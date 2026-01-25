Sandwiched Between Green Bay And Milwaukee Is Wisconsin's Village With A Scenic Lake And Small-Town Charm
Wisconsin is full of lakes — over 15,000 of them, to be specific — ranging from the "inland sea" of Lake Michigan to Moonshine Lake, the state's smallest lake at only "half the size of a hockey rink," according to NPR. About 40 miles north of Milwaukee (America's most affordable lake destination with beaches, breweries, and bliss) lies one of the state's most "random" lakes, with a town built intentionally around it. The small village of Random Lake is part of Sheboygan County, with a population of about 1,550. Its shallow, 212-acre namesake lake is small yet scenic, rimmed in shoreline residences, and features a public beach with an ADA-friendly fishing pier, picnic tables, a playground, public bathrooms, and a boat launch for kayakers and paddleboarders (with a small fee). Anglers love the lake for year-round fishing: In January, the lake hosts the Frozen Toes Ice Fishing Tournament, an event that awards cash prizes for the largest catch in categories including walleye, northern pike, and bass.
There's one motel here — The Wisconsin-Aire Motel — but there's also a campground and several home rentals. Some of the most popular include the Cozy Lakefront Escape — a modern home overlooking the lake with a private fishing pier and relaxing outdoor patio; Oma's Beach House, a cozy three-bedroom rental across the street from the beach; and the Random Cabin, a rustic-modern two-bedroom with a treehouse-style loft, fireplace, and complimentary kayaks and bikes for summer adventures. Badger Camp & Resort offers community-oriented short and long-term campsites.
Within reach of Milwaukee's international airport (45 miles) and Green Bay's international airport (87 miles), Random Lake is easy to get to but you will likely need to rent a car to do so. Random Lake is also close to the scenic Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary along Lake Michigan and 30 miles inland from Sheboygan, a Lake Michigan surf town known as the "Malibu of the Midwest," making it the perfect hub for more Wisconsin adventures.
Explore Random Lake, Wisconsin's local shops and restaurants
You'll know you've arrived in Random Lake when Highway 57 slows down — but blink and you'll miss it. Part of the Door County Coastal Byway, a scenic loop north of Sturgeon Bay offering beautiful northern vistas, 57 cuts through Random Lake. Veer off onto 3rd Street toward Bob McDermott Lakefront Park and the public beach, a sandy stretch with a boat launch and picnic amenities adjacent to the tiny downtown. The beach season lasts throughout summer, and ice fishing dominates once the lake freezes. The village also prides itself on being small business-friendly, energizing its local economy. Home to Jolly Good, a famous Wisconsin craft soda, Hankscraft, a beer tap handle manufacturer, and various other businesses — as well as events like the Fall Festival and Night of Lights — Random Lake touts itself as a great place to live, work, and visit.
For dining, Monte's Grill & Bar, an Indian and Himalayan restaurant that opened in 2025 inside a mini mart, serves butter chicken masala, lamb biriyani, and even breakfast burritos for dine-in or takeout. Customers praise its food, with one Californian Yelp reviewer saying, "We go out for Indian food periodically & Monte's Grill was one of the best." A Facebook reviewer wrote, "I am so impressed. Definitely in my top 3 Sheboygan County restaurants."
For coffee, The Random Cup offers a community-minded atmosphere and a kids play corner, while Random Lake Pizzeria is the perfect go-to for casual and creative pizzas. On Friday nights, Wisconsin fish fries are popular, and Random Lake delivers — 5 Pillars Restaurant offers a family-friendly supper club, or head to Leonard's Silver Creek Inn. For those who want to fully embrace local culture, Booz'in and Keggers both offer the no-frills Midwest dive bar experience.
Plan your Wisconsin trip with these top tips in mind
19th-century surveyors named Random Lake after discovering it tucked away in the dense Northwoods, and today, the Random Lake Area Historical Society preserves the area's history and local railroad lore via exhibits inside their small museum in the historic 1932 Beger IGA grocery building. There's a small gift shop attached, and tours are also available. Funded by the adjacent coffee shop, Kathy's 111 Trackside Cafe, the museum's only open seasonally and run entirely by volunteers, but it offers more than just history: Visitors can also enjoy home-style breakfasts and baked goods made in-house. "Great people, good food, actually in a museum. Service is friendly and leaves time for conversation," wrote a Google reviewer. Adjacent to the museum is the Carl Nowack House, one of Random Lake village's original homes, which also inspired the establishment of the Historical Society. Built in 1865, the house was restored in the early 2000s with historic gardens and an outhouse, and was added to the State of Wisconsin Historical Site database in 2006.
Don't miss the Cedar Valley Cheese Store, located less than 3 miles south on Highway 57 in Belgium, a charming village known for beaches and its European heritage. Cedar Valley Cheese processes more than 141,000 gallons of milk daily to produce a wide range of Wisconsin favorites, from aged cheddars to fresh cheese curds. There's even a cafe on site serving grilled cheese.
Whether you want tranquil paddling or angling, or need a small-town hub for exploring the Midwest's best, Random Lake is the place to go. On your way out, swing by Burmesch Variety Store and grab a bottle of the Jolly Good that's manufactured locally. Just be sure to call it soda or pop, like the locals do.