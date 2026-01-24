The Hands-Down Best Ski Resorts To Visit In New York
Surprisingly, New York State is home to more ski areas than any other state in the United States. There are more than 50 of them scattered from the Adirondacks to the Catskills, which means whether you're in Buffalo, Albany, or even New York City, winter sports are never more than a couple of hours' drive away. The skiing quality matches the convenience, too. You'll find everything from groomed cruisers to genuine expert steeps, including an Olympic mountain with the greatest vertical drop east of the Rockies.
You'll also find privately owned areas offering affordable, family-friendly experiences with scenic overlooks along high peaks and an abundance of excellent night skiing. Heavy snowmaking across just about every resort keeps conditions reliable, even when Mother Nature is being neglectful, offering consistent coverage from opening day through closing weekend. And once the slopes close, the whole experience continues with slopeside dining, craft breweries, spas, and cozy lodges to help you make a weekend of it — or even longer.
Gore Mountain
Rising from the Adirondacks to the southwest of North Creek is Gore Mountain — New York's largest ski resort. With 453 skiable acres across four distinctive zones and 120 trails cutting through forests and open faces, Gore Mountain is a place best suited to intermediate and advanced skiers and boarders. If you're one to appreciate expansive valley views with a remote, wilderness character, you'll enjoy it even more. There's plenty of space, even when it's busy. But the infrastructure is still there, though moving between certain areas can be quite tricky. High-speed chairs and a gondola serve key zones, with slower fixed-grip lifts operating elsewhere.
Snowfall may be lighter than Vermont's northern resorts; however, it's still respectable, and extensive snowmaking compensates for gaps in coverage. But when the conditions are right, the terrain shines. There are long, groomed runs for intermediates and challenging, steep runs for advanced levels. That said, some grooming and trail maintenance can be inconsistent, and icy patches can appear more often than you might prefer.
Glade skiing is outstanding, particularly at Burnt Ridge, and threading through the Adirondack hardwoods is particularly rewarding for technical skiers. Additionally, facilities are comparatively basic, but this is reflected in the ticket pricing, which can be as low as $74 when booked in advance online. There's also no on-site lodging, and après-ski is minimal and centered in the quiet town of North Creek. It might not be built for beginners or luxury seekers, but if you value space, forested slopes, and lighter crowds, Gore delivers one of New York's most rewarding and underrated ski experiences.
Whiteface Mountain
Whiteface Mountain hosted the alpine skiing events at the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics — an event immortalized by the "Miracle on Ice" when the U.S. ice hockey team stunned the Soviets to take the gold. It was a monumental task matched by the mountain's towering presence — the 3,430-foot vertical means no other in the region comes close. Whiteface offers some of the East Coast's best skiing and snowboarding and is spread out across 288 acres with 90 trails heavily favoring intermediate and advanced skiers. But, with history in the area favoring the underdog, beginners are not left out entirely. Bear Den provides a separate area for those still learning the skill and features its own lifts and lodge.
But the headline act sits atop the mountain. The Whiteface Slides features naturally formed terrain carved by waterfalls and squeezed into tight chutes across terrain unlike any other lift-served slopes in the Eastern U.S. They are usually closed until February and are for advanced-level skiers and boarders only. The views from the top stretch across the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and the blue runs below are some of the longest uninterrupted mid-level trails in the U.S.
However, wind tends to hammer the summit, and the slow, exposed upper lifts can shut down when conditions turn brutally icy. That said, windswept snow can collect in the glades for occasional stashes, creating some surprisingly good powder, and extensive snowmaking covers nearly every trail. Unfortunately, there's no slopeside lodging, but there are plenty of options in Lake Placid. Après-ski also happens in the city, where happy hour deals and live music are on offer in many places. You can also book your tickets online for substantial savings, with adult passes starting at around $80 on selected days.
Catamount
Catamount Mountain Resort sits right on the New York-Massachusetts border, with runs on either side, giving skiers and boarders the rare bragging rights of crossing state lines mid-run. It's a family-friendly resort in the Berkshire Mountains that has been going since the 1940s, and it delivers much more skiable terrain than its modest 1,000-foot vertical suggests. Its 44 trails are spread out across 133 acres and lean toward beginner and intermediate levels, with 40% of the mountain's area dedicated to the Meadows learning area. Families with young kids can practice and play comfortably all day here. However, don't mistake the entire resort for a bunny hill. Advanced skiers get their fix, too — especially on the challenging double-black called Catapult. On top of that, there are six more black slopes and three double-blacks.
