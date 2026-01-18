5 Key Changes Coming To Uber In 2026 Travelers Will Want To Know

When it comes to the great autonomous vehicle race, Uber appears to lead the pack with plans to scale its robotaxi, utilizing strategic partnerships across the autonomous driving industry. Uber debuted its luxury global robotaxi at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas with plans to hit the streets later this year. The rideshare company partnered with electric vehicle company Lucid Group and autonomous driving platform Nuro, who is overseeing the current prototype test runs in the San Francisco Bay area. Uber says they expect to start production of these robotaxis later this year.

What will this look like for you, the rider? Uber aims for an intuitive experience starting with a roof-mounted LED sign that makes it easier to find your ride. Riders can take the wheel when it comes to comfort, with control of the car's climate and music. You can also feel safe knowing you can report issues or ask to pull over any time. "We're already testing the production-intent vehicles on public roads. And very soon, we're going to have tens of thousands of them worldwide," Nuro's co-CEO and cofounder Dave Ferguson said at CES, via Business Insider. Uber also continues to test and integrate autonomous cars with other industry partners in larger cities across the country like Waymo in Atlanta and Avride in Dallas.