Set Between Albany And Manchester Is An Artsy New England Underrated Gem With Rustic Roots And Cozy Cafes

Each year, travelers are lured to the Berkshires, a bucolic region sprawling across Western Massachusetts that boasts rolling hills, working farms, elegant estates, and quaint towns. Though it is beautiful year-round, the Berkshires is one of Samantha Brown's top fall destinations due to its exceptional foliage, idyllic outdoor adventures, and autumnal harvest festivals. While there are a number of Berkshire towns to choose from, such as elegant Lenox, a quiet romantic retreat where Edith Wharton once lived, or Great Barrington, known for its scenic trails and thriving Main Street, art lovers should venture further north to the historic and eclectic city of North Adams.

North Adams was originally settled in the mid-18th century along the Hoosic River. Due to its prime riverfront location, the city became a bustling mill and manufacturing hub. Beginning in the mid-19th century, the city's industry was dominated by the Arnold Print Works, a global producer of textiles. Its enormous factory complex was later purchased by the Sprague Electric Company. With Sprague's closure in the mid-1980s, plans were made to revitalize the town's economy by converting the former industrial buildings into Mass MoCA, a major contemporary art museum that opened in 1999. With its proximity to the elite Williams College in neighboring Williamstown, North Adams beckons with robust art and cultural programming, as well as cool inns and cheerful cafes.

North Adams' remote location has helped cultivate its unique small city spirit. The city is located about a 3.5-hour drive from New York and a 3-hour drive from Boston. The nearest major airport is Albany International Airport, about a 1.5-hour drive from North Adams. Though the area is lovely to visit year-round, the fall is especially beautiful, as the Berkshires have been ranked among America's finest fall foliage getaways in 2025.