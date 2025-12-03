America's Best Casino Resorts That Aren't In Nevada, According To Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The state of Nevada might be synonymous with gambling, but not everyone wants to stay in Las Vegas or Reno. Spending in Las Vegas is lower overall, for both visitors and residents, and the Las Vegas Visitors and Conventions Authority (LVCVA) counted just over 28.9 million visitors to the city between January and September of this year, compared to just over 31.3 million that visited between the same time period in 2024 (a decrease of 7.8%). According to the American Gaming Association, the numbers for gambling across the United States are up overall despite the economic troubles in Nevada.
There are only four states where gambling is illegal, which means there's no reason to confine your casino vacation to Nevada. Depending on the game and the state, you must be 18 or over to play, and not all types of games are available depending on where you are. For this article, we'll also break down the six categories of gambling — table games like roulette and craps, poker, bingo, the lottery, horse racing, and sports betting — and note where these games are available and legal.
There are plenty of equally luxurious resorts to discover and explore throughout the country, a few with impressive attractions like outlet malls and adventure parks. Casinos outside of Nevada have their own local flair, making for a truly unique experience. Some locations also make space for kids with diversions like pools, playgrounds, and arcades (but not all). Let's take a look at where some of that gambling tourism and casino cash is going outside of Nevada.
Terre Haute Casino Resort, Terre Haute, Indiana
A sparkling new destination that opened in 2022, Terre Haute Casino Resort is located in Indianapolis, Indiana, far away from the arid sands of Nevada. The casino resort has everything a gambler wants, such as 1,000 slot machines and 36 different table games that include, but are not limited to, blackjack, roulette, and poker.
Customer reviews on Booking.com rate the resort at 9.0, citing service and location as major factors. Reviewers on Tripadvisor rated the location at 3.7 rating overall, though some noted the hotel itself has a slightly higher appeal.
Guests come to the resort for the restaurants, bars, and live shows, which means there's plenty to do at the casino for non-gamers. The pool area is seasonal, which means it's closed for the winter. The resort only allows guests who are 21 or older, due to state gambling laws. Although gamers as young as 18 can buy lottery cards and bet on bingo and horse racing, all other activities are restricted.
Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi, Mississippi
The impressive design throughout this Mississippi Gulf Coast casino outside of Las Vegas is just the start of your adventure. The incredible panoramic views from the 1,740 rooms and 95 opulent suites are the cherry on top of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. The upscale environment is one of the reasons Tripadvisor rates the casino first on its 10 best casinos and gambling in Biloxi list, and reviews often name it as one of the resort's best features. The luxurious diversions at the resort includes a selection of bars, salons, and lounges in addition to the gaming areas. Mississippi gambling laws permit everything except the lottery, so the table games, slot machines, and a high-limit poker lounge are all readily available.
Tripadvisor gives this property a rating of 4.5, and Booking.com gives it 8.8, making it a consistent favorite. Reviewers on Tripadvisor cite value for money, hospitality, and sleep quality as the top reasons for a high rating, along with equally enthusiastic reviews for the coffee shop and the convenience of a relaxing and spacious all-season pool. Comments also made favorable comparisons to resorts in Las Vegas.
The rules here are the same that apply to all MGM properties across the country, which means pets and kids are allowed. However, children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult when visiting the arcade, and after 10 p.m., any child under the age of 18 must have an adult present.
Chicken Ranch Casino Resort, Jamestown, California
The rustic name of this resort is probably intended to be ironic, especially since the ultra-modern design here is meant to be luxurious, avant-garde, and accommodate a high-end clientele. This humorous chicken ranch theme continues throughout the resort, with names like the Eggsstra Deluxe Suite for certain guest rooms. Guests at the Chicken Ranch Casino Resort must be 21 years of age or older, and the daring contemporary design and trendy setting are all part of the marketing.
Every game is included in this casino, with the exception of sports betting, which is against state law. This resort has an overall rating of 4.1 on Google, with reviews mentioning the spacious rooms and suites, and other comments on Tripadvisor taking note of the extensive renovations and new areas on the property compared to several years ago.
Travelers come to California to enjoy the outdoors as much as indoor activities like gambling and shopping, and Jamestown has plenty of tourist attractions, historic sites, and museums. Yosemite National Park is about an hour's drive away and is open all year, but guests should check the park website for seasonal road closures and detours.
Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort, Flagstaff, Arizona
The Navajo Nation has been in the business of gambling since 2004, and today the Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort is one of four casinos operated by the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise (NNGE) in Arizona and New Mexico. Arizona laws allow everything from casino games to sports betting, and this resort has over 2,800 slot machines and a vast array of games, including bingo, in addition to the usual poker and blackjack tables. All of this is attached to a AAA Four Diamond luxury hotel with a whole list of other diversions that's only a short drive from Flagstaff.
