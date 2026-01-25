Tennessee's 5 Most Affordable Vacation Destinations
According to the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, around 147 million people visited the state in 2024, generating a whopping $31.7 billion in direct visitor spending. With the undulating Appalachian Mountain range to the east and the "Home of the Blues" in the west, it's no wonder that people choose Tennessee time and time again for their recreational and cultural pursuits. Whether it's music, history, or breathing in the outdoors, this is a great region for travelers on a budget.
If you're looking for an alternative to some of the state's most expensive tourist destinations (like Brentwood, one of America's wealthiest cities), we've compiled a list of locations where you can get your adventure or music fix without breaking the bank. These spots may not be quite as iconic as cities like Nashville, but they'll give you access to similar activities that are off the beaten path.
To get the most affordable rates, consider booking your trip during Tennessee's off-season, generally in winter, from December to March. During this time, hotel rates can drop quite a bit compared to peak times. If traveling during the off-season is not an option for you, make your hotel stay more affordable with these simple hacks (such as booking your stay mid-week instead of during the weekend). You may find better rates and less congestion at attractions, too.
Chattanooga
Out of all the destinations on this list, Chattanooga — Tennessee's "scenic city" situated between Atlanta and Nashville — ranks at the top as one of the best all-round budget vacations. Visitors will find affordable, less touristy alternatives to the Nashville music scene, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and the rich history of Franklin or Memphis. Whether you're looking for a nature escape, a vibrant music scene, or history, there's something here for everyone. Chattanooga's lower tourism demand (compared to other towns in Tennessee, like Nashville) means more affordable meals and lodging, inexpensive or even free activities, and less of a crowd, so budget travelers can enjoy it all.
Nature lovers will truly appreciate the Tennessee River, which flows right through the city, as well as the Appalachian foothills, which surround the city. Lookout Mountain is home to famous scenic attractions, including Ruby Falls and Rock City. You can also explore some colorfully lit caves at Raccoon Mountain Caverns. If you love grassroots music, Chattanooga is the perfect scene for you. Local bands will play at breweries and bars, including Puckett's Restaurant and The Woodshop. History lovers will enjoy the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, which is full of free trails and monuments for the Civil War, and the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum.
According to Google Travel, local lodging prices are around low to mid-budget, starting from around $50 to $100. As you'll soon see, this is comparable to many of the locations on this list, but what makes Chattanooga special is the variety. There are plenty of chain hotels like Hiltons and Comfort Inns, but you can also find a more authentic experience through boutique inns. Chattanooga's budget eats scene also specializes in American food. Tripadvisor recommends Uncle Larry's, which is a restaurant with 4.7 stars that serves seafood and classic Southern fare. For some great barbecue in a rustic log cabin-type setting, try Hickory Pit Bar-B-Que, which also ranks high on Tripadvisor at 4.5 stars.
Townsend
Gatlinburg is already considered a budget vacation destination in Tennessee, but it's famous for its crowds. If you're plotting a getaway to the Great Smoky Mountains but the thought of staying in Gatlinburg makes you cringe, Townsend is a wildly underrated alternative. Known as the peaceful side of the Smokies, this charming little town swaps the touristy chaos for wooded hills and green meadows, according to anonymous posters on Reddit. The best part is you can still visit Gatlinburg if you want to hit some of the more touristy spots, but it's far enough away from the action that you can breathe.
Townsend even has its own entrance to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, so you can skip the long wait times at Gatlinburg's entrance. While it might take you slightly longer to get to famous spots close to that area, the Townsend entrance actually offers some great hidden gem alternatives. For example, Abrams Falls is closer to Townsend, and it'll be less crowded, too.
At this time, there are a couple of inexpensive chain hotel options in Townsend that are often below $100 per night, according to Google Travel, but if you have a slightly larger budget, there are beautiful cabins to rent. In terms of restaurants, you'll also find some great options. TripAdvisor lists Burger Master for drive-in burgers and ice cream, and The Artistic Bean for breakfast sandwiches and coffee as affordable options in Townsend. Overall, Townsend is comparable to Gatlinburg, but with fewer crowds.
