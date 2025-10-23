This Harbor-Front U.S. Destination Was Named The Best For Public Transit (It's Not The One You'd Expect)

Move over, New York City. While the Metropolitan Transport Authority has the nation's biggest transportation network, moving a population of 15.3 million across 5000 square miles, it does not have the most accessible system. That honor, according to Wander, goes to Boston's Massachusetts Bay Transport Authority, affectionately known by locals as "the T." The luxury travel company says Boston has more than 42 stations per 100,000 people. That's more than any other city, including bus routes, trains, and ferry connections.

Next to Boston Common, America's oldest public park, the city's historic Tremont Street subway is also the country's oldest subway system. When it comes to getting steps in, Boston also ranks as one of the country's most walkable cities. The MBTA also offers weekend and holiday passes for making excursions to Massachusetts' historic sites and natural parks.

Logan Airport is Boston's international gateway (also the place of a heartwarming wildlife story), and it has its own T-stop, Airport Station on the Blue Line. Visitors can connect to the Orange and Green lines, delivering passengers right into the heart of the city.