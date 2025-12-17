The Top 5 Trending Destinations In The World For Digital Nomads In 2026, Per Google

These days, working remotely is more common than ever before. For one, the COVID-19 pandemic forced many employees to work from home, while the rise in improved internet connectivity, mobile devices, and a strong desire from workers to do their jobs remotely has resulted in a surge of digital jobs, which has also boosted the number of digital nomads. According to data published by Nomad Stays, the number of nomads has increased to 50 million worldwide, and the trend doesn't seem to be slowing down. Of course, that begs the question: Where are the best destinations for these nomads to live and work?

In many cases, digital nomads are flocking to affordable cities as popular remote work hubs become too expensive, and in 2025, the most affordable destination is India, with its bustling cities and beautiful beach escapes. However, choosing a spot for the nomadic life involves more than just saving money on rent, food, and utilities. Also, popular hotspots like Bali or Portugal are becoming saturated, according to nomads on Reddit.

For 2026, Google has released the top trending destinations for digital nomads (as published by Fodor's), and they might surprise you. Whether you're thinking of becoming a nomad yourself or just want to discover new places that can accommodate extended stays, here are the top five options.