Oregon's Most Adorably-Named Trail Is A Scenic Riverside Hike In A Massive Dog-Friendly Park
Oregon is the kind of place where hikers, runners, and happy-tailed dogs find common joy in the state's abundant and imposing natural settings. And it's hard to blame them. The state is home to coastal beaches with tide pools and sea caves, otherworldly wilderness hot springs, and Crater Lake, one of the clearest lakes and most breathtaking settings on the North American continent. But as cute as your furry friend may be, you can't always take them everywhere comfortably — Crater Lake National Park accepts them, for example, albeit with strict caveats.
Then there's Rimrock Trail. Located in the naturally breathtaking city of Bend, right along the Cascade Lakes National Scenic Byway, Rimrock Trail (more affectionately referred to as "Good Dog Trail" or "GoodDog!") is a local favorite for people who love to hike with their pups. Skirting the banks of Central Oregon's wild and scenic Deschutes River, the trail has a year-round off-leash policy, meaning dogs are free to run, sniff, and splash along the length of the hike.
What makes this trail even more special is that it's found within the Deschutes National Forest. This 1.6-million-acre forest feels like it's built for dogs and their owners. Home to more than 1,200 miles of trails, with more than 95% open to off-leash hiking in the summer, according to the United States Forest Service (a number that jumps to 99% in the winter). Whether snowshoeing at Wanoga Sno-Park, hiking through pine-lined paths, or enjoying a picnic, there's no shortage of ways to enjoy the outdoors with your dog in this forest.
How to get to Good Dog Trail in Bend, Oregon
The journey to Bend's Good Dog Trail begins just minutes from downtown. Travelers can reach the start of the trail at Rimrock Trailhead by driving south on Century Drive, continuing for about a mile and passing Tetherow, a small community next to Bend. Once visitors spot the brown Forest Service sign, they should turn left into the parking area at 18775 Cascade Lakes National Scenic Byway. The lot is spacious and free, with two ADA restrooms and picnic tables ready for use before or after their hike.
What exactly makes up the "official" Good Dog Trail loop depends on who you ask. Signs at the Rimrock Trailhead and parking area indicate that the Good Dog loop begins at the nearby hotel LOGE Bend, nearly a mile back in the direction of Tetherow. Locals, however, tend to start the loop at the Rimrock Trailhead and sweep down to the river's edge, returning via the Sirius Trail for a round trip of around 3.5 miles. Whichever you choose, the hike offers a relaxed walk suitable for most fitness levels, alternating between pine-shaded sections and open stretches overlooking the river canyon. Down on the edge of the Deschutes River, dogs can wade in and splash to their hearts' delight, helping to make the trail one of the best dog-friendly hikes in America.
The terrain is mostly single-track dirt and gravel, so it's best to bring water and sturdy shoes, especially during the drier months from June to August. With its dog-friendly features, it's easy to see why Good Dog remains a local favorite for dog owners.
Bend is a dog-friendly city
Local establishments in Bend have embraced a dog-friendly culture, and the city is home to more than 40 restaurants that welcome your furry friends with open arms. Outdoor patios often feature shaded seating and water stations, ensuring that pets are as comfortable as their owners. Worthy Brewing is one pub that has earned a reputation for its dog-positive and accommodating atmosphere. Alongside craft beer, the brewery serves delicious burgers, hot wings, and wood-fired pizzas, making it a popular choice after a day outdoors.
DRAKE in downtown Bend offers outdoor seating for you and your pup, with a menu of elevated comfort food (think fish and chips and BLTs). The well-known 10 Barrel Brewing's two locations in Bend (on the East and West sides) feature dog-friendly outdoor patios and a menu that earns them consistent praise among locals. Meanwhile, those who prefer something more relaxed can stop at LOGE Bend. This is a laid-back motel-plus-bar near the Good Dog Trail where visitors can enjoy a casual drink among fellow pet lovers.
Beyond its dining spots, Bend makes it easy to care for pets while on the go. The city is replete with pet shops, including Bend Pet Express, Pet Supplies Plus, and Mud Bay, carrying just about everything you need to prepare for a day outdoors with your dog. Thanks to Bend's inclusive attitude, exploring the city and its trails feels equally rewarding for pets and their people.