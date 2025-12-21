5 Wildly Affordable Island Destinations In America

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's no denying that life is pretty pricey these days. With inflation and the cost of living on the rise, many of us could use an escape to a budget-friendly island paradise. In honor of stretching your hard-earned vacation dollars the furthest, we rounded up a selection of wildly affordable island destinations right here in America. Considering that the U.S. boasts an estimated 18,617 islands (who knew?), narrowing the list was no easy feat. But we followed the money to highlight five affordable locales where you can eat, stay, and play without blowing your budget.

Island hopping close to home comes with some inherent advantages. There's no ponying up for an expensive overseas flight, no wasting cash on fees for international transactions or money exchanges, and no racking up roaming charges on your phone. You also won't throw your ducats away on pesky "tourist taxes" (looking at you, Venice). Staying domestic can also get you more bang for your buck during the shoulder season, when you can score great deals on visiting incredible island destinations in the fall.

Our list of budget-friendly islands takes several factors into consideration. First, we looked for places that offer reasonably priced beachfront or beach-adjacent lodging. Next, we focused on islands with unique landscapes and plenty of free or low-cost activities for travelers watching their wallets. Finally, we zeroed in on destinations where getting there won't break the bank.