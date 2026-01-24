California's Cozy Boutique Inn With Storybook Vibes Is A Serene Stay Next To Carmel Beach
Tucked along the southern coast of the Monterey Peninsula lies Carmel-by-the-Sea, a California town full of beaches, historic sites, and boutiques. Developed in the early 20th century, this seaside community has a true village ethos; in fact, for over a century it was the only town in America with no street addresses. To experience Carmel-by-the-Sea's singular charm and peaceful ambiance, check into the historic Carmel Green Lantern Inn, which first opened in 1927. This darling property in the heart of Carmel-by-the-Sea brims with character, composed of just six green and white clapboard cottages nestled amidst a serene fairytale setting of lush gardens, trickling fountains, and winding stone walkways.
Inside the cozy cottages are 17 rooms, all coastal-inspired havens named after trees, ranging from the petite Hideaway rooms to the duplex Family Suites. Though nearly a century old, this lovely retreat has been fully renovated with modern luxuries. The inn's prime location is nestled between the stunning sweep of Carmel Beach and the shops, restaurants, and art galleries of downtown Carmel. After a day of discovery, the Carmel Green Lantern Inn beckons its guests home with homemade cookies, roaring fireplaces, and a true sense of place. Rates start at $269 during the busy summer and fall months and $159 during the quieter winter and spring.
While the Carmel Green Lantern Inn seems plucked from a storybook land far, far away, it's easy to access: just a 15-minute drive from Monterey Regional Airport, which receives nonstop flights from LA, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, and other major U.S. cities. The inn is also a two-hour drive south of San Francisco. The best time to visit Carmel-by-the-Sea is between June and October when temperatures hover around the mid-60s and there's little rain.
Staying at Carmel Green Lantern Inn
A stay at the Carmel Green Lantern Inn is a visit steeped in nostalgia. The green-gabled cottages set beneath a canopy of redwood and cypress trees boast trellises climbing with roses and quaint shutters. Inside, each of the 17 rooms are breezy sanctuaries, featuring blonde wood headboards, elegant floral wallpaper, seascape artworks, airy vaulted ceilings, and large windows. The Hideaway rooms, with bucolic names of Holly and Pine, are the inn's most intimate accommodations and best for couples. The Hideaway Oceanview (Palm and Laurel) or the Executive Suite Oceanview (Spruce and Evergreen) feature gorgeous vistas of the Pacific. The latter's shared outdoor terrace is furnished with comfortable chairs where you can enjoy a morning cup of coffee or afternoon tea alfresco with the ocean in sight.
Families or groups should book one of the luxe Family Suites (Cypress, Willow, and Redwood). These two-story suites offer one bedroom on the first floor and a loft on the second, as well as spacious living areas with fireplaces and outdoor patios. "Cutest little inn ever! Very clean, very pleasant atmosphere, very friendly personnel!" raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Also perfectly located: super short walking distance to the beach and also to the shopping and restaurant area."
While there's no full breakfast served, coffee and tea is included in your rate. For an enhanced stay at the inn, book one of their special packages, such as the Whale-Watching Package, featuring discounted tickets to a whale-watching cruise in Monterey Bay. Couples or honeymooners will adore the Romantic Getaway Package, which comes with Champagne and chocolates, and your room is adorned with rose petals and candles. The hotel also offers all guests discounted tickets to the famous Monterey Bay Aquarium, just a 15-minute drive away, one of America's best aquariums full of world-class exhibits.
What to see and do near the Carmel Green Lantern Inn
The Green Lantern Inn is a comfortable and convenient base from which to explore all of Carmel's treasures. Walk just a few blocks to Carmel Beach, a mile of white sand buffeted by the Pacific Ocean. This dreamy stretch is perfect for long strolls and spectacular sunsets, but there are no lifeguards, so take caution when swimming or surfing as the waves can be dangerous. Flanking the northern edge of the beach is the 10th tee of the legendary Pebble Beach golf course.
At the northern edge of Carmel, you enter through the gate to 17-Mile Drive, a short and famous drive known to be one of the world's most scenic. Here, you'll wind past Pebble Beach Golf Course, see the Lone Cypress, the most photographed tree in the world, and circumnavigate the coast of the Monterey Peninsula. Continue into downtown Monterey where you can visit the famed aquarium and stroll down Cannery Row, California's famous oceanfront street that's full of fun shops and delightful hotels.
Back in Carmel-by-the-Sea, take time to explore the charming village, which is anchored by the main thoroughfare, Ocean Avenue. Carmel's storybook Cottage of Sweets is an emporium of candy, chocolates, and other sweet treats and has been in operation since 1959. You'll also find unique boutiques, such as The Pleasure of Writing for fine stationary and paper goods, Somewhere in Carmel with its curated array of chic gifts, and Laub's Country Store for Carmel branded T-shirts, caps, and souvenirs. Carmel's beauty has lured artists since the early 20th century, and today many art galleries dot the quaint streets. Don't miss the Carmel Art Association, which has been featuring the work of local artists for nearly a century, or Gallery-by-the-Sea Carmel for evocative photographs of Carmel's breathtaking coast.