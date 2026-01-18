5 Key Changes Coming To Uber In 2026 Travelers Will Want To Know
From a game-changing update giving female riders and drivers more control to a new initiative that offers free rides to survivors of domestic violence, Uber appeared to work hard last year to combat its questionable handling of sexual assault allegations. In 2026, Uber introduces a groundbreaking effort to move forward autonomous driving while also navigating a controversial change in California law that will affect the state's drivers and passengers.
Uber also plans to take ridesharing into the future and to the skies, with the scaling of self-driving robotaxis and piloted electric air taxis. As for standard driven cars, you can look for upgrades in Uber's Comfort grade for all, plus an easy-to-digest refund policy for California UberEats customers. To find the five biggest changes coming to Uber that will affect you, the passenger, we collected information from press releases issued by several key companies along with dozens of news articles from trusted media outlets.
Robotaxis are here
When it comes to the great autonomous vehicle race, Uber appears to lead the pack with plans to scale its robotaxi, utilizing strategic partnerships across the autonomous driving industry. Uber debuted its luxury global robotaxi at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas with plans to hit the streets later this year. The rideshare company partnered with electric vehicle company Lucid Group and autonomous driving platform Nuro, who is overseeing the current prototype test runs in the San Francisco Bay area. Uber says they expect to start production of these robotaxis later this year.
What will this look like for you, the rider? Uber aims for an intuitive experience starting with a roof-mounted LED sign that makes it easier to find your ride. Riders can take the wheel when it comes to comfort, with control of the car's climate and music. You can also feel safe knowing you can report issues or ask to pull over any time. "We're already testing the production-intent vehicles on public roads. And very soon, we're going to have tens of thousands of them worldwide," Nuro's co-CEO and cofounder Dave Ferguson said at CES, via Business Insider. Uber also continues to test and integrate autonomous cars with other industry partners in larger cities across the country like Waymo in Atlanta and Avride in Dallas.
Uber Comfort gets more comfortable
From common travel scams to the annoying hidden Uber setting that adds fees, nobody likes to feel misled when it comes to vacation planning. To eliminate some of that frustration, Uber has upped the requirements for Comfort cars in 2026, starting with only accepting vehicles that are seven years old or newer. Uber also requires that Comfort drivers offer air conditioning, along with more legroom and headroom than its UberX cars.
In addition to temperature control and more interior room to spread out, Clubmotor says the new Comfort guidelines mean passengers will have more trunk space for luggage. And like a spa treatment, you can request a quiet experience if you're not in the mood to chat it up with the driver. Uber implemented these changes to provide customers with a more consistent, quality ride that meets the higher expectations of the Comfort status, which is supposed to offer newer cars and higher-rated drivers than the less expensive UberX option.
Uber rider beware of insurance changes in California
California's new law (SB 371) means changes in Uber's insurance coverage that will affect both drivers and riders. But is this a good thing or a bad thing? According to Uber, the new law modernized outdated insurance policies to make ridesharing more affordable. But KAAS Law Firm in Glendale, California, warns that the new law also significantly reduces insurance coverage for Uber riders in the Sunshine State.
This means Uber now provides significantly less coverage if you are in a car accident, say, while escaping in an Uber from the navigation nightmare that is California's LAX Airport. Before this new law went into effect, all rideshare companies were required to provide $1 million per person, per accident. As of January 1, Uber will only provide its riders with $60,000 per person for a whopping 94% reduction in coverage. This means if you're in an Uber that gets hit by an uninsured driver, Uber will provide you with no more than $60,000 to cover any injuries, and the rest will be up to you.
Full cash refunds from Uber Eats in California
We've all been there: You've just arrived at your hotel in a different time zone, you're starving, and you don't have the energy to put in some legwork and find a unique place to eat. So instead of going out, you order McDonald's on the UberEats app. When your driver arrives, though, he hands over a half dozen cold Big Macs and a shamrock shake instead of your favorite guilty pleasure, Filet-O-Fish and fries. You don't want a credit on the app. You want your food, or at the very least your money back.
Food delivery just got a little less aggravating, at least in California, with a new law that requires UberEats provide customers full refunds for missing and incorrect orders. The refund includes taxes and tip, and must be returned to the original form of payment. "The change is likely to be a popular one, and other states could adopt similar new rules in the future as well," according to financial news site The Street.
Uber by air and by sea (plane)
Do you dream of a private jet adventure in an iconic destination but can't afford the big price tag? At least you will soon be able to have a private jet taxi in some major cities thanks to Uber and Joby Aviation literally elevating the rideshare experience. Just weeks after acquiring private air charter company Blade, electric air taxi company Joby Aviation and Uber announced that travelers may book airport helicopters and seaplanes through the Uber App as soon as this year, according to NBC News. Joby has spent more than 10 years developing a quiet, zero-emissions air travel alternative that weighs about the same as an SUV and can fly up to four passengers at speeds reaching 200 mph. A company-issued statement from Joby says it hopes to integrate the new air travel service into major cities across the world, starting with New York, Los Angeles, Dubai, London, and Tokyo.
"We believe that aerial ridesharing will enable rapid, reliable transportation through a network of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles," Uber explains in the vision of its Elevate division. "We're developing vehicles with a focus on safety, minimizing noise, and energy efficiency."
Methodology
To find the biggest changes coming to Uber that will affect you, the traveler, we collected information from press releases issued by several key companies, including Uber Technologies and Joby Aviation, along with dozens of news articles from trusted media outlets such as The Street, The Motley Fool, and Business Insider.