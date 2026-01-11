Florida's Best Destinations To Spend Your Honeymoon, According To Research

From sugar-white sands and gorgeous emerald waters to otherworldly golden sunsets, Clearwater Beach delivers the aesthetics necessary to set the mood for a perfect romance. It's no wonder the destination snagged sixth position on Tripadvisor's 2025 Traveler's Choice Awards Best of the Best Beach in the USA and appears on many of USA Today's "best beach" lists. Amid this ambiance, honeymooners will find some of the world's best resorts and fun activities — all walkable on the beach.

This accessibility was the main reason one traveler on Reddit recommended the destination and its resorts for honeymoons: "Clearwater Beach. Sand Pearl is a luxury hotel right on the beach, the Hilton is also right on the beach, Hyatt, Wyndham are all near Pier 60. All are walkable to restaurants, shops and the marina." After a morning on the beach, honeymooners can walk to one of Clearwater's intimate restaurants. For white tablecloths and old-school elegance, Bob Heilman's Beachcomber offers seafood classics such as surf and turf and lobster tails. Caretta on the Gulf, inside The Sandpearl Resort, also offers a romantic setting.

After lunch, Clearwater Beach's attractions can be as relaxing or adrenaline-pumping as desired. Couples seeking relaxation can hop on a dolphin-watching cruise or book a couples massage in a spa. Those looking to get their hearts pumping can try one of the many water sports spots in the area. Nighttime brings the four-hour Sunsets at Pier 60 festival, a giddying celebration with fire eaters, live music, and dancing — every night and all for free! Evening cruises with DJs and dinner can also be booked.