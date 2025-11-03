This Underrated Tucson Suburb Is An Affordable Destination With Casinos And Family-Friendly Fun
Americans are on the move. Thanks to a combination of remote, flexible working and inflation inspiring them to tighten their belts, U.S. families are on the hunt to find the best balance between a low cost of living and a high quality of life. Arizona has long been a place for retirees (known locally as "snowbirds") drawn in by the state's lower prices and sunny weather. Now, more families are contemplating moves to the Grand Canyon State.
While popular cities like Phoenix have seen inflation surge with new arrivals, other sites, like Tucson, remain affordable. The suburb of Drexel Heights is one part of Tucson that has won accolades for its family-friendly affordability and surprising amenities. In addition to sports parks and well-regarded schools, the Casino del Sol is a popular venue, not just for gaming, but for concerts, theater, and golf. This quaint neighborhood even provides access to a mountain-biking and hiking trail in the foothills of the Tucson Mountains.
With average rent sitting at just under $1,200 a month and the overall cost of living at a little more than $3,000 a month, Drexel Heights is a worthy contender for American families looking to relocate. If you'd like to check it out for yourself, head to Tucson International Airport, which is less than a 15-minute drive from Drexel Heights. You can also drive down from Phoenix, which takes just under 2 hours along the I-10, or take the scenic route through giant saguaros, hidden ghost towns, and awesome sunsets. You may be surprised at just how accessible and affordable this region of Arizona is.
What to see and do in Drexel Heights
Drexel Heights is nestled in the southwest part of Tucson, with Arizona's wildly underrated county park, Tucson Mountain Park, located to the north and the San Xavier Reservation, a historic area that is home to the Tohono O'odham Nation, to the south. This position provides locals with access to parks, trails, and entertainment facilities. The Bittersweet Trail is also a popular route that connects directly to miles of hiking and biking trails. Just north of the suburb, Kennedy Park offers sports fields and playgrounds around a lake.
All in all, you won't be lacking in oases in this desert town. Those who live in Drexel Heights can easily pop over to the Casino del Sol resort and its Sewailo Golf Club. Perfect for date nights or weekend outings, this site is more than just slot machines. Its amphitheater hosts several headlining concerts and events every year, including a tamal festival loved by locals that showcases Tucson's unique UNESCO-recognized culinary heritage.
The neighborhood is also right next to one of Tucson's most renowned heritage sites, the historic San Xavier Del Bac Mission, founded in 1692. This church stands out for its beautiful Spanish Baroque-style masonry, vaulted ceilings, and peaceful grounds, earning it the nickname the "White Dove of the Desert." No trip to the area would be complete without paying your respects and visiting the awe-inspiring site.
Shopping and eating in Drexel Heights
While Drexel Heights is affordable and accessible, one downside to living in the area is the lack of food options. Locals have made this issue known, taking to sites like Reddit to voice their concerns. One local writes that more "restaurants that aren't fast food" are sorely needed. Safeway and Walmart are the major markets in Drexel Heights, but you'll have to head to other parts of the city for more options like Trader Joe's. The closest large-scale shopping center isn't far, though. Tucson Spectrum, with a cinema and major retailers like Target, is less than a 10-minute drive away.
Fortunately, Drexel Heights does have some good eating options, particularly for Mexican food. Los Mezquites is a Sonoran grill with desert views, right on the edge of the San Xavier Reservation. It's a rustic, bare-bones dining experience, but locals flock here for the food. "Another absolute hidden gem of Tucson. Everything is cooked over the fire over mesquite. The peppers, the onions, the carne asada," said travel and food blogger Mark Wiens, in a video posted to his YouTube channel, "They have seating under the tree. That mesquite smoke. Man, I love this place!"
There are limited places to stay in Drexel Heights, but the Casino del Sol resort is always an option. Next door, the Estrella Hotel is the resort's budget alternative with a 100-foot pool slide that's perfect for kids. If you're looking for more money-saving getaways in the Sonoran Desert, consider a trip to Mesa, Arizona's third-largest city, with scenic canyon views.