Illinois' Charming Town Near St. Louis Thrives Along The Mississippi River With Natural Beauty And Parks

When in St. Louis, you have the chance to discover more destinations across the Mississippi River. Alton makes for a top choice, with a chic antique district and a historic charm like no other, and so does Waterloo, the perfect Illinois city for a weekend getaway. You have plenty of options when it comes to these picturesque towns — but one riverfront city you don't want to miss is Columbia. Here, you'll find beauty in its simplicity — you have fresh air therapy with verdant nature at every turn. The city is colored in hues of green, whether it's a city park, a golf course, or a nature preserve.

Situated in Monroe County, Columbia was initially settled by the French in the 17th century, who called it "L'Aigle," which translates to "The Eagle." Over the years, the land was inhabited by the British, Colonial Americans, and German immigrants. Nowadays, Columbia is more of a residential town with amenities catered to families. Restaurants are full of reservations on the weekends, and parks are full of kids running around after school. Main Street is lined with shops, cafes, and eateries, giving it that small-town vibe.

If you're cruising along the Meeting of the Great Rivers, the best-kept secret scenic byway in Illinois, don't end your road trip in Hartford — continue toward Columbia for a different kind of escape. From St. Louis, you can reach Columbia within a 20-minute drive. From Springfield, it'll take you one hour and 40 minutes to reach the city. As for those driving from Chicago, expect to stay for the weekend since the journey is nearly five hours long (with no stops). Book a room at The Principal Hotel, which has spacious suites, or the Hampton Inn, which comes with first-rate amenities.