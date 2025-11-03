This Underrated Tucson Suburb Is An Affordable Destination With Casinos And Family-Friendly Fun

Americans are on the move. Thanks to a combination of remote, flexible working and inflation inspiring them to tighten their belts, U.S. families are on the hunt to find the best balance between a low cost of living and a high quality of life. Arizona has long been a place for retirees (known locally as "snowbirds") drawn in by the state's lower prices and sunny weather. Now, more families are contemplating moves to the Grand Canyon State.

While popular cities like Phoenix have seen inflation surge with new arrivals, other sites, like Tucson, remain affordable. The suburb of Drexel Heights is one part of Tucson that has won accolades for its family-friendly affordability and surprising amenities. In addition to sports parks and well-regarded schools, the Casino del Sol is a popular venue, not just for gaming, but for concerts, theater, and golf. This quaint neighborhood even provides access to a mountain-biking and hiking trail in the foothills of the Tucson Mountains.

With average rent sitting at just under $1,200 a month and the overall cost of living at a little more than $3,000 a month, Drexel Heights is a worthy contender for American families looking to relocate. If you'd like to check it out for yourself, head to Tucson International Airport, which is less than a 15-minute drive from Drexel Heights. You can also drive down from Phoenix, which takes just under 2 hours along the I-10, or take the scenic route through giant saguaros, hidden ghost towns, and awesome sunsets. You may be surprised at just how accessible and affordable this region of Arizona is.