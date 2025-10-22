Illinois' 'Temple Of Love And Art' Is A Charming Castle Tucked Away In The 'Best Small Town For Adventure'
If you're an American, you might assume that the best way to see a castle is to head to some faraway place in Europe to find a hidden fairytale-like chateau. However, there are some impressive fortresses in the United States, even if they aren't hundreds of years old and filled with sordid history. One such place is the Havencrest Castle on the western edge of Illinois. Located in the "best small town for adventure" on the Mississippi River, Savanna, this castle is a testament to what true love can accomplish. What began as a relatively modest home has become an extravagant and elegant mansion. Although Havencrest isn't one of the 12 best fairytale destinations in America, it certainly fits the bill.
According to owner Alan St. George, the castle is a "temple of love and art." Celebrating the love between himself and his late wife Adrianne, who were married for over 30 years, the couple worked on creating and expanding the castle throughout their adult lives. What's even more impressive is that they built every detail together without the help of contractors, carpenters, or professionals. She was the creative brains who came up with each idea, and Alan was the one who turned them into reality.
Over 30 years, Alan expanded the house from 22 rooms to 63, and the artist and sculptor still resides there today. The castle is open to the public on weekends every May and October, so you can see the intricacy of the handiwork and appreciate the love shared between two soulmates.
Add Havencrest Castle to your Illinois itinerary
At the time of this writing, admission to the castle is $25 per person, but students, military, and children under 18 can enter at a reduced price of just $20. The self-guided tour also comes with an audio program, so you can take your time and explore the various themed rooms and sculptures while learning about the lore behind each piece. Some examples of the rooms include a Chinese Tea room, a Kali-Ma room, and numerous accents and decor in baroque and rococo styles. Practically every inch is covered in detail, so it's easy to spend hours inside the house if you want to appreciate everything.
Outside of visiting the castle, Savanna is an excellent riverside town, especially if you love outdoor adventures. The city is just a few miles south of the Mississippi Palisades State Park, which offers extensive scenic trails and rock climbing. Since you can only visit the castle in May or October, the weather should be pleasant and relatively cool, perfect for exploring the surrounding natural attractions. That said, with limited tour dates and a first-come, first-served admission system, you might have to worry about crowds when you visit.
Although Savanna, Illinois, is on the opposite side of the state from Chicago, it's just over a two-hour drive from the Chicago O'Hare International Airport. So it's pretty easy to add Havencrest Castle to your vacation, even if you're planning to spend most of your time exploring the Windy City's most vibrant neighborhoods. Alternatively, if you want to stay in Savanna, there are a couple of hotels in town, including the Savanna Inn and Suites.