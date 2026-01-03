11 Chicago Clothing Stores And Unique Shops With A Retro 1960s Feel And Nostalgic Vibes
The Windy City must have been quite the sight in the 1960s — a world of neon signs and ice-cold martinis colliding with the psychedelic bohemian undercurrent that would mark the end of the era. Even in the age of chirping mobile phones and selfie-obsessed tourists, there's just something about Chicago that exudes glamour, style, and timeless class. It's the kind of class that beckons the hearts of vintage lovers, those among us who swoon over sleek, midcentury modern furnishings and sartorial delights like neatly tucked pocket squares or tailored wool A-line skirts worn by ladies with perfectly coiffed, roller sets that flip up at the ends. Just picture all that style set against the dramatic Chicago skyline, with some of the best architecture in the world. And with some of the best vintage shops in the Midwest, Chicago is exactly the place to relive that nostalgia — even if it's nostalgia for an era you've never personally experienced.
There's something for everyone here no matter what your taste. Maybe you dream of stumbling upon a few perfectly curated frocks, or perhaps you're more about that whole groovy, "Palm Royale" camp aesthetic. Or maybe you just want to get lost in a sea of retro tchotchkes that look a whole lot like something your adorable little grammy had in her kitchen during your childhood years. Whatever you're looking for, Chicago has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to shops with dreamy, nostalgic, 1960s vibes.
Lost Girls
If you're looking for something fabulous and polyester in vibrant technicolor, Lost Girls may just be a dream come true for you. Built on the friendship of its founders more than a decade ago, Lost Girls got its start as a pop-up shop operating out of a 1976 Winnebago camper named Winnie with an emphasis on the intersection between fashion and environmentalism. The brand has been growing ever since, and these days can be found at one of two locations: the original Logan Square spot on North Sawyer Avenue and the newer West Town/Wicker Park location.
These days, the brand is an anchor in Chicago's vintage scene as the go-to destination for folks who like to make a splash in one-of-a kind vintage fashions. If you want mod, bohemian, tiki, or anything bold, this vintage store should be on your itinerary. The brand features a curated collection that captures some of the bolder looks of the 1960s — think crushed velvet, mini-dresses, and vibrant paisleys. The stores, which boast a large collection of dresses, also feature clothing from across the eras from the 1930s to the 2000s.
Online reviews praise the stores for their clean dressing rooms, organization, and helpful, friendly service. Lost Girls is also one of the more inclusive Chicago vintage brands with an expansive collection of fabulous plus size options, something that can be hard to come by in the vintage world.
Knee Deep Vintage
Too often, finding a good selection of quality vintage clothing means shelling out on an absurdly hefty price tag. But fans of Knee Deep Vintage say that's not the case with this charming little vintage shop that's built a reputation for carrying actually affordable, authentic high-end vintage from across the eras, including a wide selection of 1960s apparel. And this isn't just your basic rummage sale special — Knee Deep sources their vintage items from all over the globe to find gorgeous iconic and one-of-a-kind conversation pieces. They regularly pull in designer vintage hauls from Italy.
Knee Deep is located in Pilsen, one of Chicago's coolest neighborhoods with a reputation for its fantastic art, eats, and nightlife. They're open seven days a week for most of the year, making it easy to catch the best vintage looks when you're spending time in Chicago. Fans of this beautifully organized shop appreciate the selection, particularly when it comes to Knee Deep's dresses, as well as the shop's habit of accurately sizing their clothing according to waist size. The store even has a selection of gorgeous midcentury accessories — think Bakelite bangle bracelets and dreamy 1960s compacts for a gal on the go.
Online reviews give high praise to the owners' knack for curation and their friendly, helpful staff. "The store is jammed-packed with gem after gem, and I did not leave this time empty handed either," raved one Google review.
Dethrose Vintage
If you're in the market for super chic, vintage pieces that look perfect for a three-martini lunch á la "Mad Men," you'll appreciate the gorgeous drip at Dethrose Vintage. It's the place to go when you want a top-notch, high-quality statement piece with its beautifully curated selections — all pristine enough for a movie set. Take the dreamy emerald green Ida Mae cocktail gown with its delicate jeweled and beaded bodice, asymmetric zipper, and curve-hugging heavy silk. It's a perfect piece for Poison Ivy's night out on the town. Then there are the wispy miniskirts, sheath dresses, paisleys, and colorblocked pieces — if it's a 1960s fashion plate, there's a good chance you'll find it here. And don't forget to check out their selection of 1960s costume jewelry and accessories. If the thought of a geometric black patent leather handbag is right up your alley, Dethrose has you covered.
This isn't a bargain bin type of store. It is, however, a great vintage shop if you're rack-weary from sifting through mothball-scented, low-bar vintage outlets and you're looking for a true treasure you'll value for years to come.
If you're looking for something particular, it's worthwhile to make an appointment. Owner Karyn Dethrow is known for her impeccable taste and ability to pair clients with the right choice. She'll take the time to pull pieces that work for you so you don't have to hunt through racks on racks filled with wrong sizes.
Broadway Antique Market (BAM!)
