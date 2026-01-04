Spain's Under-The-Radar Retirement Destination Is A Gorgeous 'Undiscovered Jewel Of Andalucía'

With Spain being named not only the best place to retire abroad in 2025 but also one of the European countries with the lowest cost of living (not to mention fabulous food and beaches), picking it as the place to spend your golden years might seem like a no-brainer. Where things get a little bit tricky, though, is choosing which city, in particular, will be the one you call home. One place that stands out among the country's stiff competition is Antequera. With its history, nature, affordability, and connectivity, the city that has long remained hidden in the heart of Andalucia is finally emerging as a lovely retirement destination.

Antequera is located just 32 miles north of Málaga and 73 miles south of Córdoba. The city is also right at the heart of Andalucia and is home to two AVE stations. In short, it's the perfect base for exploring southern Spain without having to deal with overwhelming crowds. Most travelers flying into town choose to pass through Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport. It's only 35 miles away, and you can either drive the distance (which should take roughly 45 minutes) or take a bus and go on a one-and-a-half-hour ride. Antequera is a pretty walkable city, so you shouldn't feel like you need to get your own car.

That last bit of information is especially important for those who want to take advantage of the city's affordability. The cost of living here is already very reasonable, and not having to deal with any vehicle-related expenses will let you enjoy more experiences instead. And once you see how warm and temperate the climate is around here, you'll want to spend as much time outside as possible.