The Blue Ridge Mountains' 'Secret Foodie Destination' Is The Best Place To Celebrate Thanksgiving

There's no one way to celebrate Thanksgiving, whether you take the whole crew on a family-friendly Thanksgiving vacation or have a peaceful day at home with friends watching football. Those who are not as culinarily inclined may choose to leave the cooking to the professionals and take this long weekend as a chance to get away. And what better place to celebrate the most food-centric of American holidays than in a picturesque small mountain town with award-winning cuisine?

Less than two hours outside of Washington, DC, Sperryville, Virginia, has been dubbed by Country Living magazine as a "secret foodie destination" and has long been appreciated as a charming gateway to Shenandoah National Park and Skyline Drive, Virginia's best fall drive with Appalachian mountain views. With its accessibility to the city and mountains, Sperryville is an artsy haven for beer lovers, foodies, and explorers, making it an ideal, stress-free holiday escape. Flying into Washington Dulles International Airport will give you more options, but you should also consider flying into the smaller regional airport in Charlottesville, Virginia, less than an hour south.