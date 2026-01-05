Chicago's 5 Best Places To Get Sushi, According To Customers

While reading customer reviews of a restaurant can give you insight into the overall vibe of a place, sometimes it helps to see what the professionals are saying. And it doesn't get much more professional than the Michelin Guide, which ranks the best of the best restaurants with a three-star system. In this case, Mako is the only sushi restaurant in Chicago with a Michelin star in 2025, illustrating just how much it stands above the rest. The Michelin star also makes it a hot commodity, so if you're planning on experiencing Mako for yourself, make sure to reserve a seat as soon as possible. Considering that there are only 22 seats inside, they fill up quickly.

Part of Mako's exclusivity is that it only offers an omakase-style menu, so you don't pick the items you are served; the chef does. The menu features nigiri, sashimi, and temaki selections that change with the season and what's in stock. You may get to enjoy decadent items like razor clams, braised abalone, monkfish liver, soy-marinated saltwater eel, and more. At the time of this writing, the omakase costs $215 per person, making it an elegant meal worthy of celebrations and special occasions.

One thing to point out, though, is that some Reddit users have remarked that the dining experience has gone downhill in recent years, notably because the main chef, B.K. Park is not always on-site to prepare the meals. That said, Mako retains its Michelin-star status, and, according to many online reviews, the preparation and presentation are top-notch, and the service is just as exceptional as the food.