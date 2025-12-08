A Quick Guide To The Best Restaurants In Chicago's O'Hare Airport

Beer flows through Chicago's veins much like its namesake river through the city — the golden liquid that brightens a Chicagoan's winter and cools them in summer. One of the most visible ambassadors of that culture is Goose Island Beer Company, Chicago's oldest brewery and one of the country's earliest crafters of European-style ales. It maintains three outposts at O'Hare International Airport across multiple terminals.

Innovative and influential, Goose Island's hoppy experiments and focus on food pairing helped earn Chicago the moniker "Greatest Drinking City in America." The airport locations pour Goose Island's finest from its taproom in the West Town neighborhood of artistic vibes and culinary excellence, but to taste these with homegrown dishes, you'd have to bar-hop within Terminal 1. That's a great excuse to stretch your legs and experience the city's "third places" spirit of bar stool socializing. As a Yelper recalls during a layover, "the bartender ... was superb. He was super attentive and very personable. I realized it had been many months since I have seen an airport employee smile."

Start near Gate C10 in Terminal 1 for a slab of deep-dish pizza – cheese, pepperoni, sausage, or spinach and feta — stuffed into a monumental buttery crust at Pizzeria Uno, which opened in Chicago in 1943 and claims to have created this style. Have it alongside Goose Island's sunny 312 Wheat Ale, which cuts through the richness of the pie. (The same menu is served close to Gate L10A in Terminal 3.) Finish by Gate B1 for another Chi-Town iconic: Eli's Original Plain Cheesecake, a slow-cultured cream cheese, sour cream, Madagascar vanilla beans, and whole eggs that the Bourbon County Stout, a cult favorite bourbon barrel-aged stout, seems to have been dreamed up for.