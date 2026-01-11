The Absolute Best Beaches In America Where It's Legal To Drink Alcohol Publicly

Everyone loves a great, relaxing day at the beach. Watching the waves crash into the shore, the kiddos frantically searching for unique seashells, and catching some rays while working on your tan are the hallmarks of an epic beach day. But there is another activity some beachgoers love to partake in while sloshing around in the ocean, and that is consuming a nice cold one on the sand.

If you visit nearly any beach in America, you're likely to find a group with a cooler containing their favorite drink and some red Solo cups to go with it. While most of America's beachfronts have strict "no alcohol" rules, that doesn't mean that there aren't any beaches in the U.S. that will allow you to take in a refreshing buzz.

In fact, we did some digging and found that some of America's best beaches will let you consume alcohol on the sand, as long as you follow the rules. To compile this list, we combed through numerous sources that rank the best alcohol-friendly beaches. Then, we analyzed the regulations in each location to see what's allowed and not allowed to figure out how to best enjoy your time there while sipping your favorite beverage, responsibly, of course.