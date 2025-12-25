Maximize Your PTO By Planning Your 2026 Travel Around These Strategic Dates
If you're working in the U.S. (or for a U.S.-based company), you're probably decrying the laughable amount of paid time off (PTO) you receive, particularly compared to other places. In Middle Eastern countries like Yemen, Bahrain, and Libya, 44 to 46 days is fairly standard; Europeans, meanwhile, can't complain, as they get a pretty enviable 28 to 35 days on average. Unfortunately, Americans have gotten the short end of the stick in the workplace — there's no federal law requiring companies to give their employees vacation time (so it's a perk rather than an actual requirement). That being said, the majority of industries and companies do offer this to their staff — but the actual number of days ranges wildly, from as low as five and up to 35 for more competitive packages, with the average being 11. However, if you're on the lower end of the scale, don't fret — by being strategic about your trip-planning, you can turn those 11 into as many as 43 days of vacation. Then, your main concern won't be getting more time off; it'll be choosing where to go.
In 2026, there will be 11 national public holidays — and when combined with weekends and your PTO, you have more days than you'd think. Those dream getaways all the way across the world can become a reality if you use this time off cleverly. So, whether you want to venture to Tokyo, the Asian metropolis named Best Overall Destination for 2025, or to Kudadoo, Maldives, one of the world's most luxurious private islands, these destinations may not be completely out of reach for you. Here are the best ways to maximize your PTO around U.S. federal holidays, and some recommendations for places to visit during these times.
U.S. national public holidays — January to June
The winter months have several holidays to take advantage of, starting on January 1, New Year's Day, which falls on a Thursday. Simply taking one day off, the following Friday, creates a special long weekend to ring in 2026. Another option is to combine it with the days before and after Christmas for a much lengthier trip. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is next, and it's observed on January 19 (a Monday). This already gives you a three-day weekend, but you can make it nine days if you take off January 20 to 23.
Presidents' Day — February 16, a Monday — isn't normally a holiday that makes one swoon. However, its proximity to Valentine's Day makes it the perfect time for an unforgettable couples' retreat. The Caribbean is the perfect winter-weather escape for a shorter holiday, as many of its islands are reachable by direct flight and are just a few hours away from major American hubs. Head to Hermitage Bay, one of the most romantic places to stay in the Caribbean, located on the western shores of Antigua. Or, if you prefer a more active vacation, Couples Tower Isle in the northern Jamaican town of Ocho Rios is a couples-only Caribbean resort with unlimited diving and sailing.
Finally, both Memorial Day (May 25) and Juneteenth National Independence Day (June 19) fall next to weekends (Monday and Friday respectively), meaning that you don't need to use any leave to enjoy a comfortable three-day weekend — or you can give up four days for another fun-filled, nine-day getaway. As it's starting to warm up but isn't unbearably hot, we'd recommend finding a way to enjoy the great outdoors. Explore Greece's picturesque islands, sip your way through California's wine country, or go on a relaxing golf break in the U.K.
U.S. national public holidays — July to December
July begins with the excitement of Independence Day. In 2026, the public holiday will fall on July 3, as July 4 is a Saturday. Take a joyous, long-weekend trip to celebrate in one of the American towns where fireworks and patriot spirit steal the show. Labor Day (September 7) and Indigenous Peoples' Day (October 12), both land on Mondays, and are perfect for experiencing the changing of the seasons. Meanwhile, for Veterans Day, observed on November 11 (Wednesday), you'll have to dig into your leave-day quota, taking off the previous or following two days to enjoy a five-day reprieve. Head to the scenic mountains of New Hampshire or Colorado, some of America's top destinations where fall foliage still thrives through November.
Thanksgiving Day, a time to give gratitude and share a delicious meal with loved ones, occurs on Thursday, November 26. And Christmas Day, on Friday, December 25, is an occasion to connect with family members near and far, reflect on the past year, and indulge in holiday food and festivities. The temperatures are more unpleasant, the skies are darkening earlier, and workers are increasingly checked out. This is your chance to escape to warmer climes — learn to surf in Southeast Asia, luxuriate on a white-sand beach in Costa Rica, or wander through vibrant souks in Morocco. This is also an opportunity for a lengthier, bucket-list vacation, especially if you use your remaining leave to take off the days leading up to January 1, 2027 (a Friday). Some options for this time period include watching the Aurora Borealis dance across the night sky in Norway, being dazzled by magical European Christmas markets, or taking that once-in-a-lifetime expedition into the depths of Antarctica.