Wisconsin's Scenic Hardwood Forest Has Sledding, A Beer Garden, And Tons Of Trails
In Wisconsin, you'll find a gorgeous natural setting just about anywhere you look. The state is replete with everything from gorgeous waterside locales like Chambers Island in resplendent Door County to the modern yet unpretentious biking capital of the Midwest found in the isthmus-bound city of Madison.
But if forests are more your thing, consider heading to Petrifying Springs Park, the headline act of Kenosha County Parks, which serves up a veritable feast of hiking, birdwatching, bike-riding, fishing, sledding, and more across 350 of the Badger State's most picturesque acres. The hardwood forest marries the joy of getting outdoors with the pleasure of downing a tasty beer in the park's beer garden. Much like the charming village of New Auburn, Pets, as the locals refer to the park, is a gateway to a paradisiacal outdoor experience and a reminder of just what this state has to offer visitors looking to breathe in some fresh air.
Located not much more than a stone's throw from Lake Michigan, Kenosha's Petrifying Springs Park is sandwiched between Milwaukee and Chicago. Its location on the 100-mile drive between these two famous American cities makes it the perfect pit stop for urban tourists looking to tap into some pristine natural beauty. Both home to international airports, these metropolitan areas are super accessible for visitors. You can fly into either Brew City or the Windy City before making a speedy escape to more serene surroundings.
Getting outdoors in Petrifying Springs Park
Hidden amongst the hardwood trees at Petrifying Springs Park, you'll discover several heartwarming nature trails. Time your visit right, and, whether you're exploring the place on bike or foot, you'll be rewarded with some breathtaking fall colors. The park's Carlisle Dog Park makes it particularly well-suited to outdoor enthusiasts who love bringing their four-legged friends along for the adventure. Set those canines loose on the agility course and watch their tails wag.
Only got an hour or so to spare? Head to the Petrifying Springs Loop. Just under 2.5 miles in length, and with an elevation gain of only 121 feet, what this paved route lacks in epic scale, it more than makes up for with soul-soothing vibes and sheer accessibility. With an estimated completion time of 30 to 60 minutes, you and the whole family (it's both stroller- and wheelchair-friendly) can enjoy some lovely time outdoors together and be back on the road before you know it. Although with its beautiful landscapes and plenty of benches and picnic tables dotted about from which to sit and enjoy them, this isn't the place to be in a hurry.
Another scenic option here is Petrifying Springs Trail. A looped route that runs either side of the Pike River, it collectively worms its way from southwest to northeast and then back again. The route is just under 3 miles, boasts a very modest elevation gain of 69 feet, and should — just like Petrifying Springs Loop — take you no more than an hour to complete. Anglers, wildlife enthusiasts, and even cross-country skiers frequent it. When it comes to winter activities, this place boasts its very own sledding hill. What's more, thanks to the addition of lights to the slope, night-time sledding is also possible.
Drinking beer in Petrifying Springs Park
When you contemplate just how close Petrifying Springs Park is to Milwaukee, it perhaps shouldn't be a surprise that beer is another part of its appeal. After all, it's beer that's been putting the most populous city in its state on the map since way back in 1840. These days, Milwaukee suburbs like Franklin — sandwiched between the big city and "Pets" — endure as a Wisconsin haven home to craft brews and adventure. And from Franklin, the beer-flavored vibes only continue to ripple down the edge of Lake Michigan towards Petrifying Springs.
Open seasonally from Memorial Day Weekend through October, the Petrifying Springs Biergarten is a German beer garden nestled amid the serenity of Kenosha's oldest county park. Thanks to the indoor and outdoor seating (there's even a campfire), it's the kind of well-loved establishment where the good times roll, whatever the weather. Come for German-style cuisine, such as Bavarian pretzels and sausages, stay to quench your thirst on tap beers from Munich and a variety of local craft brews. Wine and non-alcoholic drinks are also available. Families are welcome, dogs are welcome, and there's even live music. Watch out for larger events, too, featuring food trucks.
Speaking of cuisine, don't come to this stretch of Wisconsin without making a little time for the Milwaukee Public Market. Cementing Milwaukee's reputation as the culinary capital of the Midwest, it was dubbed the best public market in the country in 2025 by USA Today 10Best. After all that walking in Petrifying Springs Park, and all that drinking at the beer garden, you'll probably have built up quite the appetite. Just make sure you've assigned a designated driver.