Illinois' Charming Town Near St. Louis Thrives Along The Mississippi River With Natural Beauty And Parks
When in St. Louis, you have the chance to discover more destinations across the Mississippi River. Alton makes for a top choice, with a chic antique district and a historic charm like no other, and so does Waterloo, the perfect Illinois city for a weekend getaway. You have plenty of options when it comes to these picturesque towns — but one riverfront city you don't want to miss is Columbia. Here, you'll find beauty in its simplicity — you have fresh air therapy with verdant nature at every turn. The city is colored in hues of green, whether it's a city park, a golf course, or a nature preserve.
Situated in Monroe County, Columbia was initially settled by the French in the 17th century, who called it "L'Aigle," which translates to "The Eagle." Over the years, the land was inhabited by the British, Colonial Americans, and German immigrants. Nowadays, Columbia is more of a residential town with amenities catered to families. Restaurants are full of reservations on the weekends, and parks are full of kids running around after school. Main Street is lined with shops, cafes, and eateries, giving it that small-town vibe.
If you're cruising along the Meeting of the Great Rivers, the best-kept secret scenic byway in Illinois, don't end your road trip in Hartford — continue toward Columbia for a different kind of escape. From St. Louis, you can reach Columbia within a 20-minute drive. From Springfield, it'll take you one hour and 40 minutes to reach the city. As for those driving from Chicago, expect to stay for the weekend since the journey is nearly five hours long (with no stops). Book a room at The Principal Hotel, which has spacious suites, or the Hampton Inn, which comes with first-rate amenities.
Immerse yourself in Columbia's lush spaces
One of the things that makes Columbia such a peaceful town is the abundance of parks and natural areas. Stemler Cave Woods Nature Preserve is 194 acres of oak, hickory, and white ash forests, with gorgeous paths begging for a stroll. Start with the Stemler Cave Woods Interpretive Long Trail, a 1.9-mile loop that leads you to the heart of the forest. Springtime hikers can admire the wildflower displays — you might even catch sight of wild turkey or deer along the way. The Buffer Trail Loop offers a slightly longer hike but is easier. Enjoy the 2.3-mile trek and bring your binoculars to observe swans, mallards, yellow-billed cuckoos, and European starlings. You can also follow the Shorter Interpretive Loop, which is 1.6 miles long.
Columbia is home to several other parks where you can have a picnic, get your daily step counts, or simply people-watch. The 17-acre American Legion Park is a local favorite, equipped with a baseball diamond and playground. The GM&O Heritage Trail, a 3.3-mile out-and-back path that once served as the railroad route, passes through the park. The 44-acre Bolm-Schuhkraft Memorial City Park is another spot in town with picnic facilities, barbecue grills, tennis courts, playgrounds, baseball fields, and more. You can make a 1-mile loop around the park, which many residents do for their morning jogs.
Locals also like going to Admiral Trost Park, ideal for both leisurely strolls and running. Its 1.3-mile multi-use trail is shared by bikers, too, making it great for squeezing in some exercise. Meadow Ridge Park is one of the smaller ones in Columbia, covering only 10 acres of space. Even smaller is Metter Park, the perfect place to grab a coffee from a Main Street cafe and sip on it al fresco.
Other things to do in Columbia, Illinois
A laid-back vacation doesn't mean just going to parks — whip out your clubs and show off your skills at the Columbia Golf Club. Featuring two 18-hole courses — the old Columbia and the newer Bridges — it's a standard par 72 with rolling fairways, creeks, lakes, and challenging obstacles. The old course stretches for 125 acres and makes for a fun round, no matter your level. Bridges, on the other hand, is better suited for the pros. Another place to take a swing is the 18-hole River Lakes Golf Course, which stretches for 5,710 yards.
Don't forget to check out what's happening in the center. Head to Cafe on the Abbey for a Bonfire Cold Brew, an Apple Pie Matcha drink, a Salted Caramel Whiskey, and other delicious, seasonal beverages. Try some of the cafe's specialties like the chicken fajita burrito, the Oklahoma-style smashburger, the Jimmy Joe breakfast sandwich, and the steak Caesar salad. Sunset Overlook is a cool choice for a low-key drinks-and-dinner night. Start with a signature cocktail like the Strawberry Mint Mule, a rum punch, or the Single Ladies Sangria before ordering Buffalo chicken dip and jalapeño mac 'n cheese bites to share. Then, get the fish tacos, crab cake sliders, and cheesy roast beef.
For hearty meals that always hit the spot, make your way to Millers on Main. From savory burgers like Mac Attack and Gooey Louie to pizzas featuring Buffalo ranch and sweet pulled pork, your stomach will be thanking you. Those who are craving Mexican food can swing by El Paso MX Cocina for chimichangas, burritos, tacos, enchiladas, and other crowd pleasers. Don't limit yourself to riverside towns in Illinois during your trip — in the middle of Chicago, St. Louis, and Indianapolis is the quaint town of Arcola with unique shops.