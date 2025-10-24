The 9 Most Unsettling Cruise Ship Design Secrets, According To Research

In 2025, an estimated 37 million people will step on board any one of over 300 cruise ships and set out on an adventure across the waves. Cruise ships differ from the ocean liners of old because they are less about the destination and more about the journey. Modest offerings exist and are often found plying the rivers of Europe, or voyaging to the frozen fringes of the extreme north and south. Meanwhile, modern-day leviathans of the ocean allow passengers to cross waters in comfort and style. Decked out with casinos, swimming pools, enormous atriums, and enough restaurants to feed hundreds of people at any given sitting, such floating cities provide just about everything you could wish.

Yes, there are some unsettling reasons you may want to avoid a cruise, and sure, there are people who find the experience somewhat sanitized. However, choosing a cruise for your vacation brings advantages that are not easily dismissed. Expansive itineraries, lavish entertainment, and an inclusive approach to most activities help create a genuine sense of value. Few other vacations grant the chance to visit so many locations in such a short span of time. Each stop provides a fresh experience and offers new perspectives.

Of course, cruise ships, like most ships, are also full of secrets. Whole sections of the inner workings are kept hidden away from prying eyes. Kitchen staff work night and day to prepare meals, housekeepers and other staff navigate secret passages as they quietly go about their tasks. There are secret hidden decks to discover, rooms in the bowels of the ship that are off limits to all but a select few. And of course, there are those things that the cruise liners would rather you didn't know anything about whatsoever.