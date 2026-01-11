The Absolute Best Beaches In America Where It's Legal To Drink Alcohol Publicly
Everyone loves a great, relaxing day at the beach. Watching the waves crash into the shore, the kiddos frantically searching for unique seashells, and catching some rays while working on your tan are the hallmarks of an epic beach day. But there is another activity some beachgoers love to partake in while sloshing around in the ocean, and that is consuming a nice cold one on the sand.
If you visit nearly any beach in America, you're likely to find a group with a cooler containing their favorite drink and some red Solo cups to go with it. While most of America's beachfronts have strict "no alcohol" rules, that doesn't mean that there aren't any beaches in the U.S. that will allow you to take in a refreshing buzz.
In fact, we did some digging and found that some of America's best beaches will let you consume alcohol on the sand, as long as you follow the rules. To compile this list, we combed through numerous sources that rank the best alcohol-friendly beaches. Then, we analyzed the regulations in each location to see what's allowed and not allowed to figure out how to best enjoy your time there while sipping your favorite beverage, responsibly, of course.
Panama City Beach, Florida
The Florida Panhandle is home to some of the most scenic beaches on the Gulf Coast. Each town is seemingly in competition for the title of "best Panhandle beach," and Panama City Beach has a strong, compelling case to claim that title. Situated between Tallahassee and Pensacola, Panama City Beach — also known as the "Seafood Capital of the South" — is a place where you go to relax, have fun, and enjoy every moment, with a long shoreline that gives you plenty of room to spend your time on the sand. This is also one of the beaches on the Panhandle that will allow you to carry a beer cooler onto the beach, adding to its case of being the Panhandle's best beach.
Keep in mind that there are some rules beachgoers need to follow. Make sure that you're not drinking out of glass bottles, and you can't drink on the sand at all during the month of March, which is Spring Break season here. The road that fronts the beach, aptly named Front Beach Road, features numerous bars and restaurants that serve mixed drinks just across the street from the ocean. Pier Park, a massive outdoor shopping center, is home to some great drinking establishments, from the Florida-vibe Margaritaville to getting served by "rude" waiters at Dick's Last Resort. If you want something more local, The Whiskys Saloon has a "Nashville meets the beach" vibe, where you can get either a tropical drink or a cheap, cold beer before walking over to the shore.
Fire Island National Seashore, New York
Sitting on the southern shore of heavily populated Long Island is a place where people can escape the traffic and noise and enjoy the waves crashing into the sand. That car-free hidden gem is Fire Island, a large island that parallels Long Island's South Shore. About 26 miles of this Outer Barrier island are part of Fire Island National Seashore, established in 1964 by the National Park Service. Fire Island is a beautiful beach, with its historic lighthouse, constructed in 1826, standing proud as the Seashore's indelible landmark, overlooking the mighty Atlantic as it rushes towards the island's shoreline. While you're having a tranquil day on Fire Island, you may want to crack open a cold beer while relishing the ocean breeze, and, in fact, it's legal to do so.
According to the National Park Service's alcohol policy, anyone of legal drinking age may consume alcohol on the beach, as long as they are not doing so at the Seashore's Visitor Center or on any of its historic structures. So, while it may be cool to drink a cold one at the Fire Island Lighthouse, it's prohibited. Also, keep in mind that towns that overlap with the Seashore's boundaries can enact their own regulations regarding drinking on the beach. So, if you're in the town of Islip, Brookhaven, or the Villages of Ocean Beach and Saltaire, you can only drink where it's licensed or permitted, and it's not allowed in general public areas.
Seaside, Oregon
With sandy beaches framed by rocky cliffs that give the coastline its Instagram-perfect scenery, Oregon's beaches are truly awe-inspiring. It's quite hard to pick which beach is "the best" in Oregon, as all of them deserve the title, but the town of Seaside is definitely worthy of a mention. This strip of sand is made for quaint beach days. It has plenty of areas you can explore, from taking a walk along the shore on Seaside Beach's boardwalk or discovering The Cove, a mixture of sandy and rocky beach, home to thunderous waves popular with surfers.
As part of Seaside's charm, there are areas of the beach where you can consume alcohol while enjoying your day. But, be forewarned that you can't publicly drink alcohol within the city limits of Seaside if the content is over 14%, per Chapter 736 as listed on the official Oregon Secretary of State website. That means sticking to beer, coolers, and wine. But fear not, as within walking distance of the beach sits Broadway Street, the heart of Seaside, which has numerous bars that will serve your drinking needs. Sisu Brewing Co. is a microbrewery that serves up interesting brews such as Coastal Grit Smoked Porter and Tomcat Lager.
