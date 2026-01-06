California's 5 Best Stops Along Amtrak's Scenic Pacific Surfliner Train Route

If you're dreaming of visiting California's epic coastline, historical landmarks, and shorefront cities, you could embark on a classic and awe-inspiring Highway 1 road trip. However, if you're inclined to sit back, relax, and let someone else do the driving, consider hopping aboard a train for a ride of a lifetime. If there's one not-to-be-missed train journey through The Golden State, it's the Pacific Surfliner. This oceanfront Amtrak line, boasting stunning Pacific views, travels 351 miles between San Diego and San Luis Obispo.

Those curious to explore the entire nine-hour route should make sure they've booked one of the two trains daily in each direction that complete it, because there are multiple variations throughout the day. All trains make the trek between Los Angeles and San Diego, ideal for commuters and day trippers, but if you want to explore points farther north, you'll need to ensure you purchase the correct route and board the correct train. The Surfliner offers coach and business-class tickets, upper and lower-level seating, luggage racks, Wi-Fi, and a cafe car. There are 29 destinations suitable for history lovers, beachcombers, or city explorers. The most scenic stretches, with endless miles of ocean views, are from Oceanside to San Clemente and then again from Ventura to Grover Beach, considered some of the most Instagrammable photo opportunities according to the Surfliner website.

As seasoned Surfliner riders know, it can be daunting to choose just five key stops along this iconic route. To identify the best of the best, we compared personal, firsthand experiences against information from travel websites and commentary in online forums. Because this Amtrak ride is so chock full of gems, we've also included some honorable mentions to round out our list of California's top Pacific Surfliner stops.