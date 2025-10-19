5 Affordable Amazon Finds To Instantly Upgrade Your Fall Getaway
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Fall's a fantastic time to travel. No, seriously — I'd love to gatekeep this, but at this point, it feels like common knowledge. If you didn't know, now you do — the kids are back in school, the weather is (mostly) bearable, and everywhere feels like it's waiting for you to explore. Whether you're heading to one of Rick Steves' favorite fall destinations, sipping pumpkin spice lattes on a sunny patio, or chasing fall foliage colors on a road trip through the U.S., it's the perfect time for an "off-season" adventure. If you're in the Northern Hemisphere, you're probably in the mood for changing leaves, sweater weather, and all the cozy vibes. But even if you're heading somewhere warmer, there are a few key items that can instantly level up your travel experience, and we've curated a great list for you via Amazon – each item is under $50, ensuring your vacation preparation stays budget-friendly.
Of course, your packing list will depend on your destination, method of transportation, and budget — at least to some extent. Are you flying somewhere? You might want to check out our guide to the most comfortable airport shoes. Planning a last-chance camping trip? Our list of five items you'll need for a quick and easy camping retreat has you covered. Regardless of where you're headed and however much you want to spend, our hope is that these five affordable Amazon finds we've picked will come in clutch, no matter where you go, on what kind of budget. They're designed to make your fall getaway smoother, comfier, and just a bit more elevated, making your autumn easier and your travels more enjoyable.
Large plaid scarf
One of the trickiest things about traveling in a transitional season like spring or fall is packing for the weather. You never know if it's going to be on the hot or cold side, whether wind or rain will factor heavily, or whether you'll be hitting the club later and need to coat-check an outer layer. Traveling between main seasons can get complicated. Layering your clothing is always a great strategy, but what if you want to pack light? That's where a scarf comes in. Scarves can be fashionable and trendy, but they're also totally utilitarian — they can add an extra layer of warmth but are compact: easy to take off and hold or shove in a bag or even a pocket if need be.
The Fuinloth Women's large plaid scarf is a broad yet lightweight fall and winter accessory that comes in a variety of colored patterns — from charcoal pink to khaki to primary-color plaid — mimicking the feel of cashmere without the steep price or demanding cleaning instructions. If the ancient Tartan history isn't enough, then take it from the hipsters: A pattern is always a nice complement to solids and seasonal darks. The generous width of this one allows it to function as a blanket, a shawl, a turban, a sling, or, as God probably intended, a wrap-around-the-neck scarf, flung casually over the shoulder or tucked fastidiously into a buttoned-up blazer. There are tassels, too. Get it for just $10.99 on Amazon, or pick up a "men's" version with earthier tones for $11.99.
Packing cubes
Packing cubes may seem like a gratuitous luxury, but once you experience them, you'll never want to pack another way. These blessed scraps of fabric, mesh, and zipper somehow manage to compress the bulkiest items of outerwear down to manageable corner-pocket fabric — and when you're packing layers for cooler weather or trying to figure out outfits for a variety of vibes, that functions as a lifesaver. Plus, even though scientifically a packing cube doesn't make things weigh less, somehow it makes everything feel lighter in your luggage.
The Amazon Basics packing cubes set is a great buy on our best travel gear list, but we also really like the BAGAIL brand on Amazon, which comes in 6, 8, and 10-set durable nylon collections, including bags for shoes, hanging toiletry kits, and varying sizes of mesh-lined packing cubes. Plus, you can pick them in your favorite neutral colors to match the rest of your travel kit. The BAGAIL 10-piece set is just $21.99, or bundle it with a luggage scale for $30.99.
Crossbody bag
Here's a little-known secret: In the summer, you might just get away with not carrying a bag around with you all the time. The less weight and fewer straps clinging to you, the less sweaty, sticky, and overheated you'll feel. But come fall, you typically need to carry more — an extra layer (scarf), gloves, and maybe even a snack. And while throwing everything in a big purse or bag is tempting, you may want to think twice before carrying a backpack — they can be bulky, inconvenient on foot, and make you a pickpocket magnet. The crossbody bag is the perfect minimalist travel companion. It's compact, hands-free, and surprisingly roomy, typically with long, adjustable straps. Most of us are chronic over-packers anyway, so use the crossbody bag as your daily filter: Do you really need to bring that coffee pot to the apple orchard?
Whether you're strolling vineyards along southern Illinois' Shawnee Hills Wine Trail or exploring one of fall's coziest hideaways, the crossbody bag can be used to your advantage. The hands-free convenience, travel-friendly proportions, and unisex appeal make it one of this century's best low-key comebacks, rescued from retro cringe and revived by the trends gods just in time. Amazon carries the Fjallraven High Coast Crossbody Bag for under $50, a lightweight bag in five colorways with a padded, adjustable, and detachable strap made of recycled nylon. It has one external front pocket, and its main interior pocket contains two mesh sleeves and a key hook. For something even more compact and perhaps a little more elevated, the tiny, sleek BOSTANTEN vegan leather crossbody bag comes in various colors and is just big enough for your phone, wallet, and keys — perfect for a hands-free yet well-equipped outing.
Portable phone charger
Cold weather is more likely to drain battery life fast. Phones and other electronics tend to drain more quickly in lower temps, and while the ideal situation would be to keep them at a cozy room temperature, that's not exactly realistic when you're out doing peak fall things: leaf-peeping, pumpkin-picking, cider-sipping, or taking that crunchy hike through the woods. But a charger's the kind of thing you don't realize you need until your phone hits 1% on a trail somewhere with no signal and no clue how to get back.
Do yourself a favor and pick up a portable charger — this 6-in-1 QTShine portable charging bank from Amazon is about the size of your iPhone itself, quick charges to 50% in less than 30 minutes, and has enough inputs and outputs — including USB-C and USB-A outputs — to charge five devices at once. Plus, it plugs into the wall, so it's easy to recharge once you're back home or in the hotel room. Its slim fit also tucks easily into a crossbody bag or coat pocket.
Phones are our modern-day lifelines, from directions to emergency contacts to music to trail maps and maybe even your pumpkin patch ticket QR code. And let's be honest: Their cameras are also how we capture most of our memories now. Sure, screen-free time is the goal on a fall escape, but staying connected when you need to starts with having backup power, especially when it's sweater weather.
Lightweight, quilted jacket
Autumn is all about layering — and having the right jacket makes a world of difference. If you're looking for something that's both stylish, practical, and versatile, this Evaless quilted jacket from Amazon checks all the boxes. It's lightweight but still surprisingly warm, making it ideal for those unpredictable transition days when it's chilly in the morning but warms up by afternoon. The button-down jacket pairs well with jeans or leggings, can top off a sweater or go without, and features roomy pockets — big enough for your phone, wallet, or even a portable charger — so you can head out hands-free.
When the temperature drops, pair it with a cozy scarf and gloves, or tie it around your waist when the autumn sun decides to show off. At under $45, it's an affordable addition to your fall (and springtime!) closet, and comes in a wide range of both bright and neutral colors. It fits fairly true to size, making this a versatile staple that won't break the bank.