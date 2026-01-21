Just Outside Santa Cruz Is California's Hiking And Biking Haven Hidden Among Soaring Redwoods
If forest bathing is on your mind, Northern California does it best. While the massive sequoias at the underrated Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are uncrowded compared to Yosemite, others prefer admiring the towering redwoods that dominate the coast. There are a few obvious choices as to where to see old-growth redwoods (Redwood National Park certainly feels otherworldly), but the Forest of Nisene Marks State Park is a rather secluded and uncrowded haven, where ancient green towers shade you from the outside world. This hidden gem is located just off of Highway 1, boasting over 10,000 acres of pristine forests teeming with nature's skyscrapers.
Named after Nisene Marks, the matriarch of the family that previously owned the land, this state park wasn't exactly left untouched upon discovery. Unfortunately, it was a victim of the logging industry from the late 19th to early 20th century, which resulted in the majority of the redwoods being cut down. Although this greatly affected its ecology, the land eventually began to recover after Nisene Marks obtained it in the 1950s. It was later donated by her children on the condition that it remains protected. Nowadays, visitors can marvel at the dense woodlands on foot and bike on the state park's 30-mile trail system, with several visitors calling the experience "magical," "beautiful," and a "must-see." The serenity here is unmatched, with only the sounds of birds filling the air.
Santa Cruz residents are never too far from a redwood hike at the Forest of Nisene Marks State Park — a 15-minute drive will bring you there. Carmel-by-the-Sea, an overlooked town full of beaches, historic sites, and boutiques, is only 40 minutes away. Bay Area cities are within driving distance, too — coming from San Jose takes 45 minutes, while San Francisco is one hour and 20 minutes away.
Visiting the Forest of Nisene Marks State Park
The state park is a year-round destination for hiking and biking enthusiasts — even on the hottest summer days, the redwoods shelter you from the scorching sun. Springtime is ideal for meandering the forest when it's in full bloom and the weather is pleasant. The same goes for the fall months — the cool weather combined with the autumn foliage makes every hike a scenic adventure. Either way, make sure to carry enough water and have layers with you in case it gets too chilly. Parking space is limited, so plan to get there early to secure your spot.
You can access the state park's entrance from Aptos, one of California's lesser-known coastal towns with stunning sights, shopping, and wine-tasting. Your four-legged friend can join you at the forest — but they can only keep you company on the Aptos Creek Fire Road and four of the trails within the park — Aptos Rancho, Split Stuff, Terrace, and Vienna Woods Trails. There are no leash-free zones in the forest. Unfortunately, you cannot stay overnight at the forest as it lacks camping facilities. However, if your heart is set on spending the weekend here, you can look for accommodation in nearby areas.
Enjoy a glamping experience at Camp Cruz, located east of the state park. Equipped with yurts, domes, picnic areas, an outdoor kitchen, and a game room, this spot is in close proximity to the forest. Fern River Resort also offers a redwood forest setting just 20 minutes from the park — you can sleep comfortably in one of their rustic-chic cabins before putting on your hiking shoes the next morning. Those who prefer spending the night in the city can book a room at the waterfront Beach Street Inn and Suites, only 15 minutes from the park.
Hiking and biking among imposing redwoods
The Aptos Rancho Trail is shared by hikers, bikers, and equestrians. The 2.5-mile dog-friendly path is easy to complete, taking at most one hour and 30 minutes to hike its entirety. There's a picnic area along the way, so don't forget to pack some snacks. The Vienna Woods Trail also accommodates the same outdoor enthusiasts — the 1.8-mile out-and-back route exposes you to creekside fern-covered areas and moss-grown patches, all while the redwoods watch over you. While it's a smooth downhill track at first, the way back requires more effort to tackle the steep hill, whether on foot or bike.
Trees aren't the only thing to view at Forest of Nisene Marks State Park — follow the 5.7-mile Bridge Creek Trail to Maple Falls to reward yourself with a cascading beauty. To see all the best of the forest, the Aptos Creek Fire Road is the trail to explore. The out-and-back route stretches for 24.3 miles with an elevation gain of 3,284 feet, making it perfect to explore on a mountain bike. From majestic redwoods lining the path to thriving wildflowers along the journey, this trail features several vantage points where you can stop and savor the vistas. If you end up wanting to hike the whole thing, expect to complete it within 11.5 hours.
Another long hike is the Sand Point Overlook Trail. The 11-mile trek is not for the faint of heart, but it is worth the trip. Besides the redwoods and Douglas firs reaching up toward the sky, you'll also pass by the Loma Prieta Mill, which operated back in the logging era. Other trails to hike include the Medicine Buddha Loop, Porter Trail, and the short Old Growth Trail. Once you've hiked to your heart's content, head to Ben Lomond, a friendly suburb in the Santa Cruz redwoods with more forest hikes.