The Hands-Down Best Ski Resorts To Visit In New York

Rising from the Adirondacks to the southwest of North Creek is Gore Mountain — New York's largest ski resort. With 453 skiable acres across four distinctive zones and 120 trails cutting through forests and open faces, Gore Mountain is a place best suited to intermediate and advanced skiers and boarders. If you're one to appreciate expansive valley views with a remote, wilderness character, you'll enjoy it even more. There's plenty of space, even when it's busy. But the infrastructure is still there, though moving between certain areas can be quite tricky. High-speed chairs and a gondola serve key zones, with slower fixed-grip lifts operating elsewhere.

Snowfall may be lighter than Vermont's northern resorts; however, it's still respectable, and extensive snowmaking compensates for gaps in coverage. But when the conditions are right, the terrain shines. There are long, groomed runs for intermediates and challenging, steep runs for advanced levels. That said, some grooming and trail maintenance can be inconsistent, and icy patches can appear more often than you might prefer.

Glade skiing is outstanding, particularly at Burnt Ridge, and threading through the Adirondack hardwoods is particularly rewarding for technical skiers. Additionally, facilities are comparatively basic, but this is reflected in the ticket pricing, which can be as low as $74 when booked in advance online. There's also no on-site lodging, and après-ski is minimal and centered in the quiet town of North Creek. It might not be built for beginners or luxury seekers, but if you value space, forested slopes, and lighter crowds, Gore delivers one of New York's most rewarding and underrated ski experiences.