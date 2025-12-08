Massachusetts' Under-The-Radar Town Has Scenic Highways, Trails, And Berkshire Mountains Views

With its picturesque towns and wooded mountain scenery, the Berkshires region in Massachusetts is one of New England's most iconic fall destinations. But the region is a pleasure to visit in all four seasons, offering skiing and snowboarding in winter, quiet hikes in spring, and cultural events in summer, when the Boston Symphony Orchestra temporarily relocates to Tanglewood, a live music venue just outside of Lenox.

One lesser-known spot to seek out is Florida, a perhaps counterintuitively named, under-the-radar Massachusetts town offering easy access to scenic drives and hikes with mountain views. Overlooking the Berkshire Hills at an elevation of 2,180 feet, Florida is located in Northern Berkshire County, not far from the border of Vermont. The small town of 774 residents, according to Census Reporter, is positioned on the Mohawk Trail Scenic Byway, one of Massachusetts' most beautiful drives. Formerly a footpath used by the region's Native American tribes, the byway (also known as Route 2) runs about 63 miles from North Adams to Millers Falls.

Visitors can start enjoying it on the short but picturesque drive along mountain roads to North Adams, about 15 minutes northwest of Florida. North Adams, an artsy New England gem with cozy cafés (like the stylish Steeple City Social and the popular Eagle Street Cafe), is also home to the wonderful Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (Mass MoCA, admission $25 for adults and $10 for kids). Together, Florida and North Adams have everything you need for an idyllic weekend away from the city without the downsides that come with being isolated far out in nature.