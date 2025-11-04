The Top Marathons In Europe That Draw Runners From Around The World

It's not hard to get your steps in on a European vacation, what with the continent being home to some of the most walkable cities in the world, but what's even more impressive is squeezing 26.2 miles (or 42.195 kilometers) on your trip. Marathon running is a popular sport worldwide, providing both serious and amateur runners with a great excuse to travel. Just imagine scoring a new personal best while you enjoy views of the Eiffel Tower or the Colosseum. It's a great way to see a new city, and you can treat yourself to a post-run feast of local cuisine — not to mention take full advantage of pre-race carb-loading.

Beyond the intense physical challenge, marathon running offers a uniquely emotional experience that bonds you to thousands of strangers who have traveled the world to cross the same finish line. Running a marathon abroad is a great way to connect with people around the world, not just those from your chosen destination, and the spirit of cheer and camaraderie is truly infectious.

Judging by participant and finisher numbers, it's clear to see that some races are more popular than others. Although you can probably find some stunning marathons being organized in the rolling mountains of Switzerland or the sunny shores of the Balearic Islands, cities are the go-to destination for the biggest races in Europe. We took a lap around the continent, comparing data from recent races to round up the top marathons in Europe for which you might just consider training.