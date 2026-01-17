Wisconsin's Scenic Hardwood Forest Has Sledding, A Beer Garden, And Tons Of Trails

In Wisconsin, you'll find a gorgeous natural setting just about anywhere you look. The state is replete with everything from gorgeous waterside locales like Chambers Island in resplendent Door County to the modern yet unpretentious biking capital of the Midwest found in the isthmus-bound city of Madison.

But if forests are more your thing, consider heading to Petrifying Springs Park, the headline act of Kenosha County Parks, which serves up a veritable feast of hiking, birdwatching, bike-riding, fishing, sledding, and more across 350 of the Badger State's most picturesque acres. The hardwood forest marries the joy of getting outdoors with the pleasure of downing a tasty beer in the park's beer garden. Much like the charming village of New Auburn, Pets, as the locals refer to the park, is a gateway to a paradisiacal outdoor experience and a reminder of just what this state has to offer visitors looking to breathe in some fresh air.

Located not much more than a stone's throw from Lake Michigan, Kenosha's Petrifying Springs Park is sandwiched between Milwaukee and Chicago. Its location on the 100-mile drive between these two famous American cities makes it the perfect pit stop for urban tourists looking to tap into some pristine natural beauty. Both home to international airports, these metropolitan areas are super accessible for visitors. You can fly into either Brew City or the Windy City before making a speedy escape to more serene surroundings.