Guests who leave reviews on Google highlight hospitality and comfort as some of the major strengths, and the buffet and pool are consistently highlighted in ratings on Booking.com. There are kid-friendly suites and activities to entertain younger travelers. And if you'd like to get away from the casino floor for a day, Flagstaff has plenty of shopping and dining options, and outdoorsy travelers can take in the gorgeous landscape and cliff dwellings at Walnut Canyon National Monument, less than 20 minutes from the resort.
Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort, Jackson, California
The luxury rooms and gourmet restaurants in the Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort give a cozy and comfortable vibe, and they are just as impressive as the choice of games offered. The list of available gambling diversions currently includes bingo in Dalton Hall, 1,400 slot machines, and 28 different table games, in keeping with California gaming laws that permit everything except sports betting.
The location is easily found off Highway 88 on New York Ranch Road, and visitors are also welcome to bring their recreational vehicle to the RV park if they prefer to save their cash for the games. Reviews on Google cite the food at the Lone Wolf Restaurant as one of the best features, specifically the steak, and the location also has a terrace with a view.
For those keen on exploring the historic side of Jackson, the town's Main Street is 150 years old and retains some of the authentic designs from the Gold Rush days. The Kennedy Mine and the Amador County Museum are two of the city's signature attractions, and if you visit at the right time of year, you can find places for camping, fishing, and even winter sporting activities in certain parts of the year.
Prairie Band Casino & Resort, Mayetta, Kansas
Welcome to the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation of Mayetta, Kansas, and one of the best-rated casino resorts in the Midwest, according to reviews. Booking.com gives this location an overall rating of 9.0, while reviewers on Google rate it at a 4.2. The Prairie Band Casino and Resort gets accolades for the indoor and outdoor pool areas, a total of seven food outlets to choose from that include restaurants, cafes, and bars, and the spa that includes private sauna rooms.
People like the spacious rooms, but the RV park is also a popular option. This is an upscale environment that welcomes the whole family with plenty of choices for entertainment in addition to gambling, and Kansas law permits the whole roster of gambling options. Unleash the kids in the indoor pool or arcade room, or have some gaming fun together with the Play 4 Fun sports games and slot machines.
If you're looking for some relaxing outdoor activities, Firekeeper is the resort's golf course. It's designed to suit players of any skill level and is mentioned in a few glowing reviews. Guests who would prefer a golf simulation instead of the real thing can also enjoy the Topgolf Swing Suite, which features a full-size putting simulator along with food and beverages.
Tulalip Resort Casino, Tulalip, Washington
The art and culture of the Pacific Northwest frame this luxurious casino and hotel in Washington State, along with the two other properties that make up the entire resort: the Tulalip Bingo & Slots, which is in the same building, and the Quil Ceda Creek Casino nearby. Reviews on Booking.com cite the comfort and cleanliness for their high rating, with accolades for the food, scenic views, and the hospitality staff as well.
Specific features mentioned include the hotel, spa, and well-equipped showers and bathrooms. Reviews on Tripadvisor compare the venue to Las Vegas for its attentive staff, comfortable beds, choice of restaurants, and value for money, in addition to the slots, cards, and bingo.
The Tulalip Resort Casino is owned and operated by the Tulalip Tribes, a group that includes the Snohomish, Snoqualmie, and Skykomish people and other allied groups in the region. The Tulalip Tribes Visitors Guide includes information about the casino and is also a good place to start for travelers who are interested in discovering more about the dramatic views and laid-back charm of the Pacific Northwest. In accordance with state laws, everyone at the casino has to be 18 years of age or older, but only those over 21 can participate in sports betting.
Del Lago Resort & Casino, Tyre, New York
Here's an ideal choice if you're planning a gaming getaway in the Finger Lakes region, one of the prettiest regions of Upstate New York. This area includes 11 lakes and three state parks, and the Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance website brags that there are attractions here for every season, especially in autumn when the trees put on their own natural display. This is the kind of luxury resort that offers themed holiday events, fine dining, a spa boutique, and a variety of live entertainment shows in addition to a vibrant gambling scene only steps away from major cities like New York, Toronto, and Boston.
The Del Lago Resort and Casino is big enough to include 10 food outlets on the site to satisfy any craving, from casual snacks to fine dining, and a spa that offers an array of massage treatments, from deep tissue to Swedish massage. Visitors on Booking.com have rated this casino resort as highly as 8.8, notably citing the resort's free Wi-Fi and convenient location, which includes a gaming floor with the usual poker tables, slot machines, and a ridiculous variety of table games.
The Sportsbook, a venue that has more than 6,000 square feet of space and 1,000 square feet of LED screens, gives gamers plenty of space for all their sports betting needs. Guests must be at least 21 years of age, even though the law throughout New York State for gambling is for adults over 18.
Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage, Rancho Mirage, California
The Coachella Valley of Southern California is consistently popular and prosperous, with the population and median income growing steadily. Visitors to the region of Rancho Mirage spent $816 million in 2024, which is 6.9% more than the previous year. This might explain the success of the Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage, which has been given a four-star verified luxury rating from Forbes in 2025.
The resort is owned and operated by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, and is located on Bob Hope Drive in the notoriously wealthy and breathtaking Palm Springs. Picture a bygone time of crooners and one-liners, when ladies and would-be Hollywood starlets in big hats lounged by the pool with cocktails. The overall aesthetic leans into a more distinguished design that's resort-classy without the casino-flashy, an ideal choice for those who are looking for something different from the typical Las Vegas experience.
Guests on Booking.com mention the clean, uncrowded gaming floor as one of the main reasons for their 9.0 rating, and reviews on Google are a consistent 4.3, citing the nearby concert venue as one of the best features.
Spokane Tribe Resort and Casino, Airway Heights, Washington
For those who would prefer a view of the Washington mountains as opposed to the seaside, the Spokane Tribe Resort and Casino includes a Caesars Sportsbook, table games, slot machines, and bingo. The Spokane Tribe considers the casino to be an extension of their traditions, now in a contemporary setting and shared with the world.
The eclectic mix of cuisine offered at the resort's various dining options include a sports bar, a fine dining establishment, and Mexican and Asian options. A local offering is Cayuse Kapi, a unique coffee lounge featuring Pacific Northwest influences. "Kapi" is the word for coffee in the Salish language, and the spirit of the Pacific Northwest is just as vibrant in the foothills and mountains as it is on the coast.
The concert venue is a popular draw and hosts big-name musical acts as well as comedy shows and other live acts. Reviews on Google rave about the restaurants and their large portions, and Booking.com reviews like the comfort, value, and cleanliness.
Scarlet Pearl Resort Casino, D'Iberville, Mississippi
Relax and watch the sun set over the Mississippi Gulf Coast in one of many luxury rooms at the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort. Do some designer shopping or play minigolf when it's time to take a break from the 800 slot machines and 36 table games. You can play everything except the lottery, which is prohibited by Mississippi State law.
Visitors should note that the casino asks guests wear "appropriate attire" on its website, so arrive at this lavish, award-winning Gulf Coast establishment dressed to impress. High rollers should also visit the Orchid Room, a high-stakes venue that is part of a larger VIP experience that also includes some extra perks at the Scarlet's Steaks and Seafood Restaurant and access to the resort's most luxurious rooms.
Guests on Booking.com seem to be more practical, giving the highest ratings for the spacious rooms, dining options, and security and hospitality staff. The Biloxi strip is only a short drive away when it's time to experience the rest of the Gulf Coast's nightlife.
Casino del Sol Resort Tucson, Arizona
The aesthetics of the Casino del Sol Resort in Tucson, Arizona, certainly give off the vibe of a Southwestern desert oasis. While guests can take advantage of the luxurious rooms, entertainment, fine dining, golf, an RV park, and a pool (complete with a poolside bar), they can also immerse themselves with impressive views of the Sonoran Desert.
The Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona owns and operates the casino resort, and guests can also shop at the Del Sol Marketplace and Casino of the Sun, a classic gambling venue which predates the modern location. For diversions other than gambling, there's the Sewailo Golf Course, which was designed by Notah Begay III to reflect the beauty of the surrounding desert. The name means "the land where flowers grow" in the language of the Yaqui.
Guests appreciate the cleanliness of the property and relaxing atmosphere, which is why it has a 9.0 rating on Booking.com. Reviews on Tripadvisor mention the comfortable pool area with prompt drink service and a fully-equipped RV park.
Methodology
We used a variety of individual reviews from Booking.com, Google, and Tripadvisor to determine the highest-rated resorts and casinos throughout the United States. The casino hotels on this list were selected by overall rating first. All of them are rated 8.7 or higher on Booking.com. Four states were not included in the final results: Nevada, followed by Utah, Louisiana, and South Carolina, which don't allow any kind of gambling.
Information from The American Gaming Association helped us determine what games were available where and for what age groups. It should be noted that most resorts only allow gamblers 21 and up on their gaming floors, even if children are allowed on the property. Casino resorts that do allow children also have strict rules about where minors can go without parental supervision.
These ratings and reviews were combined with info from the resorts' homepages regarding specific amenities, and were consistent when it came to basic features like rooms and noise. Opinions on amenities varied widely depending on the location, and there's an eclectic mix of styles and types of casinos outside of the typical Las Vegas design and business model. Reviewers talked about pool areas, golf courses, spas, and shopping, and patrons who ventured off the property mentioned local attractions like wineries, national parks, and markets. The information here can help you make an informed choice and find the casino resort outside of Nevada that's perfect for your personally curated vacation.