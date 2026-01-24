California's Cozy Boutique Inn With Storybook Vibes Is A Serene Stay Next To Carmel Beach

Tucked along the southern coast of the Monterey Peninsula lies Carmel-by-the-Sea, a California town full of beaches, historic sites, and boutiques. Developed in the early 20th century, this seaside community has a true village ethos; in fact, for over a century it was the only town in America with no street addresses. To experience Carmel-by-the-Sea's singular charm and peaceful ambiance, check into the historic Carmel Green Lantern Inn, which first opened in 1927. This darling property in the heart of Carmel-by-the-Sea brims with character, composed of just six green and white clapboard cottages nestled amidst a serene fairytale setting of lush gardens, trickling fountains, and winding stone walkways.

Inside the cozy cottages are 17 rooms, all coastal-inspired havens named after trees, ranging from the petite Hideaway rooms to the duplex Family Suites. Though nearly a century old, this lovely retreat has been fully renovated with modern luxuries. The inn's prime location is nestled between the stunning sweep of Carmel Beach and the shops, restaurants, and art galleries of downtown Carmel. After a day of discovery, the Carmel Green Lantern Inn beckons its guests home with homemade cookies, roaring fireplaces, and a true sense of place. Rates start at $269 during the busy summer and fall months and $159 during the quieter winter and spring.

While the Carmel Green Lantern Inn seems plucked from a storybook land far, far away, it's easy to access: just a 15-minute drive from Monterey Regional Airport, which receives nonstop flights from LA, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, and other major U.S. cities. The inn is also a two-hour drive south of San Francisco. The best time to visit Carmel-by-the-Sea is between June and October when temperatures hover around the mid-60s and there's little rain.