Tennessee's 5 Most Affordable Vacation Destinations

According to the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, around 147 million people visited the state in 2024, generating a whopping $31.7 billion in direct visitor spending. With the undulating Appalachian Mountain range to the east and the "Home of the Blues" in the west, it's no wonder that people choose Tennessee time and time again for their recreational and cultural pursuits. Whether it's music, history, or breathing in the outdoors, this is a great region for travelers on a budget.

If you're looking for an alternative to some of the state's most expensive tourist destinations (like Brentwood, one of America's wealthiest cities), we've compiled a list of locations where you can get your adventure or music fix without breaking the bank. These spots may not be quite as iconic as cities like Nashville, but they'll give you access to similar activities that are off the beaten path.

To get the most affordable rates, consider booking your trip during Tennessee's off-season, generally in winter, from December to March. During this time, hotel rates can drop quite a bit compared to peak times. If traveling during the off-season is not an option for you, make your hotel stay more affordable with these simple hacks (such as booking your stay mid-week instead of during the weekend). You may find better rates and less congestion at attractions, too.