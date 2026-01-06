California's 5 Best Stops Along Amtrak's Scenic Pacific Surfliner Train Route
If you're dreaming of visiting California's epic coastline, historical landmarks, and shorefront cities, you could embark on a classic and awe-inspiring Highway 1 road trip. However, if you're inclined to sit back, relax, and let someone else do the driving, consider hopping aboard a train for a ride of a lifetime. If there's one not-to-be-missed train journey through The Golden State, it's the Pacific Surfliner. This oceanfront Amtrak line, boasting stunning Pacific views, travels 351 miles between San Diego and San Luis Obispo.
Those curious to explore the entire nine-hour route should make sure they've booked one of the two trains daily in each direction that complete it, because there are multiple variations throughout the day. All trains make the trek between Los Angeles and San Diego, ideal for commuters and day trippers, but if you want to explore points farther north, you'll need to ensure you purchase the correct route and board the correct train. The Surfliner offers coach and business-class tickets, upper and lower-level seating, luggage racks, Wi-Fi, and a cafe car. There are 29 destinations suitable for history lovers, beachcombers, or city explorers. The most scenic stretches, with endless miles of ocean views, are from Oceanside to San Clemente and then again from Ventura to Grover Beach, considered some of the most Instagrammable photo opportunities according to the Surfliner website.
As seasoned Surfliner riders know, it can be daunting to choose just five key stops along this iconic route. To identify the best of the best, we compared personal, firsthand experiences against information from travel websites and commentary in online forums. Because this Amtrak ride is so chock full of gems, we've also included some honorable mentions to round out our list of California's top Pacific Surfliner stops.
San Diego and Old Town San Diego
It's fitting that America's Finest City would be on this list, as the Surfliner route begins or ends its journey here, depending on your direction. There are four stops within the greater San Diego County, including the northernmost city of Oceanside. Having been San Diego-based for years, this is familiar territory for this writer. Once at downtown's historic Santa Fe Depot, you can explore the Embarcadero, Gaslamp District, and Petco Park on foot — or by connecting to the San Diego MTS Trolley line. It's also a bus ride or rideshare away from the iconic museum-filled Balboa Park and the world-famous San Diego Zoo. The city's major attractions and ample beaches are what keep visitors returning, and a perfect place to commence or finish your Surfliner trip.
An absolute must is Old Town San Diego, California's oldest city and a history lover's paradise, and the state historic park, featuring its own Surfliner stop, where you can walk, shop, and dine on vibrant streets. Visitors like Old Town as a stop for its walkability, historic significance, and Mexican food delights, and access to the trolley and bus lines to other locales. Along with Balboa Park, Old Town is one of the top places I take first-time visitors to.
Regular riders share that boarding at downtown's Santa Fe Depot, where the Surfliner commences, will allow a better choice among Coach seats during busy periods, and to sit on the left side of the train heading northbound, in preparation for the longest coastline stretch from Oceanside to San Clemente.
San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente Pier
History lovers will want to visit San Juan Capistrano, where the 250-year-old Mission is a short walk from the station. You can also venture on foot to the Los Rios District, whose adobe-style homes make up the state's oldest regularly occupied residences. Since it's a suitable day-trip destination midway between Los Angeles and San Diego, I met an LA-based friend here, and we accidentally stumbled upon the Swallows Day Parade and Mercado Street Fair, which draws large crowds every March. Arriving by train was ideal.
Its sister stop, just 13 minutes to the south, is the San Clemente Pier, which ranks highly despite being a limited stop with just three northbound (afternoons) and southbound (mornings) trains daily. It's home to the iconic 1928 pier, the city's leading attraction, and one of the closest stops with direct beach access to put your toes in the sand. Dine at the Fishermen's Wharf Restaurant and Bar, or take a short walk to the Avenida Del Mar downtown shopping and dining district. If you want to visit San Clemente and turn around, the current train schedule allows passengers arriving on the southbound train to make a morning arrival and evening departure. But it's trickier arriving on a northbound train: With only afternoon stops, you'll have to make it an overnight or plan to depart from another station.
Many riders noted it makes a great one-two combo for a single day, provided you keep track of the train routing or use alternate transportation between the two locations. One TripAdvisor forum member chimed in on the debate between the two stops: "I think San Juan Capistrano is a better stop since there is so much more to see and a lot more places to eat."