If you've ever been to one of those antique malls with a hit-and-miss collection of treasures and flea market junk, Broadway Antique Market (aka BAM!) is the opposite of this. If you're looking for beautifully maintained home furnishings, housewares, and other dreamy little 1960s tchotchkes, BAM! is a must for your Chicago shopping tour itinerary.
Even the store's brick facade emits some serious midcentury aura with its clean minimalist lines, gleaming storefront windows, and bold MCM lettering. Inside, you'll find to levels' worth of gorgeous vintage furniture — think modernist furnishings, Barcelona-style leather minimalist chairs, and groovy patterned sofas — along with booth after booth and row upon row of wonderful vintage treasures. "This place is the king of mid century finds," shared one Tripadvisor reviewer in a post calling BAM! a "Mid century wonderland."
Between BAM!'S 75 vintage dealers, every direction is a feast for the eyes: Pyrex, hanging lamps, velvet furniture, and racks full of well-preserved clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. Whether your tastes run more Graceland, Jackie O, or straight up grannycore, you're almost sure to find something in this gem of a store, which offers a virtual tour on their website. BAM! is open Thursday through Sunday and closes early, so be sure to check the hours before stopping by.
Modern Hill
One name that pops up again and again from Chicagoans recommending vintage destinations is Modern Hill Mid-Century Warehouse in Franklin Park, Illinois, a Chicago suburb that many say is worth the half-hour or so drive for anyone with a passion for 1960s interior design. "It's a huge warehouse of vintage mid mod," advised one Reddit user. It's an expansive warehouse packed full of more than 2,500 beautifully-curated midcentury pieces along with one genuinely fabulous showroom, to be more precise.
We're talking authentically restored pieces that look like they belong in a museum. Without even heading down the aisles, you'll find treasures like a pair of Madsen and Schubell Danish teak recliners, a walnut Lou Hodges executive desk, and an Ekornes Norwegian teak and Montana leather sofa that looks like it belongs in a 1960s ski lodge.
They've got credenzas, sofas, chaise lounges, and anything else your little vintage-loving heart desires with a range of midcentury 1960s designs — brutalism, space age, Danish modern, Italian modern, West Coast Hollywood modern, even Brasilia. It's a haven for lovers of high-quality vintage designs where the staff are walking encyclopedias on vintage designers and every purchase is an investment in timeless art. And they're happy to ship anywhere in the United States.
Dial M for Modern
If you want a pristine Eames chair and have the budget for well-preserved midcentury furnishings, Dial M for Modern is your spot. A boutique-style midcentury furniture and decor destination, Dial M for Modern is practically vibrating with delicious 1960s style spread across its two-level store. Midcentury eye candy like a refurbished mohair sapphire blue Vladimir Kagan Wide angle lounge chair, leather Brazilian lounge chairs, and gleaming teak around every corner simply beckon to vintage lovers. And despite the higher-end furnishings, there's a general warmth to Dial M for Modern that feels more like a cozy rec room than many higher-tiered midcentury furniture dealers.
The owner has a reputation for traveling across the United States and beyond while scouting his curated inventory. His eclectic collection of wares tends to turn over quickly, so the inventory never gets stale. One Google reviewer wrote, "Awesome selection of eclectic vintage and MCM furniture, lighting, art, and decor." There are two locations including a warehouse at Design at 329, a popular vintage collective with a fair selection of vendors.
Velvet Goldmine
Once you've picked up your dreamy, walnut executive desk and teak furnishings, you might just need to fill out your space with pretty little 1960s martini glasses, modernist wall art, and various other elegant decor pieces. And hey, there's always room for just one or two more gorgeous credenzas in your 1960s rumpus room. Motor on over to Chicago's Wicker Park area — home to a labyrinth of independent bookstores and other cozy little shops — and head inside the nifty-looking building on Division Street with huge round windows for a treasure trove of midcentury housewares and furniture.
A charming little store known for offering excellent service and accessible pricing, Velvet Goldmine offers a wealth of treasures including furniture pieces they've taken the time and care to restore. Look for one-of-a-kind beauties like a ribbon mahogany credenza with a hidden spinning bar inside before browsing through the store's extensive collection of black velvet paintings featuring everything from clowns to puppies to moonlit landscapes.
"Velvet Goldmine has the selection, great pricing, and wonderful owners. I cannot recommend this shop more highly," reviewed one fan while answering an r/AskChicago Reddit post requesting midcentury shopping recs. And like Dial M for Modern, they've also got a spot in the fabulous Design at 329 location that's open two weekends out of each month.
Vintage Frills
If you're looking for a guilt-free, vintage dopamine hit, Vintage Thrills is your place. The whimsical mural looking down on the entrance to Vintage Thrills is the first sign that this quirky little spot is a necessary addition to your vintage Chicago itinerary. Chosen as Chicago Magazine's Best New Retro Shop in 2022, the store was the vision of its luxury vintage fashion-loving owner Jennifer Kelly after the pandemic quarantine led to her layoff as an Uber driver. Since then, she's worked hard to build up one of the best little vintage shops in Chicago by hand-picking each piece she puts in her shop. The kind of sustainability that comes with products that have stood the test of time is integral to her vision. "Vintage is not just for dress-up," Kelly told Business Insider. "It's a way of life."
