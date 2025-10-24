9 European Beach Destinations You May Want To Skip, According To Travel Experts

A summer spent on Europe's beaches is the stuff of dreams. From spritzes on the turquoise waters of the Aegean to the wondrous sands of the Med, the continent's coasts have been irresistible for travelers for centuries. Unfortunately, today's world of hyper-saturated social media illusions makes it hard to tell fantasy from reality. That stunning little beach, jewel-toned and glittering beneath an impossibly beautiful village, looks like heaven, but as every seasoned traveler can tell you, there's a good chance those angles are covering up a lot.

Many of Europe's greatest beach spots are facing unprecedented crowding, excessive commercialization, over-pricing, and, in some severe cases, pollution. Those postcard-perfect locations can be frustrating places to visit, and offer more of an exercise in patience than a relaxing day by the water. That's not to say they should be totally avoided — they were popular in the first place for a reason. It just takes a little extra planning or the willingness to seek out some underrated alternatives nearby.

To help you make the most of your next Euro-trip, we scoured the internet for travel experts with their fingers on the pulse of trending destinations and found 10 of the most sought-after beach spots in Europe, and then explained why you might want to give them a miss this time. There are thousands of beaches scattered across Europe, don't tie yourself to an elbow-to-elbow sunbed with over-priced beers. Unless that is your idea of a good time, of course.