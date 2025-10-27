The Best Cities Across Europe For A Safe And Affordable Retirement, According To A Veteran Traveller

Few decisions are as important as choosing where to retire. Sure, there are guides advising on the best U.S. states to retire to, and yes, similar advice on the best Caribbean island options out there, but what if you want to go further afield? What if you wish to spend your twilight years in Europe?

Such ambition brings added challenges. There are visa considerations, language barriers to navigate, and the cost of moving to a different country is hardly insignificant. Sunseekers may have to restrict their search to southern Europe. Those who prefer simplicity may wish to choose a country where most of the population speaks English. Those on a tight budget need to keep an eye on the financials. Gravitating towards those places where the cost of living is assumed to be low is a veritable minefield; there are often hidden costs to watch out for.

Still, those who take the time to plan their overseas retirement down to the finest detail most assuredly reap the rewards. Healthcare is more affordable in Europe, and weather preferences — if they are a genuine deal breaker — are easily tailored. In general, the cost of living in Europe really is lower than that of the U.S., and in the case of some of the less developed corners of the continent, the savings are significant. Housing costs also skew heavily in favor of American homeowners, providing more bang for your buck when selling, and the same is true for renting, with some notable exceptions. Having visited every country on this list — and with one eye on an eventual continental retirement myself — I have an excellent idea what you can expect from a move there.