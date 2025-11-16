Set Between Albany And Manchester Is An Artsy New England Underrated Gem With Rustic Roots And Cozy Cafes
Each year, travelers are lured to the Berkshires, a bucolic region sprawling across Western Massachusetts that boasts rolling hills, working farms, elegant estates, and quaint towns. Though it is beautiful year-round, the Berkshires is one of Samantha Brown's top fall destinations due to its exceptional foliage, idyllic outdoor adventures, and autumnal harvest festivals. While there are a number of Berkshire towns to choose from, such as elegant Lenox, a quiet romantic retreat where Edith Wharton once lived, or Great Barrington, known for its scenic trails and thriving Main Street, art lovers should venture further north to the historic and eclectic city of North Adams.
North Adams was originally settled in the mid-18th century along the Hoosic River. Due to its prime riverfront location, the city became a bustling mill and manufacturing hub. Beginning in the mid-19th century, the city's industry was dominated by the Arnold Print Works, a global producer of textiles. Its enormous factory complex was later purchased by the Sprague Electric Company. With Sprague's closure in the mid-1980s, plans were made to revitalize the town's economy by converting the former industrial buildings into Mass MoCA, a major contemporary art museum that opened in 1999. With its proximity to the elite Williams College in neighboring Williamstown, North Adams beckons with robust art and cultural programming, as well as cool inns and cheerful cafes.
North Adams' remote location has helped cultivate its unique small city spirit. The city is located about a 3.5-hour drive from New York and a 3-hour drive from Boston. The nearest major airport is Albany International Airport, about a 1.5-hour drive from North Adams. Though the area is lovely to visit year-round, the fall is especially beautiful, as the Berkshires have been ranked among America's finest fall foliage getaways in 2025.
Art museums and galleries in North Adams and beyond
A great place to begin a visit to North Adams is Mass MoCA. This impressive museum is the country's largest dedicated museum to contemporary art, with a total footprint of about 16 acres. The complex is a fascinating fusion of cavernous 19th-century factory buildings with large-scale contemporary art installations. The museum houses a significant collection of wall drawings by Sol Lewitt, the American Minimalist known for his wall-size geometric works in vibrant color. Another highlight is C.A.V.U., a James Turrell Skyspace installation housed inside a 40-foot-tall water tank. Mass MoCA hosts rotating exhibitions of established and up-and-coming artists throughout its expansive galleries. In addition, music, dance, film, and theater performances are held live year-round on the Mass MoCA campus. The museum is open Wednesday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission costs $25 per adult.
About half a mile from Mass MoCA, in the heart of North Adams, is the Future Lab(s) Gallery, a collective exhibition space for local North Adams artists who showcase their work every Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.Art enthusiasts should also make the short 10-minute drive west to Williamstown, Massachusetts, a charming town with a vibrant arts scene. Home to the prestigious Williams College, this lovely town is infused with a youthful, academic atmosphere and has two acclaimed art museums: The Williams College Museum of Art, with about 15,000 works of art ranging from ancient to contemporary, and The Clark Art Institute, especially acclaimed for its collection of French Impressionist masterpieces by the likes of Monet, Degas, and Renoir.
Where to stay and eat in North Adams
Across the Hoosic River from Mass MoCA in a series of connected Victorian homes is the Porches Inn at Mass MoCA. These charming 19th-century homes once housed workers for Arnold Print Works and were later transformed into a boutique retreat that opened in 2001. The 47 inn rooms and suites are delightfully light-filled with bold color palettes, cozy furnishings, and antique touches, reflecting an aesthetic the inn defines as "granny chic." While there is no restaurant on-site, breakfast is included daily. After a full day of exploration, guests can relax at the inn, which offers amenities such as a beautiful outdoor swimming pool, Finnish sauna, hot tub, and fitness center. The Porches also boasts the Studio 9 performance venue, which hosts open mic nights, live music concerts, and film showings throughout the year.
For a hearty meal, stop by Eagle Street Cafe, which serves up fresh-brewed coffees and delicious breakfast classics such as biscuits and gravy or corned beef hash, and lunch favorites like avocado toast and smash melts. A short walk away is PUBLIC Eat + Drink for sophisticated dinners of elevated comfort food, such as tempura-battered chicken tenders, brie burgers, crispy flatbreads, and mac and cheese with pancetta and gouda.
Situated about halfway between North Adams and Williamstown is TOURISTS, a glam oasis with an ironic hipster name. A stylish and woodsy hideaway, TOURISTS offers 46 accommodations, ranging from the artist studio-inspired Gallery rooms to the spacious Sanford Suite with a private balcony. The 80-acre property is located on the banks of the Hoosic River and offers a seasonal outdoor swimming pool, as well as activities like guided hikes, live music performances, and firepit s'mores.