Vintage Frills offers vintage styles from the 1950s forward — so there are plenty of fantastic 1960s finds to be had. All the clothing racks in Vintage Thrills are arranged by color, which makes for a uniquely satisfying shopping experience. The store is divided into color-based nooks, each with its own signature scent. There's a Red Room, a Yellow Room, a Black and White Room, and so on, which many shoppers say makes the experience more fun. The shop also sells other goodies like vintage phones and various decor, toys, and knick-knacks. Even better is the pricing, with items ranging from $10 or so on the clearance rack to around $40 for the higher-end pieces.
Harper Studio Vintage
According to the shop's Instagram, Harper Studio Vintage is a one-stop shop for vintage "clothing, art, furniture, houseware, sport & anything that contributes to the vibe." And with their wide selection of incredible vintage clothing with a special emphasis on coats — many from the 1960s — at affordable price points, Harper Studio Vintage is definitely a vibe.
"I love their art and vintage coats the best here. And really reasonable prices," shared one Reddit user. And there is plenty of art here to choose from — not to mention fabulously groovy 1960s lamps literally stacked on top of each other. But the pristine vintage coats really are the big draw here, something the business was built on. Sharing the store's backstory in a Facebook post, the owner said it all started with a "near-mint condition" collection of "finely tailored vintage coats" back in 2013. After finding a dry cleaner that was up to the task, they started hosting "Cocktails and Coats" parties that eventually grew into a full-scale store.
And one of the best things about this shop is the wide range of high-fashion vintage for men. In a vintage landscape that tends to be packed with dresses and women's clothing, Harper Studio Vintage features a fairly generous selection of midcentury blazers, suits, and other male-coded fashions.
Dovetail
If you love the sparkly vintage goods like gorgeous glassware and various glittering baubles, Dovetail may just be your favorite Chicago destination for dreamy 1960s vintage finds. Dovetail is located in Chicago's West Town neighborhood, Chicago's up-and-coming artsy community known for its great food and unique architecture.
Curated by vintage-obsessed store owner Julie Ghatan since 2008, Dovetail's pretty little shop is beloved by vintage lovers for their highly curated collection of clothing and housewares, lovely little treasures like a lucite ice bucket or a set of silver fade cocktail glasses that come with their own caddy. Dovetail has vintage brooches for weeks — not to mention rings, necklaces, and fun modernist bracelets. And their collection of 1960s Hollywood Regency home decor is nothing short of swoon-worthy. The store even features quite a few authentic Native American pieces in excellent condition.
"[F]antastic vintage shop," shared one Google reviewer, adding, "the mid mod glassware is my [favorite]! Julie has a keen eye for housewares and clothing as well... so literally every visit to her shop or website is an absolute temptation."
Richard's Fabulous Finds
Richard's Fabulous Finds is a specialty shop that deals in luxury vintage menswear. After spending his career dressing clients in luxury menswear, proprietor Richard Biasi opened his shop in Chicago's vibrant artsy Puerto Rican neighborhood Humboldt Park back in 2014. Since then, his store has become the go-to destination for menswear through the ages, with Richard himself becoming something of a professional expert in historical menswear.
Many reviewers praised Richard's knowledge and taste, with others emphasizing the sheer size of his menswear collection and his natural gift for pairing the right person with the precisely right suit. "This store is absolutely beautiful and it's visibly apparent when you walk in the 10 years of hard work and dedication Richard has put into it," one Google reviewer wrote.
And it's not just suits — here, you'll find plenty of other great 1960s menswear to choose from, all in excellent condition. Short-sleeved NOS plaid shirts, breezy summer jackets that just sing Sinatra at the beach club, or a vintage Ralph Lauren tweed coat are just a sampling of the beauties you'll find here.
Methodology
As an avid vintage collector, I adore the thrill of browsing for hidden treasures in my hometown and everywhere I go. Anytime I venture outside my hometown in the wildly underrated and artsy little city of Tulsa, I'm on the lookout for the best vintage and antique shops — the kind only in-the-know locals tend to know about. And one of the best places to learn where the locals are picking up their vintage is on Reddit.
Too often do vintage collectors found themselves disappointed to show up at a vintage store only to find a weak showing of anything made prior to the 1980s, so I went the extra mile on this to seek out vintage stores with a decent collection of midcentury treasures. After dipping into Reddit for a deep dive into the local Chicago vintage scene with a special focus on 1960s finds, the search continued to the broader web, checking out Google reviews, Facebook, and Instagram to ensure they had that perfect combo of top-notch reviews and excellent 1960s inventory — bonus points for loads of online pics showing off their goods.
It wasn't intentional, but more of a happy accident, that almost every one of these picks has its own sort of niche, which means there's a little something for everyone on this list. If you're setting out for a serious 1960s vibing tour of Chicago vintage shops, just pop these shops into your Google itinerary and go get your mod on!