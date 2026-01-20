America's 5 'Superlative States' With The Most Guinness World Records

Recently celebrating its 70th anniversary, Guinness World Records (formerly known as the Guinness Book of Records) has been documenting record-breaking achievements since 1955. When the first book was published, New York City's Empire State Building was the tallest building in the world, Jackie Gleason was the highest-earning TV star, and the highest-grossing movie of all time was "Gone with the Wind."

Of course, things have evolved in the last seven decades. With the exception of "Gone with the Wind" still holding the title for the highest-grossing movie of all time (adjusted for inflation), world records are constantly being surpassed, and — thanks to Guinness World Records (GWR) — documented.

Times and statistics may change, but one thing remains the same. Whether it's owning the world's largest collection of "Titanic" on VHS, or completing the most pogo stick jumps in a single minute, Americans love to break records. In honor of its milestone anniversary, GWR published a special introduction revealing the number of world records held in each of America's "superlative states." So, which states hold the record for breaking the most records? From the most expensive guitar sold at auction in California, to the city with the most millionaires and billionaires in New York, these five states have the most Guinness World Records to their name (and counting).