The Top Marathons In Europe That Draw Runners From Around The World
It's not hard to get your steps in on a European vacation, what with the continent being home to some of the most walkable cities in the world, but what's even more impressive is squeezing 26.2 miles (or 42.195 kilometers) on your trip. Marathon running is a popular sport worldwide, providing both serious and amateur runners with a great excuse to travel. Just imagine scoring a new personal best while you enjoy views of the Eiffel Tower or the Colosseum. It's a great way to see a new city, and you can treat yourself to a post-run feast of local cuisine — not to mention take full advantage of pre-race carb-loading.
Beyond the intense physical challenge, marathon running offers a uniquely emotional experience that bonds you to thousands of strangers who have traveled the world to cross the same finish line. Running a marathon abroad is a great way to connect with people around the world, not just those from your chosen destination, and the spirit of cheer and camaraderie is truly infectious.
Judging by participant and finisher numbers, it's clear to see that some races are more popular than others. Although you can probably find some stunning marathons being organized in the rolling mountains of Switzerland or the sunny shores of the Balearic Islands, cities are the go-to destination for the biggest races in Europe. We took a lap around the continent, comparing data from recent races to round up the top marathons in Europe for which you might just consider training.
London Marathon: 56,640 finishers
In 2025, the London Marathon broke the world record for the most finishers in a marathon, with a reported 56,640 people crossing the finish line. It's no wonder that this is also the year that lovable London claimed the title of World's Best City for livability and prosperity. The London Marathon takes place in April and starts in southeast London in Greenwich Park, crosses the iconic Tower Bridge at mile 12, and passes the Tower of London at mile 22. You can count on Big Ben to inspire a late-onset second wind at mile 25 before finishing the race in front of Buckingham Palace. You'll spend a decent chunk of the route along the Thames, and it even includes a loop around Canary Wharf.
This event truly takes over the whole city, so be prepared for big cheering crowds and a well-organized team executing all the logistics. You'll want to book a hotel well in advance and maybe arrive a day or two before. If you're looking for a Central London treat to celebrate the achievement, it doesn't get more classic than kicking back in The Londoner in Leicester Square. Don't forget about the post-race celebration. On marathon day, pubs across the city will see runners proudly showing off their medals late into the night. For the quickest pint from the finish line, head to The Red Lion, Kings Arms, or The Princess of Wales.
Paris Marathon: 55,499 finishers
In April 2025, the Paris marathon pulled off some of its largest numbers yet, with 55,499 runners reported to have crossed the finish line. The route passes through the city's most iconic sights, starting on the Champs-Elysées, passing the Louvre Museum, the Place de la Bastille, and Notre-Dame Cathedral. Runners follow the Seine for an unforgettable approach view of the Eiffel Tower, and the race finishes on Avenue Foch, not too far from the Arc de Triomphe.
You'll basically see the whole city in the day, and you can celebrate a triumphant finish with some of the best pastries and breads in the world thanks to bakeries like Sain Boulangerie and Pleincœur. Many people call this the most scenic urban race in all of Europe, and there are always plenty of musicians and fans turning out to cheer people on.
Spring is one of the most popular times to visit Paris, so book your flights and accommodation well in advance. Rooms fill up really quickly during marathon week, and rates are high. For an affordable hotel with a bit of style, look into Hôtel Chopin, a charming find not far from the Paris Opera. Once the marathon is over, you can enjoy the city at a more Parisian pace, taking your time to wander through the halls of grand art galleries and sitting outside on a terrace, people-watching.
Berlin Marathon: 47,952 finishers
Taking place in September, the 2025 Berlin Marathon was completed by approximately 47,952 runners according to MarathonView. Including wheelchair athletes and handcyclists, over 80,000 people signed up from over 160 countries. If you hate running hills, you'll be happy to know that the course is considered the flattest of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, which includes non-European races such as Tokyo, Sydney, Boston, Chicago, and New York City.
The course begins in the Tiergarten and loops around the city through popular neighborhoods like Mitte and Kreuzburg, finishing back in the center for a photo-op at the Brandenburg Gate. Iconic stops you'll pass along the way include the Reichstag building and Potsdamer Platz. Running enthusiasts can also attend the Marathon Expo, one of the largest trade shows for the sports industry, which takes place within the same week. Before you book your tickets, however, make sure to note that you'll need to stay within the race's time limit of 6 hours and 15 minutes. Locals are known to be supportive of runners, and getting around the city is easy with its easy public transportation system.
Valencia Marathon: 28,000 finishers
Despite taking place in the country's third-largest city, the Valencia Marathon is one of the biggest running events in Spain. In December 2024, approximately 28,247 runners participated in the race, as per MarathonView. The course begins in Plaça de la Marató, passing close to the beach for the first few kilometers before following the Turia Park path into the old town, one of the largest historic centers in Europe, and finishing at the City of Arts and Sciences, an architectural complex designed by one of Spain's most renowned architects, Santiago Calatrava.
It may not be as instantly iconic as some of the other destinations on this list, but Valencia is a gorgeous city and also claims to have invented the most famous Spanish dish: paella. Another benefit is that, depending on when you register, it's a more affordable race than many others on this list. For runners, the city has near-perfect running conditions, and many athletes seek it out specifically when chasing a personal best.
Although the December timing may mean it's a bit too chilly to enjoy Valencia's beautiful beaches, you can appreciate the city dressed up in holiday decorations. You'll still want to book your hotel early, and if you plan to get in a few training runs in before the race, consider a beachfront hotel like Parador El Saler, which is slightly outside the city but located within a lovely nature reserve.
