Just Outside Santa Cruz Is California's Hiking And Biking Haven Hidden Among Soaring Redwoods

The state park is a year-round destination for hiking and biking enthusiasts — even on the hottest summer days, the redwoods shelter you from the scorching sun. Springtime is ideal for meandering the forest when it's in full bloom and the weather is pleasant. The same goes for the fall months — the cool weather combined with the autumn foliage makes every hike a scenic adventure. Either way, make sure to carry enough water and have layers with you in case it gets too chilly. Parking space is limited, so plan to get there early to secure your spot.

You can access the state park's entrance from Aptos, one of California's lesser-known coastal towns with stunning sights, shopping, and wine-tasting. Your four-legged friend can join you at the forest — but they can only keep you company on the Aptos Creek Fire Road and four of the trails within the park — Aptos Rancho, Split Stuff, Terrace, and Vienna Woods Trails. There are no leash-free zones in the forest. Unfortunately, you cannot stay overnight at the forest as it lacks camping facilities. However, if your heart is set on spending the weekend here, you can look for accommodation in nearby areas.

Enjoy a glamping experience at Camp Cruz, located east of the state park. Equipped with yurts, domes, picnic areas, an outdoor kitchen, and a game room, this spot is in close proximity to the forest. Fern River Resort also offers a redwood forest setting just 20 minutes from the park — you can sleep comfortably in one of their rustic-chic cabins before putting on your hiking shoes the next morning. Those who prefer spending the night in the city can book a room at the waterfront Beach Street Inn and Suites, only 15 minutes from the park.