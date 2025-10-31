Top 5 Scenic Midwest Train Rides With Unforgettable Views, According To Reddit
If you're longing for an epic journey across the U.S., one of the best ways to do it is by embarking on a scenic train ride through the Midwest. From picturesque train routes with unforgettable national park views, such as the Yellowstone National Park Discovery Trail, to historic railroad adventures through mountains, deserts, and bayous, like Amtrak's Sunset Limited, there are endless excursions to choose from that showcase some of the most treasured destinations running through the heart of America.
With more than 30 routes across the country, the number of train trips to choose from can be overwhelming. Fortunately, online platforms like Reddit offer plenty of firsthand insight from fellow travelers. According to Reddit users, Amtrak boasts some of the best scenic cross-country journeys available. Whether you're traveling east to west or vice versa, Amtrak has a route to suit every travel style, desire, and dream itinerary. After sifting through a mountain of recommendations, we've rounded up five fan-favorite routes that promise an unforgettable scenic adventure through the Midwest.
California Zephyr
Hands down, one of the most popular railroad routes among Reddit users is the California Zephyr. Stretching between San Francisco and Chicago, the Amtrak route is revered as "America's Greatest Train Journey," and is a cross-country marvel crossing through seven scenic states. "California Zephyr is absolutely gorgeous for scenery," writes one Reddit user. Other users chimed in that the route is scenically stunning both ways, but particularly captivating when traveled from east to west.
Taking about 51 hours to complete, the journey covers over 2,400 miles of land, with an array of scenic Midwestern highlights along the way. Gaze in awe out your window as you steam past natural wonders that include the majestically rugged Rocky Mountains, the snow-capped Sierra Nevadas, and the mighty Mississippi River as it winds along the border of Illinois and Iowa. Among the most impressive engineering features of the journey is the portion that passes through the Continental Divide via the famous Moffat Tunnel in Colorado.
The journey only gets better from there. One Reddit user advised, "Wake up around Denver, because the best Amtrak views in the country are in Colorado west of Denver." Though Colorado is situated just past the Midwestern stretch of the route, it marks the gateway to a wonderland of scenic marvels on the western leg of the journey. Traversing through the gorgeous Glenwood Canyon, the jaw-dropping desert expanses of Utah and Nevada, and the sun-kissed splendor of Northern California, the train rolls into the beautiful Bay Area to complete the adventure.
Empire Builder
Another scenic, Midwest-crossing train route that Reddit users love — trailing just behind the California Zephyr — is the Empire Builder. One of Amtrak's greatest gems, this route stretches from Chicago to the Pacific Northwest, rolling past a treasure trove of illustrious cities, flatlands, majestic mountain ranges, enchanting forests, and national parks along the way.
Many Reddit users are in favor of riding the route from west to east, beginning in the Windy City, traveling through the Twin Cities in Minnesota, and crossing the sprawling Great Plains region across North Dakota and Montana. The sights in Big Sky country are considered particularly breathtaking, with one Reddit noting, "Glacier National Park on the Empire Builder is hands down the best scenery I've seen on the entire Amtrak system, even better than the best scenery on the California Zephyr." Glacier National Park's beauty is so unmatched that it's known as the crown of the continent, so it comes as no surprise that it's a scenic highlight on the trip.
On the western end of the Empire Builder route, prepare to be enchanted by the majestic Cascades Mountain Range that stretches through Washington and Oregon, the emerald forests that color the Pacific Northwest, and the crystal clear streams of the Columbia River, before culminating the journey in either Portland or Seattle.
Southwest Chief
If you're after an epic train ride that shares a lot of the same scenic stops across the Midwest as Route 66, then the Southwest Chief is one for the books. The iconic Amtrak route highlights some of America's best sights between Chicago and L.A., passing through a total of eight states, including Midwestern highlights like Missouri, Iowa, and Kansas.
According to one Reddit user, the Southwest Chief is an underrated route in terms of the scenery, particularly "the views through Colorado and New Mexico [that make it] a total gem." Streaming leisurely through the heart of the U.S., the sights and landscapes on this journey are nothing short of diverse. Over the course of 43 hours, you'll witness the bustling streets of Chicago and Kansas City, the vibrant geological wonders of the Painted Desert in Arizona, the clear blue skies over the pueblos in New Mexico, and the sparkling waters of the Pacific that await at the end of the line.
Lincoln Service Missouri River Runner
If you'd rather skip the East and West Coast stops altogether and want a train that runs exclusively through the Midwest, Amtrak's Lincoln Service Missouri River Runner is the perfect choice. It's a bite-sized route compared to the cross-country excursions that Amtrak offers, clocking in at just shy of 12 hours. Traversing two beloved Midwestern states, the train runs between Chicago and Kansas City, hugging the mighty Missouri River and gliding leisurely past St. Louis along the way.
According to online threads, many rail travelers approve of the short and sweet route, with one Reddit user raving, "It's a great ride. Especially the eastern end. You get a little taste of the national network on a smaller scale. Rolling fields. [It runs] next to the Missouri River for a while. Even a couple tunnels [sic] and cool rock cuts outside St. Louis." Meanwhile, another Redditor recommended sitting on the north side of the train for better riverside views, as you'll see "a lot of cliffs zooming by" on the south side. Bookended by two iconic cities, the ride offers an abundance of urban adventures at each end, and a dazzling display of scenery in between.
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad
Last but not least — and the only route on this list not operated by Amtrak — is the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. The 26-mile journey traverses through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio, making it the shortest route on the list and an ideal choice for a day trip. Lasting for two to three hours, the excursion runs year-round, carrying passengers through a wonderland of wildlife and scenic vistas inside the Midwestern national park with the most stunning waterfall views.
Redditors applaud the scenic train ride, with one user commenting that the route boasts "lots of cool history, old canal locks, old buildings, and the river [which] is beautiful through the valley." While many recommend taking the trip in the summer, another Reddit user recommends visiting in the winter to experience the North Pole Adventure. Running from mid-November through late December, this holiday-themed ride transforms the train with festive decorations, guest appearances from Santa Claus, and windows framing the park's magical snow-covered scenery.