Santa Barbara and Carpinteria
The "American Riviera," Santa Barbara, was often noted among riders for its attractions, beach, and shopping, which are easily accessible without a car. This includes the city's artsy waterfront "Funk Zone" full of creative vibes and fresh coastal air, and the shopping and dining along famed State Street. The county encourages car-free travel, offering a 20% discount on your Amtrak fare and free bus passage by showing your Surfliner ticket. The result is the perfect long weekend trip, free of freeway hassles, to both Santa Barbara and Carpinteria. Once there, the self-guided Red Tile Walking Tour takes you through 17 architectural buildings and historical landmarks, in a loop from the county courthouse.
Carpinteria is the quintessential beach town, and the Surfliner's stop will find you steps from the ocean, with access to Carpinteria City Beach and Carpinteria State Beach. We chose to wander by foot along Linden Ave, the heart of downtown, and you can view the Wardholme Torrey Pine, which is the largest and oldest Torrey Pine known to still exist. History lovers can peruse the Carpinteria Valley Museum, and beer lovers should grab a pint at Rincon Brewery before getting back on the train. With 18 minutes between them, you could visit both in a day; however, the gems of both deserve a longer look.
For sheer beauty combined with arts and culture, elite restaurants and high-end shopping, history and beach access, Santa Barbara was atop riders' lists, with Carpinteria as a special bonus. One Redditor summed it up best: "Santa Barbara is perfect because not only does it have the beach, it's also an amazing little town with everything you need, and multiple trains run there per day."
San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo, with its historic downtown and coastal charm, was also consistently mentioned by train riders as a must-stop destination. Often noted by its abbreviated moniker, SLO, the start or end of your Surfliner adventure offers visitors some of the route's most breathtaking scenery. The train station is located inside the appropriately named Railroad District and houses the San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum. Like Santa Barbara, SLO offers Surfliner discounts and free transit rides in its San Luis Obispo Car Free program.
For something truly unique, walk through the infamous Bubblegum Alley, a 70-foot-long alleyway where you can add your own chewed gum to the 15-foot-high walls, a tradition since as early as the 1950s, according to Visit San Luis Obispo. You should also head to the famed Madonna Inn, known for its distinctively themed rooms, and infamous bar and restaurant, and for history, visit the 1772 Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa, the fifth of the 21 California Missions.
The year-round Thursday Night Farmers Market in downtown SLO also tops the list for best things in town. Craft beer enthusiasts should time their visit for February for the annual SLO Craft Brew Festival, a short rideshare away from the train station. For wine lovers, there are over 250 wineries between SLO and nearby Paso Robles for sipping, and a variety of wine events to choose from. SLO was noted several times by visitors, blogs, and forums as a top stop for its walkability and vibrant downtown, access to transit, historical core and Mission, and proximity to the wine region.
Honorable mentions and methodology
In addition to the top choices detailed above, honorable mentions go to Los Angeles and its historic Union Station, which many consider worthy of a separate stop even if you aren't venturing into the City of Angels. You may be able to sneak a peek during the roughly 25-minute break that trains take here to re-supply. Amtrak staff will announce that you can step off the train, but be mindful to leave ample time to navigate this large station and get back onboard.
While in LA, you can also walk to historic Olvera Street, which is considered the city's birthplace. Anaheim is another favorite Surfliner destination for its car-free access to Disneyland (free shuttles there pick up from the train station). Additionally, visitors love Ventura (aka California's number one most affordable beach town) for its proximity to the magnificent Mission Basilica San Buenaventura.
With such a diversity of visit-worthy stops along Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner, we took the most often mentioned stops along this extensive California route from those who have done it. Those identified here were chosen based on our personal experience, along with opinions from Reddit threads, travel articles, bloggers' experiences, and Amtrak's official Pacific Surfliner blog. We also gave consideration to the most walkable and multi-interest destinations with the best transit options, so visitors could enjoy car-free wandering. Finally, these stops also connect to other Amtrak lines or other transit options, allowing for longer itineraries. For example, you could continue your West Coast train adventure by hopping on the Coast Starlight in Los Angeles. It's another dreamy Amtrak train ride with ocean, mountain, and forest views that goes all the way to Seattle.