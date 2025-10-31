6 Once-Thriving Resort Destinations In America That Are Now Eerie Abandoned Beauties

While the Catskills and Adirondack Mountains in New York still attract plenty of visitors today, there used to be one part of the region called the Borscht Belt that was particularly popular in the 20th century. This area catered to tourists as a lively vacation spot with tons of hotels, children's camps, and, of course, resorts. One of the most successful of these Borscht Belt hidden gems was the Grossinger's Catskill Resort, located in the town of Liberty. It all began with Asher and Malka Grossinger, who had moved to upstate New York over a century ago and began renting rooms to vacationers from New York City.

Eventually, the venture became so sought after that they had to upgrade to a larger 100-acre property, which they named Grossinger's Terrace Hill House. Things only improved from there with the help of their daughter, Jennie. When the 1950s rolled around, their business had expanded into a full-scale, booked-up resort.

The 1,200-acre property featured a nightclub, ski trails, a pool big enough for the Olympics, and even a private airstrip. Every year, 150,000 travelers — including celebrities — flocked to Grossinger's for the vacation of a lifetime without ever needing to leave the estate. It made such a name for itself that it's even rumored to have been the inspiration for the movie "Dirty Dancing." After decades of success, though, everything changed for Grossinger's in the 1970s.

Flying had become more accessible for the general public, and people began exploring further horizons beyond New York. When Jennie passed away in 1972, she took the soul of Grossinger's with her, and just 14 years later, the resort shut down for good. While it was no longer accepting visitors, the property continued to sit on the Borscht Belt in silence and slowly began being overtaken by the elements. Today, most of the iconic property has been torn down after a fire broke out there in 2022, but you can still make out the bones of what the resort once was.