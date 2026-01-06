Oregon's Most Adorably-Named Trail Is A Scenic Riverside Hike In A Massive Dog-Friendly Park

Oregon is the kind of place where hikers, runners, and happy-tailed dogs find common joy in the state's abundant and imposing natural settings. And it's hard to blame them. The state is home to coastal beaches with tide pools and sea caves, otherworldly wilderness hot springs, and Crater Lake, one of the clearest lakes and most breathtaking settings on the North American continent. But as cute as your furry friend may be, you can't always take them everywhere comfortably — Crater Lake National Park accepts them, for example, albeit with strict caveats.

Then there's Rimrock Trail. Located in the naturally breathtaking city of Bend, right along the Cascade Lakes National Scenic Byway, Rimrock Trail (more affectionately referred to as "Good Dog Trail" or "GoodDog!") is a local favorite for people who love to hike with their pups. Skirting the banks of Central Oregon's wild and scenic Deschutes River, the trail has a year-round off-leash policy, meaning dogs are free to run, sniff, and splash along the length of the hike.

What makes this trail even more special is that it's found within the Deschutes National Forest. This 1.6-million-acre forest feels like it's built for dogs and their owners. Home to more than 1,200 miles of trails, with more than 95% open to off-leash hiking in the summer, according to the United States Forest Service (a number that jumps to 99% in the winter). Whether snowshoeing at Wanoga Sno-Park, hiking through pine-lined paths, or enjoying a picnic, there's no shortage of ways to enjoy the outdoors with your dog in this forest.