Surfside Beach, Texas
Whoever said that Texas doesn't have great beaches? While the Lone Star State doesn't get the same type of love that beaches in Florida or California receive, it does have some incredible beaches that certainly fly under the radar. One of its most underrated strips of sand is Surfside Beach, which describes itself as "Island Life, Texas Style."
Surfside Beach (known locally as just Surfside) sits on the southwestern edge of Follet's Island, which, itself, is part of the state's chain of barrier islands. Once you cross over the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge, stay straight on State Highway 332 until you see the water get closer and closer. You can park right on the beach (with a parking pass for $15), and as soon as you exit the car, the spectacular Gulf is right there in front of you, with the soft waves crashing into the sand. It will be hard to remember that you're in Texas.
One aspect that sets Surfside apart from its Lone Star peers is that you can bring your cooler full of ice-cold beer right onto the beach. Keep any glass containers at home, and, according to the Texas Alcohol Beverage Law, you can't consume alcohol on the beach at all from 2:00 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Sundays. If you want a stronger drink, there are a few bars that offer views of the beautiful Gulf, from the Seahorse Bar & Grill, with its blue tables on a shaded patio overlooking the ocean, to Beach Front Deck Bar and Grill, with a tropical patio and cold, affordable drinks that will invoke Key West vibes.
East Beach, Texas
While Surfside Beach is one of Texas' most underrated, Galveston is one of the most well-known beaches in the Lone Star State outside of South Padre Island. A daytrip getaway for those looking to escape the hustle-and-bustle of Houston, Galveston sits on Galveston Island, and this lively Gulf Coast destination has a plethora of things to do right on the beach, from riding rides and playing arcade games at the Historic Pleasure Pier to renting a bike and biking the Seawall. But if you want to get away from the modern tourist traps and be one with the ocean, East Beach is the place to go. It's also one of the few Galveston beaches where alcohol consumption is allowed.
Sitting on the eastern tip of Galveston Island, East Beach is far removed from the amusements and restaurants that line Seawall Boulevard. Tranquility is the star attraction here, with spectacular views of the Gulf. Admission costs $15 per vehicle (at the time of this writing) and includes parking (which, depending on the season and availability, can be quite limited). Once you're here and have your towel laid out, it's time to enjoy one of the nation's best beaches while sipping on your beverage of choice. Though you can drink right on the sand, do not bring glass containers. There are also several bars where you can drink on the patio overlooking the Gulf nearby, from the Safari Beach Company to Bubba's Beach Bar.
Cape Cod National Seashore, Massachusetts
Cape Cod National Seashore is one of the most beautiful stretches of shoreline in America. Created in 1961, the Seashore encompasses more than 43,000 acres on scenic Cape Cod. The scenery of this pristine Seashore is breathtaking, from the diverse wildlife to the sandy beach, where you can watch the Atlantic Ocean's waves rush in. There's also history at the Seashore. This is the site of Marconi Station, which was home to the first public two-way transatlantic radio transmission, and the beachfront is framed by Doane Rock, a glacial erect that's between 12,000 and 18,000 years old.
With all of the beautiful scenery and history, you will definitely want to spend a day at Cape Cod National Seashore. And in fact, you can do so with a beer in your hand. That is possible to do, but the Seashore has a lot of overlapping rules that you may need to know first before cracking open a cold one. For starters, each town whose boundaries overlap the Seashore has its own alcohol regulations. For example, Cahoon Hollow Beach in Wellfleet prohibits alcohol consumption during the summer (May 20 through October 1), and the town of Falmouth doesn't allow drinking on the beach at all.
Outer Banks, North Carolina
The Outer Banks (or OBX as it's affectionately called) is often ranked as one of the best beaches in the nation, and for good reason. This unique chain of barrier islands, which just out into the Atlantic Ocean, has miles and miles of sandy beaches (200 miles to be exact) that are just as diverse as the state of North Carolina itself, from well-visited Kill Devil Hills and Kitty Hawk, to under-the-radar island villages such as Wanchese. The OBX is well-known for its pristine beaches and historic lighthouses, and if you want to melt into this slice of heaven with a cold drink, you can do so at some of the beaches in the OBX.
Because there are multiple municipalities that are situated on OBX, each municipality has its own laws and regulations when it comes to enjoying alcoholic beverages on the beach. For example, in Currituck County, alcohol is not permitted in public beach access areas. However, in Kill Devil Hills in Dare County, beer and "unfortified" wine may be consumed on the sand, but no mixed drinks or spirits are allowed. For that, you'll need to visit Art's Place, a funky spot with a top patio that offers a jaw-dropping view of the Atlantic and iced cold drinks to go with its self-proclaimed "Best Burger on the Beach."
