Sandwiched Between Houston And Galveston Is A Coastal Region For Fun Getaways And Mouthwatering Seafood

The Gulf Coast takes the lead for waterfront getaways in Texas, but that doesn't mean you won't experience the same fun anywhere else. If you look a little north of Galveston's lively downtown and immaculate beaches, you'll notice there's a lake. This region, dubbed "Bay Area Houston" by locals, offers both ocean bay and lakeside activities.

The vibrant communities of Kemah, League City, Nassau Bay, and Seabrook form the heart of this area, with Clear Lake and Galveston Bay taking center stage. The 2,000-acre recreational lake feeds the bay and attracts boaters, anglers, and paddlers to explore its waters. Not to mention, the bay serves as a primary source for local seafood, meaning you're never far from a fresh meal.

There are almost too many activities to choose from while you're visiting the area. The wildlife parks in Nassau Bay are ideal for birdwatchers, Seabrook's museums open a window into the region's space-faring past, League City's culinary scene is as diverse as it is satisfying, and Kemah's boardwalk shopping and sunset boat rides are peak romantic. And at just a stone's throw from downtown Houston, the area represents a compelling weekend getaway package for those in the big city looking for something a little different.