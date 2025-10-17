The Best Mountains Where You Can See Glaciers (Other Than In Alaska)

Getting to see a glacier on a climb is a humbling — and increasingly rare — encounter with overwhelming beauty. Glaciers carry tens of thousands of years of compacted snow and ice, creating a prismatic, sculpted landscape along mountain ranges. One of the most powerful things about seeing a glacier is that they're not immobile but rather are slow-moving ice tides — you can actually hear them cracking and hissing as they grind downslope and split apart. Because they require specific conditions of abundant snowfall and cold temperatures year-round to form, glaciers mostly exist in high mountains at the extremities of the world. That's why Alaska makes for a perfect glacial environment, home to countless icy behemoths like the Ruth Glacier, which is deeper than the Grand Canyon. Glaciers can be found all over the world, though, in vast mountain ranges from the Alps to the Andes.

Many glaciers are rapidly retreating, and seeing certain glaciers now might be something future grandchildren will only get to know from photos. A study published in Nature found that, since 2000, 39% of glaciers in Central Europe have been lost, while the Western U.S. has lost 23%, owing to general warming. These mountains around the world have some of the most spectacular glaciers that could change or disappear altogether within the century. They require some commitment to get up close to, with some requiring multi-day hikes or remote expeditions. But these journeys are well worth it for the once-in-a-lifetime views, and many offer equally exciting vistas along byways and train rides.