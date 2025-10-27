Trentino's Hidden Gem Is A Beautiful Italian Valley With Pristine Lakes And Breathtaking Beaches

When you think of Italy, the first places that come to mind are more famous destinations, such as Rome — often considered the best place to kick off an Italian vacation. Perhaps a romantic vacation to Venice, revered for its canals and gondola rides, appeals to you. If you're a fan of Italian wine, you might be tempted to head on a road trip through Italy's Tuscan countryside.

However, what if you want to visit a place which lets you escape the Venice bustle like Mestre does, and helps you to enjoy a beautiful crowd-free vacation in Italy? If you enjoy clean, crystal-clear lakes, stunning scenery, endless outdoor activities, delectable cuisine, and a splash or two of wine or beer, then the off-the-beaten-path area of Valsugana (Sugana Valley) — just over an hour and a half from Venice's Marco Polo Airport — might just fit the bill. Located just 30 minutes from the city of Trento in the beautiful Italian Alps region of Trentino, it proclaims itself "your holiday for every season."

Families will easily find something to do in every season in Valsugana. Its two lakes, Levico and Caldonazzo, are Blue Flag awarded, which means they have achieved high standards for accessibility, safety, and purity, making them perfect for warm-weather beachgoing and leisurely scenic nature walks. Throughout the year, visitors can also enjoy mountain hikes, garden and park visits, snow skiing, festive holiday markets, and even bread and cheesemaking workshops. Arte Sella, an internationally recognized, open-air art experience, offers a variety of exhibits and events.