Paradise Cove, California
When you think of California, the state's famous beaches often come to mind, in particular, Paradise Cove in the town of Malibu. Sitting just west of Los Angeles, Paradise Cove is a beach with excellent waves that attracts surfers from all over. It's also a spot to lie down with your beach towel and get the perfect tan, with the stunning Ramierz Canyon offering a stunning backdrop. Enjoy the views, relax, and soak up the ambiance with a BYOB drink in your hand.
You can descend onto the sand here with your ice chest full of alcohol, but only beer, wine, and champagne are allowed on the beach. While you can't bring hard liquor onto the beach, if you want a refreshing, large mixed drink, you can head to Bob Morris' Paradise Cove Beach Cafe and have a tropical drink on the sand while looking at the cliffs that frame this picture-perfect beach.
Carmel Beach, California
While Southern California is home to some of the best surfing beaches in the nation, you can't forget about the drop-dead gorgeous beaches that line the northern part of the state, especially around the Monterey Peninsula. Whether it's exploring the Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary or checking out the sea lions on the Sea Lion Point Trail, this destination has it all. But right in the middle sits, perhaps, the best of the best, Carmel Beach. Located in the town of Carmel-By-The-Sea, Carmel Beach is famous for its white sand shoreline and breathtaking sunsets. The best part is that you can have a drink while enjoying every minute.
Between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., drinking is allowed on the beach. If you feel like catching a daytime buzz or slowly sipping on a refreshing drink while watching the sunset over the Pacific, you can do so at Carmel Beach. If you want something more than a beer, you're only short walk down Ocean Avenue to the heart of Carmel-By-The-Sea, which is home to numerous wine bars, from Tira Nanza Wines to De Tierra Vineyards, where you can sit and savor a glass of vino just a short walk away from the ocean.
Cocoa Beach, Florida
Florida is home to some pretty spectacular beaches. When you think of an epic beach destination in the Sunshine State, Cocoa Beach is definitely one to consider. Located on Florida's East Coast, this funky beach town sits in the shadow of Cape Canaveral, the home of NASA's space launches. While visitors flock here to watch rockets blast off into space, they also come to frolic in the Atlantic Ocean waves, soaking up the beach's tropical vibes. While you're enjoying the leisure atmosphere of Cocoa Beach, you'll be happy to know that you can have a great time with a drink in your hand.
Drinking is allowed right on the sand (note that glass bottles are prohibited), as long as you stay responsible because families also frequent this popular beach. Not only can you bring drinks on the sand, but there are also excellent bar establishments right on the beach. One of the more popular spots is Coconuts on the Beach, a classic Floridian beach bar with a chill vibe, live music, great seafood, and drinks that match the atmosphere of one of America's best beaches. Try the Monkey Coconut, a drink that sits in a real, hand-carved coconut, while watching the Atlantic waves crash on shore.
Tybee Island, Georgia
The Southeast is home to some of America's best and most historic shorelines, each telling a story about America. Tybee Island is one of them. The city, located east of historic Savannah, was established in 1887. Like most cities in this part of the country, Tybee Island played a role in the Civil War; it is home to Fort Pulaski, now a national monument. There's a lot of history on Tybee Island, but people also flock here for its serene beach. Often overlooked by its more famous counterparts, such as Hilton Head Island and St. Augustine, Tybee Island is an affordable, underrated gem in Georgia's crown, and its laid-back vibe and scenic beauty are worth the visit alone.
But don't let the calm nature of this beach town fool you; according to reviews on Tripadvisor, this place knows how to have a good time. Tybee Island is one of the beaches in Georgia where, according to the local alcohol rules, you can take your drinks right onto the beach, and there are a number of great restaurants and bars that will keep the party going. One of the main stretches for bars is Tybrisa Street, which leads you right to the ocean front via the Tybee Island Traffic Circle. Here, you'll find a number of spots to grab a drink, from frozen drinks at Wet Willie's to a wide variety of beverages and fun karaoke at King Neptune's Bar & Grill.
Methodology
To create this article, we curated our list from Vine Pair, an expert source on drinking culture. After nailing down our choices, we looked up local rules and regulations for each beach and researched nearby bars to give the reader a complete picture of what you can drink, when you can drink, and the rules everyone must follow to have a great time, responsibly. Please remember that at all the beaches mentioned, you must be 21 or older to consume alcohol.