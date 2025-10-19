Texas' Hidden Wilderness Refuge Near Amarillo Is A Haven To Camp And Hike Brimming With Wildlife

You might know Amarillo, Texas, as one of the most underrated stops on Route 66, but this area has more to offer than vintage Americana, oddities, and charm. Around half an hour outside the city along I-27 S and U.S 60 Hwy, you'll find a wide open landscape of prairie grasses waving in the wind. This is Buffalo Lake National Wildlife Refuge, more than 7,600 acres of almost wild land in the Texas Panhandle.

There is no actual lake here, just a dry lakebed, but the ecosystem you'll find here is a lot rarer than a real lake. This is one of North America's last prairies. The landscape, with its loose rocky slopes and flat grasslands that are primarily shades of tan and beige, punctuated occasionally by darker trees, might appear somewhat desolate at first glance. However, for some species, this place is a safe haven during long journeys. For many more, it's home.

While it might feel like you're alone while you are hiking the trails or camping under its wide open Texas skies, you'll be surrounded by living creatures. In particular, this is one of the best places for bird watchers to explore in the Lone Star State. Under your feet, there can be prairie dogs and burrowing owls digging their tunnels. On the ground, you might catch a glimpse of a prehistoric-looking horned lizard scuttling away. From the tallest tree tops, the orange eyes of a Cooper's hawk might scan the landscape for its next meal. High overhead, spot the mighty six-foot wingspan of a Golden Eagle across the dry winter prairie.