Cookeville
Home to Tennessee Tech University, Cookeville is a charming, mid-sized town about 80 miles east of Nashville. Many people love to enjoy Nashville's vibrant music scene, but staying right in the center of town can get pricey pretty quickly. Cookeville is a great alternative because it captures some of Nashville's best qualities, including a walkable downtown and plenty of live music.
This area is less commercialized than Nashville, so you'll be able to enjoy more reasonable pricing for hotels, meals, and activities. Hotels in Cookeville are often less than $100 per night, and Tripadvisor suggests affordable meal options like Blue Coast Burrito for Mexican food, Bravo Cafe & Grill for American fare, and Stroud's Barbeque. This area is a bit more diverse food-wise than Townsend because of the university students at Tennessee Tech.
There are also plenty of outdoor activities in Cookeville to take part in. Cummins Falls State Park is just 20 minutes away from the city's center, where visitors can hike, swim, and view Tennessee's eigth-largest waterfall. Visitors can also learn about trains at the Cookeville Depot Museum or view rare dolls and dollhouses at the Cookeville Doll Museum. To hear live music, head to Red Silo Brewing, which typically has live acts, open mics, or dancing during the latter half of the week, according to their Facebook page.
Maryville
For something a little more laid-back, you can't go wrong with Maryville. This town is a great alternative to Knoxville if you want a varied itinerary. You're still close enough to drive into Knoxville for urban attractions like the Sunsphere, Knoxville Museum of Art, or the Knoxville Zoo, but you're also about a half hour away from Townsend's entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Considering that Knoxville was listed as the "most economical place" for families to visit in Tennessee according to Dunhill Travel Deals, we wanted to spotlight Maryville for its relaxed vibe, comparative pricing, and access to both the bigger city and nature.
If you want to do some fun things in the area, head to Blue Goose Farm and Vineyards for fresh air and wine surrounded by mountain views. History buffs will enjoy the Cades Cove Museum (also drivable from Townsend), which shares a peek into the past and is nestled inside a traditional cove house. Reviews on Tripadvisor are overwhelmingly positive, praising the nearby walking trails, the gift shop, and the passion of the staff.
According to Google, many of Maryville's budget hotels and inns are below $100 per night, and some are even below or close to $50 per night at the time of this writing. For budget eats, Maryville shines in Mexican cuisine. Chapulines Street Tacos has 4.7 stars on Tripadvisor, followed by Pancho's Mexican Restaurant. For some great Cuban food, you can also head to Aroma Cafe Cuban Food & Sandwiches.
Murfreesboro
Needless to say, there's a ton of history in Tennessee, much of it surrounding the Civil War. Murfreesboro is a town that keeps this history alive as it's home to the Stones River National Battlefield and a historic downtown to boot. Fortunately, it's also a great budget vacation destination, too, if pricier destinations like Franklin, Tennessee, are not an option.
According to Google, several hotels in the area are under $50 per night at the time of this writing. Likewise, there are many restaurants at or above 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor that offer great budget meal options. With 4.9 stars, Gyro Tabouli ranks on top, known for its friendly service and great hummus. For something more American, try Jeff's Family Restaurant, which has 4.6 stars on Tripadvisor.
For the best history experience Murfreesboro has to offer, you can visit the Hazen Brigade Monument, which is the oldest intact Civil War monument still standing in its original location, according to the National Park Service. It's nestled in the brigade's cemetery at Stones River National Battlefield. Alternatively, you can explore Historic Cannonsburgh Village, which is an open-air museum that recreates rural life in Tennessee during the Civil War.
Methodology
These five towns were evaluated for their ability to serve as alternatives to popular but pricey destinations. Factors considered in the research process included the quality of activities in the area, alongside average food prices and hotel costs. To find this information about the top five budget destinations in Tennessee, we consulted Tripadvisor, Reddit, and Google Travel, as well as local publications such as Chattanooga Pulse.
Townsend and Maryville were selected as low-cost Smoky Mountain gateway towns. Both offer access to trails, tubing, and other nature activities without the commercial intensity of Gatlinburg. Likewise, Cookeville's live music scene is more affordable than Nashville's, and Murfreesboro was selected for its historic appeal compared to Franklin. Overall, Chattanooga takes the cake for best value, with great access to history, nature, and music.