At night, 55 acres are lit up for the after-work crowd, and snowmaking covers 93% of the mountain, with grooming crews keeping things consistently good. Two quads and three triples keep the lift network moving efficiently, but the best thing about Catamount is the value it provides. With day passes starting as low as $37 for juniors and seniors and $40 for adults, and season passes undercutting most Northeast resorts, Catamount is one of the most affordable ski resorts across America. Lodging spreads across the nearby towns, with Great Barrington just 8 miles away, and ski-and-stay packages are available at local hotels and B&Bs. On-mountain, Fat Cat Burgers and Fries serves delicious meals and snacks as well as après cocktails and beers.
Hunter Mountain
The town of Hunter, considering it's only about three hours away, practically dominates the ski market near New York City. It's nestled in the peaks of the Catskills, and its mountain hosts the largest resort in the vicinity, with 67 runs laid out across 320 acres and a vertical drop of 1,600 feet. About half of those runs are dedicated to advanced skiing, with Claire's Way earning its reputation as one of the state's most demanding in-bounds double-black runs. Hunter arguably has the best terrain south of Whiteface's Olympic mountain. It was one of the earliest adopters of machine-made snow in the region, and snowmaking is still extensive. The runs open gradually through late December, with the core terrain in operation by the holiday season. The coverage is dependable, and 13 chairs, including the Kaatskill Flyer six-pack and the Northern Express quad, move the traffic efficiently — at least on weekdays.
Which takes us to Hunter Mountain's most obvious flaw — the crowds. Being situated so close to a city with about 20 million people has predictable consequences; come weekends, Hunter is bursting at the seams. Lift queues regularly exceed 45 minutes at primary points — you can even expect waits of more than 20 minutes at beginner terrain. Stick to midweek days to see an entirely different mountain. Empty slopes and instant lift access are the norm, allowing you to explore the four freestyle zones that are spread out across three distinct mountain areas. Slopeside lodging includes the Kaatskill Mountain Club and condo complexes, with budget inns nearby. Après options, however, are limited to a handful of bars and restaurants, and day tickets start at $102 and $134 for child and adult tickets, respectively.
Belleayre
Another weekend trip-worthy ski resort just about two-and-a-half hours or so from NYC is Belleayre. It spreads across 171 acres with a 1,404-foot vertical drop split into 62 runs. It's one of the premier ski getaways in New York for families and developing skiers, especially with adult day passes starting as low as $65. The lower mountain isolates gentler slopes from faster-moving traffic with terrain that remains mellow and perfect for confidence-building. There are also blue runs in Belleayre that could easily be ranked as green runs in other resorts.
Intermediates dominate the upper mountains, but trails can get a little repetitive with flat, connecting catwalks. Advanced skiers aren't necessarily left out, but black runs tend to run out of terrain fast, pitching steeply off the summit for a few hundred feet before flattening out. Double-black runs feature plenty of moguls to take on, but the challenge remains similarly brief. In fact, the resort's only sustained expert run was closed earlier in the 2020s.
Conditions remain good, especially with Belleayre's extensive snowmaking. It's one of the best early- and late-season resorts in the Catskills, but you should expect firm, icy surfaces with occasional powder in between. Getting between elevations is comfortable thanks to the region's only enclosed lift, the Catskill Thunder Gondola. Paired with the Belleayre Express high-speed quad, the network efficiently moves the crowds around the mountain, which, despite being lighter than places like Hunter, can still be slow-moving on busy days. However, there is no on-site lodging, although the Emerson Resort and Spa sits just 20 minutes away. Two base lodge bars provide limited après-ski bites and drinks, with more restaurants in the surrounding area.
Windham Mountain
The town of Windham is a dreamy New York mountain town just a little over two hours from NYC. It's a sleepy place, with après-ski activities limited to a few bars and restaurants. Its peak is another to favor beginners and intermediates, and with an easily navigable single base area, families can stick together without a problem. Novices have plenty of access to dedicated terrain, while those looking to push on to intermediate level can practice a little on the runs like the Upper Wraparound, which rates as a blue on Windham but would earn green status at larger resorts. Around half of the trails on the mountain are suitable for intermediates. There are also three terrain parks catering to freestylers and 12 acres that are lit up for nighttime skiing. However, fairly short black runs mean advanced skiers will find the mountain a little limited
At 285 acres with 1,600 vertical feet across 54 runs, it's a medium-sized resort. And with its close proximity to NYC, it does get busy on weekends and holidays. However, the mountain's high-speed lift network does keep lines moving. There are nine of them, including a high-speed six and three high-speed quads, contributing to one of the strongest networks in the Catskills. Snowmaking is also among the area's best, with 97% coverage that ensures the resort usually has all zones open by the core season. Ski-in/ski-out condos sit at the base, with budget inns and motels a short drive away. Day passes tend to be a little cheaper during the week, with tickets discounted to be around $115.
