It's Worth Traveling To Connecticut Just To Taste Their Unique Seafood Pizza

You don't need a pizza Ph.D. from the nearby Gothic campus of Yale University to know the best Connecticut carbs are slung at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in New Haven, especially when the spotlight's on their signature white clam pizza. It's a unique seafood pie featuring iridescently brackish, moreish Long Island Sound littlenecks that pair beautifully with garlic, oregano, pecorino, and olive oil, all on a crust that's chewy inside and crispy outside. An honor roll of culinary accolades includes crowning The Daily Meal's "101 Best Pizzas In America" and Chowhound's "Hands Down Best Pizza In Every State" for Connecticut, making this original creation worth a trip to the "Pizza Capital of the U.S." Celebrity appreciators who have traveled there to taste this local take on pizza include Anna Kendrick and Meryl Streep, while a rendition with bacon is named Paul Giamatti Pie, a nod to its most famous fan.

And why does The Washington Post call Pepe a "legend" and a "symbol of America's 20th-century pizza craft"? Like pizza, Pepe is one of the country's great immigrant stories: A scraps-to-sumptuous slices odyssey that began in Naples and led post-World War I to Elm City's Little Italy, where the non-English speaking founder began making tomato apizza (a lingering piece of Neapolitan dialect, pronounced "ah-beetz"). He started by peddling these pies on foot, then took over a bakery on Wooster Street in 1925, expanding to a bigger location next door in 1937. A century later, his grandchildren run the flagship and 16 others along the East Coast. From two trademark flavors of tomato and tomato with anchovies to today's 10 menu mainstays, in the 1960s, Pepe's freshly shucked raw clams appetizer found its way onto a white pie — and customers never stopped clamoring for it.