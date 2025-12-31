Say Goodbye To Airport 'Juice Jacking' With An Affordable Gadget You Can Buy On Amazon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As you gear up for the upcoming travel season, there's more to keeping your valuables safe than learning the top hacks to protect yourself against pickpockets. This includes reading up on a phenomenon known as "juice jacking" or "port jacking": a practice in which attackers install malware at public USB ports and siphon data from your device while it's plugged in.

This has become such an issue that the FBI has issued warnings advising travelers not to plug into public USB ports at airports. And although most tech companies have built-in safety mechanisms to prevent your data from being siphoned, a recent report from technology news website Ars Technica found that a new form of juice jacking actually evaded iOS and Android safety checks.

This isn't just a problem in airports, however. Using the hotel TV's USB port for charging is also a risk that can leave your device vulnerable to data theft. Thankfully, though, there is a simple and affordable fix you can easily pack that protects against all forms of juice jacking: a data blocker. Available on Amazon for less than $10, these small devices plug into USB charging ports and prevent your data from being accessed or transferred. That way, you can safely recharge your devices without exposing sensitive information.