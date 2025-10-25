The Traveler's Guide To Vaccines, From Must-Have Shots To Smart Health Hacks

If the COVID-19 pandemic taught us anything, it is that there is now more scope for cross-contamination across nations than at any other point in human history. In addition, the West Nile virus turned up on American shores at the turn of the 21st century. After years of retreat, the dreaded tuberculosis is making a comeback now. Decades after its virtual eradication, polio is on the march again as well. Measles is having something of a renaissance, and the perils of climate change are allowing pathogens to encroach fresh territories.

For the most part, the risk of contracting such illnesses is vanishingly small, thanks in no small part to robust childhood vaccination projects by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) protecting the vast majority of the population. Travel, however, adds a whole new dimension to the proceedings. Americans are not routinely vaccinated for yellow fever, cholera, tick-borne encephalitis, or any number of diseases not commonly found across the continental United States.

And for the most part, that's fine. You don't need a jab in order to experience a quick stay at any of Paris' most luxurious hotels. There are some vaccines recommended (but not required) to enter Australian territory, and British water is as cholera-free as anything you'd find stateside. A trip to Africa, equatorial regions, Thailand, or any other part of Southeast Asia is another matter. Such places contain hidden dangers. Routine vaccinations are a must for most of us, but other, itinerary-specific immunizations may have to be considered and, in some cases, are required. It's a complicated issue and for some, a controversial one. What you'll find listed below is advice pulled from official sources in an attempt to create an unvarnished narrative based solely on what the science has to say on the matter.