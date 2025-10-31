Top 5 Scenic Midwest Train Rides With Unforgettable Views, According To Reddit

Hands down, one of the most popular railroad routes among Reddit users is the California Zephyr. Stretching between San Francisco and Chicago, the Amtrak route is revered as "America's Greatest Train Journey," and is a cross-country marvel crossing through seven scenic states. "California Zephyr is absolutely gorgeous for scenery," writes one Reddit user. Other users chimed in that the route is scenically stunning both ways, but particularly captivating when traveled from east to west.

Taking about 51 hours to complete, the journey covers over 2,400 miles of land, with an array of scenic Midwestern highlights along the way. Gaze in awe out your window as you steam past natural wonders that include the majestically rugged Rocky Mountains, the snow-capped Sierra Nevadas, and the mighty Mississippi River as it winds along the border of Illinois and Iowa. Among the most impressive engineering features of the journey is the portion that passes through the Continental Divide via the famous Moffat Tunnel in Colorado.

The journey only gets better from there. One Reddit user advised, "Wake up around Denver, because the best Amtrak views in the country are in Colorado west of Denver." Though Colorado is situated just past the Midwestern stretch of the route, it marks the gateway to a wonderland of scenic marvels on the western leg of the journey. Traversing through the gorgeous Glenwood Canyon, the jaw-dropping desert expanses of Utah and Nevada, and the sun-kissed splendor of Northern California, the train rolls into the beautiful Bay Area to complete the adventure.