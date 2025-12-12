The 5 Best Zoos In All Of California, According To Visitors

Last but certainly not least, we find ourselves in San Diego at the world-famous San Diego Zoo. Not only is this probably the most well-known zoo in California, it's also one of the five best zoos in America, according to reviews. This is an impressive pedigree that is well-deserved, considering it has a 4.7-star rating with over 64,000 reviews on Google. We should also note that there are actually two attractions: the San Diego Zoo and the Safari Park. The latter is set up like an actual safari expedition, where guests are in a truck and roam the grounds, rather than seeing animals in enclosures. However, for our list, we're just focusing on the zoo, which is located in the heart of San Diego.

So, what makes the San Diego Zoo so impressive? First, it spans about 100 acres, putting it on par with the Oakland Zoo. However, San Diego houses over 12,000 animals across 680 species, making it much more diverse and exotic. The zoo is also a botanical garden with over 3,100 species of plants, giving it a lush, tropical vibe. Before you visit the zoo in person, you can check out some of the main stars via live cam, including hippos, polar bears, pandas, penguins, baboons, elephants, and more.

According to many visitors, the San Diego Zoo is the best zoo they've experienced. They appreciate how thoughtful and interactive each exhibit is, as well as the fact that most of the zoo is shaded with trees. During the summer, these trees really come in handy and help guests stay cool throughout the day. Others comment that you should plan to spend the whole day there because of the sheer number of animals and exhibits, so it's best to arrive early and spend the entire day.