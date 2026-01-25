Sandwiched Between Green Bay And Milwaukee Is Wisconsin's Village With A Scenic Lake And Small-Town Charm

Wisconsin is full of lakes — over 15,000 of them, to be specific — ranging from the "inland sea" of Lake Michigan to Moonshine Lake, the state's smallest lake at only "half the size of a hockey rink," according to NPR. About 40 miles north of Milwaukee (America's most affordable lake destination with beaches, breweries, and bliss) lies one of the state's most "random" lakes, with a town built intentionally around it. The small village of Random Lake is part of Sheboygan County, with a population of about 1,550. Its shallow, 212-acre namesake lake is small yet scenic, rimmed in shoreline residences, and features a public beach with an ADA-friendly fishing pier, picnic tables, a playground, public bathrooms, and a boat launch for kayakers and paddleboarders (with a small fee). Anglers love the lake for year-round fishing: In January, the lake hosts the Frozen Toes Ice Fishing Tournament, an event that awards cash prizes for the largest catch in categories including walleye, northern pike, and bass.

There's one motel here — The Wisconsin-Aire Motel — but there's also a campground and several home rentals. Some of the most popular include the Cozy Lakefront Escape — a modern home overlooking the lake with a private fishing pier and relaxing outdoor patio; Oma's Beach House, a cozy three-bedroom rental across the street from the beach; and the Random Cabin, a rustic-modern two-bedroom with a treehouse-style loft, fireplace, and complimentary kayaks and bikes for summer adventures. Badger Camp & Resort offers community-oriented short and long-term campsites.

Within reach of Milwaukee's international airport (45 miles) and Green Bay's international airport (87 miles), Random Lake is easy to get to but you will likely need to rent a car to do so. Random Lake is also close to the scenic Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary along Lake Michigan and 30 miles inland from Sheboygan, a Lake Michigan surf town known as the "Malibu of the Midwest," making it the perfect hub for more Wisconsin adventures.