Barcelona Marathon: 21,715 finishers
In March 2025, over 27,000 people were registered to run in the Barcelona Marathon, and according to MarathonView, 21,715 runners finished the race. The course is an epic route that takes you through a wide variety of Barcelona's iconic neighborhoods. However, you will need another day to explore the medieval Gothic Quarter, since the narrow lanes would be too small for this size crowd.
The course begins on the Passeig de Gràcia, the city's wide shopping promenade, where you'll pass by works of famed architect Antoni Gaudí, including the mid-race showstopper, the Sagrada Familia, a cathedral that has been under construction for over a century. It then circles the city to bring you back down along the marina area and along the beach before turning back and finishing at the Arc de Triomf, a structure very similar to the one you'll find in Paris.
This marathon route crisscrosses the city, which means you might run into issues getting to the start point if you're staying too far away from the center. Opt for the central accommodation Hotel Pulitzer, a sophisticated boutique hotel which is a short walk away from the starting point. As you run, you won't be able to ignore the high energy of the crowds, who are often cheering runners on with drums and live music.
Rome Marathon: 21,893 finishers
According to MarathonView, 21,893 crossed the finish line in Rome in 2025, feeling like gladiators with the ancient Colosseum looking over their shoulders. This race is a big loop that starts and finishes around the Roman Forum and goes along both sides of the Tiber River, passing by landmarks like St. Peter's Basilica and Piazza Navona.
The event that took place in March 2025 had a record number of registered runners, particularly foreign participants, who represented over 60% of runners. Note that a small chunk of the race — 6 kilometers, which is just under 4 miles — takes place over cobblestones, which can be tough on your legs, but the atmosphere and scenery of the city will make it worth every step. Just make sure to factor that into your training.
If carb loading is part of your strategy, arrive a few days early so you can try some of the Eternal City's most famous pasta dishes like cacio e pepe and carbonara. If you like the idea of running around the city, but won't be around for the marathon, join a free running group, which is one of the coolest ways to explore Rome like a local.
Stockholm Marathon: 18,839 finishers
If you like your runs on the cooler side, consider heading to Sweden in May for the Stockholm Marathon. The city itself is built across 14 islands, and the course will take you to several of them as you cross impressive bridges like the Västerbron, aka the West Bridge, one of the most iconic bridges in Stockholm. You'll pass through the Old Town and finish at the Stockholm Olympic Stadium in good company.
According to MarathonView, 18,839 runners finished the marathon in 2025. The event is also known for being very eco-conscious, and there are designated litter zones all along the route to reduce the risk of waste ending up in the water, and an array of public transportation for marathon participants.
Don't let the late spring timing of the race fool you, and come prepared with layers, especially because you'll be passing through many waterfront areas as you dash in and out of the city's lovely parks. If you're looking for the perfect post-race treat, you'll be happy to learn that the country is famous for its cinnamon rolls, also known as kanelbullar, which are perfectly delectable. You'll see much of the city's greenery as you run, but make time after the race to visit fun attractions like ABBA The Museum, dedicated to the famous Swedish pop group.
Amsterdam Marathon: 23,326 finishers
The Amsterdam Marathon sold out in 2025, and according to data on MarathonView, 22,156 people were recorded crossing the finish line in October. There's no doubting that the event is a big to-do in the Dutch capital.
If you hate elevation, the good news is that Amsterdam is a very flat city. It's no surprise that it's also considered one of the most walkable cities in the world. The marathon's route moves through the charming canal-lined streets through the city's Museum Quarter and Vondelpark, and finishes at the starting point at the Olympic Stadium. Over the course of the marathon, you'll get a good dose of historic architecture and greenery, which makes it a comprehensive sightseeing experience.
What sets this race apart is that there is a good balance between excitement and calm, moments of urban bustle with cheering crowds and more peaceful stretches through the park. If your legs still have some energy after your race, you can also rent a bike and see the city the way the Dutch do. Just make sure you familiarize yourself with the local customs. You can't leave the city without taking the time to go for a sunset canal cruise, which will let you rest your weary legs and experience the city at a much more leisurely pace.
Athens Classic Marathon: 17,029 finishers
The length of a marathon — 26.2 miles — may seem quite random, but it's actually part of the event's fascinating origin story. Inspired by the ancient Greek legend of Pheidippides, who ran from Marathon to Athens without stopping. (To be specific, it's thought that Pheidippides actually ran closer to 25 miles, but it's still in the same ballpark.) That's why the Athens Marathon, which calls itself The Authentic, doesn't circle around the city like other races but starts in Marathon and follows what's believed to be more or less the same route of this ancient runner.
It's a tough race with much less sightseeing, at least until you get to the final stages, when you'll pass by the Presidential Palace and the finish line in the Panathenaic Stadium, but in November 2024, 17,029 people still managed to cross the finish line according to MarathonView. Because the race starts and finishes in vastly different locations, transportation is organized by bus from Athens to the starting point in Marathon very early in the morning, so you can still book your accommodation in the central part of the city. However, we recommend planning a few extra days to stop and see the sights you won't pass on run day.
Methodology
To determine the most popular marathon races in Europe, we compared recent participant numbers from races in the most prominent cities. Using a combination of press releases and data from MarathonView, we determined the number of finishers in each race, looking only at races that took place within the last 365 days as of writing.
These data sets are often incomplete and may be flawed, as MarathonView states on its website: "Even though we maintain a large database of results, we don't have all of them." Participant numbers are subject to change from year to year, and some races, like London and Berlin, may outrank one another from year to year as the sport continues to rise in popularity.
While numbers fluctuate annually, it's clear that the European passion for running is constant and growing, as seen by the total number of participants and crowds, which grow larger each year.