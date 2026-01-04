Spain's Under-The-Radar Retirement Destination Is A Gorgeous 'Undiscovered Jewel Of Andalucía'
With Spain being named not only the best place to retire abroad in 2025 but also one of the European countries with the lowest cost of living (not to mention fabulous food and beaches), picking it as the place to spend your golden years might seem like a no-brainer. Where things get a little bit tricky, though, is choosing which city, in particular, will be the one you call home. One place that stands out among the country's stiff competition is Antequera. With its history, nature, affordability, and connectivity, the city that has long remained hidden in the heart of Andalucia is finally emerging as a lovely retirement destination.
Antequera is located just 32 miles north of Málaga and 73 miles south of Córdoba. The city is also right at the heart of Andalucia and is home to two AVE stations. In short, it's the perfect base for exploring southern Spain without having to deal with overwhelming crowds. Most travelers flying into town choose to pass through Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport. It's only 35 miles away, and you can either drive the distance (which should take roughly 45 minutes) or take a bus and go on a one-and-a-half-hour ride. Antequera is a pretty walkable city, so you shouldn't feel like you need to get your own car.
That last bit of information is especially important for those who want to take advantage of the city's affordability. The cost of living here is already very reasonable, and not having to deal with any vehicle-related expenses will let you enjoy more experiences instead. And once you see how warm and temperate the climate is around here, you'll want to spend as much time outside as possible.
Why Antequera is a great retirement destination
While just about anyone can fall in love with Antequera, retirees, in particular, find the city to be just quiet enough not to get overwhelming but still vibrant enough to feel interesting. There are plenty of bars, restaurants, and attractions to see (more on these below) when you get a hankering for a night out, and you get all of that while keeping your expenses low. As of this writing, you can comfortably find a place where rent and utilities combined are under the $750 mark. Add $400-$600 for miscellaneous expenses, and you've got yourself a great quality life for less than $1,400 a month.
Antequera is also a safe, peaceful haven where you won't have to look over your shoulder. Moreover, once you get a visa, you, too, can take advantage of Spain's amazing public healthcare system. Beyond the practical advantages, the city also draws in retirees through its lively local events. Celebrations like the Spring Fair fill Antequera with music, produce markets, and artisan workshops, all of which provide the perfect opportunity to connect with locals and feel like a part of the community.
While Antequera itself isn't a beachy destination, your summers can still be spent seaside. Las Lindes, Spain's wildly popular swim beach with dog lifeguards, is near Malaga, just a little over an hour away, and is perfect for a weekend getaway. Marbella is another excellent choice within a similar distance. The prestigious resort city has all the glamor of an Amalfi Coast getaway. minus the price. Summers can be pretty hectic in these parts of the country, though. So if you do plan to vacation at this time of year, read this piece on what to expect if you're heading to Spain during the record-breaking travel season.
Antequera's underrated attractions and natural beauty
While everyone else is dealing with the insufferable crowds overwhelming the hotspots of Barcelona and Madrid, you can sit back and marvel at all the underrated gems Antequera has to offer. For those who don't struggle with mobility, the first stop has to be El Torcal de Antequera, a natural reserve with surreal limestone formations. Once you're tired from all the walking around, enjoy a nice meal at the on-site restaurant. Just don't forget to pick up a little something from the souvenir shop, too.
If you want to visit somewhere more accessible but still enthralling, you can't go wrong with the Dolmens of Antequera. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is not only wheelchair accessible but also features an assistive hearing loop. The exhibits are moving and remarkable, and archaeology lovers, in particular, will adore this site. While it shouldn't take too much time to visit the three main locations, it's still a good idea to schedule at least an hour here to fully travel back to the Neolithic and Bronze Ages.
For a more niche cultural experience, stop by Museo Conventual de las Descalzas. It features a small but fascinating collection of religious art, including paintings, sculptures, and liturgical objects. The friendly, knowledgeable staff can help to guide you along, but call beforehand to confirm the visiting hours, since they're not always updated online. And whether you've retired in the region or if you're just visiting, your adventures don't have to end here. Spend a day in Alhaurín de la Torre, another city whose shopping district is shaded by an incredible canopy handmade by artists, or drive an hour to Castillo de Colomares. Located just off of Spain's south coast, it's the world's largest monument to Christopher Columbus.