America's Best Casino Resorts That Aren't In Nevada, According To Reviews

The state of Nevada might be synonymous with gambling, but not everyone wants to stay in Las Vegas or Reno. Spending in Las Vegas is lower overall, for both visitors and residents, and the Las Vegas Visitors and Conventions Authority (LVCVA) counted just over 28.9 million visitors to the city between January and September of this year, compared to just over 31.3 million that visited between the same time period in 2024 (a decrease of 7.8%). According to the American Gaming Association, the numbers for gambling across the United States are up overall despite the economic troubles in Nevada.

There are only four states where gambling is illegal, which means there's no reason to confine your casino vacation to Nevada. Depending on the game and the state, you must be 18 or over to play, and not all types of games are available depending on where you are. For this article, we'll also break down the six categories of gambling — table games like roulette and craps, poker, bingo, the lottery, horse racing, and sports betting — and note where these games are available and legal.

There are plenty of equally luxurious resorts to discover and explore throughout the country, a few with impressive attractions like outlet malls and adventure parks. Casinos outside of Nevada have their own local flair, making for a truly unique experience. Some locations also make space for kids with diversions like pools, playgrounds, and arcades (but not all). Let's take a look at where some of that gambling tourism and casino cash is going outside of Nevada.