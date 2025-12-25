Maximize Your PTO By Planning Your 2026 Travel Around These Strategic Dates

If you're working in the U.S. (or for a U.S.-based company), you're probably decrying the laughable amount of paid time off (PTO) you receive, particularly compared to other places. In Middle Eastern countries like Yemen, Bahrain, and Libya, 44 to 46 days is fairly standard; Europeans, meanwhile, can't complain, as they get a pretty enviable 28 to 35 days on average. Unfortunately, Americans have gotten the short end of the stick in the workplace — there's no federal law requiring companies to give their employees vacation time (so it's a perk rather than an actual requirement). That being said, the majority of industries and companies do offer this to their staff — but the actual number of days ranges wildly, from as low as five and up to 35 for more competitive packages, with the average being 11. However, if you're on the lower end of the scale, don't fret — by being strategic about your trip-planning, you can turn those 11 into as many as 43 days of vacation. Then, your main concern won't be getting more time off; it'll be choosing where to go.

In 2026, there will be 11 national public holidays — and when combined with weekends and your PTO, you have more days than you'd think. Those dream getaways all the way across the world can become a reality if you use this time off cleverly. So, whether you want to venture to Tokyo, the Asian metropolis named Best Overall Destination for 2025, or to Kudadoo, Maldives, one of the world's most luxurious private islands, these destinations may not be completely out of reach for you. Here are the best ways to maximize your PTO around U.S. federal holidays, and some recommendations for places to visit during these times.