Holiday Valley
The small town of Ellicottville, near Buffalo, is one of America's favorites for ski slopes. It ranks highly for après-ski and nightlife, too, with its main street packed with breweries, bars, and restaurants within walking distance of the slopes at Holiday Valley. The Gin Mill's extensive selection of beers on tap and live music are a favorite with locals, while Madigans and Balloons attract a younger crowd with dancing shoes on. But, first and foremost, it's a great place to ski or board. With Lake Erie driving lake-effect snow some 30 miles away, Holiday Valley receives up to 180 inches of snow annually — roughly double that of the Catskills.
The valley spreads across 290 acres, which makes the 750-foot vertical feel much bigger than it is. Its 60 trails are split fairly evenly across skill levels, with beginners and advanced skiers getting the lion's share. However, intermediates get the strongest terrain. Morningstar and Mistletoe deliver enjoyable runs with easy laps on high-speed chairs. Advanced skiers can work the moguls off the Eagle chair or tackle eight tree-lined runs from Yodeler Express, while the Wall holds the resort's only double-black run.
Down at Creekside Lodge in the Schoolhaus area is where first-timers learn the ropes. The area there is protected from other skiers, and it is the ideal place to learn without stress. However, navigating beyond Creekside when you're ready can be tricky. The beginner runs outside are mixed with aggressive traffic passing through, and they are also a bit steeper than you might expect green runs to be. The Spruce Lake area has another two good beginner runs minus these problems. Four-hour lift tickets start at $90 for teens and adults 12 and over, and $72 for kids under 12.
Bristol Mountain
Situated a little over 45 minutes south of Rochester and just over an hour and 45 minutes east of Buffalo is Bristol Mountain. This ski resort works for quick trips when you want reliable conditions without the chaos. North Star Village, the townhouse complex at the mountain base, offers ski-in/ski-out lodging, while ski-and-stay packages are available at nearby hotels, while the Cannery features live music, local brews, and craft whiskey. The mountain delivers surprisingly quiet slopes with consistent snow across 160 acres, 154 of which are lit up for night skiing, which makes it one of the bigger ski areas on this list for nocturnal winter sports lovers. Snowmaking covers as much as 97% of the mountain, which really matters here as natural snowfall averages at just 48 inches.
The vertical drop is 1,200 feet, and there are just 40 trails, so it is a moderately sized resort. Half of those runs are marked for intermediates. Couple that with the quiet slopes, and you can see Bristol is a good choice for beginners ready to step up to the next level. The Galaxy chair serves smoothly groomed cruising runs, although they can turn icy by the afternoon. Lower North Star offers more width with some scenic turns, giving intermediates a bit of room to spread out, and the Morning Star quad accesses a mini terrain park with jibs and jumps. Four-hour lift tickets start at $81 for adults and $68 for juniors (ages 7 to 12) and seniors (70 and over).
Plattekill
Plattekill is the only family-owned ski resort remaining in the Catskills, and it is one of the more unique ones too. It operates only on Fridays and weekends — plus holidays — and the crowds are nearly nonexistent. Lift lines barely exceed a few minutes even when the resort is at its busiest, which is a rarity for a ski resort so close to New York City. The Big Apple is just about three hours away, which makes it the furthest Catskill option from the city.
The 1,100-foot vertical is home to 41 trails winding across 130 acres, with 20% beginner slopes and the rest split between blues, blacks, and double-blacks. These are also some of the Catskills' steepest sustained pitches, with trails like Blockbuster and Freefall holding their gradient from top to bottom and plenty of natural moguls to take on. Even the blue runs are generally ungroomed and tougher than what intermediates tend to face at neighboring resorts. The Sundown to Lower Face route gets regular grooming, but expect the rest to be more challenging than you might be used to.
With a lack of stepping stones between the bunny hill and the full green runs, it's not really a mountain for beginners. There are only four lifts as well, and they are somewhat slow and old. Snowmaking is also rudimentary compared to its corporate competitors, which often results in Plattekill having the shortest season in the Catskills. There's also no on-site lodging, but hotels, inns, and vacation rentals sit a short drive away, while après-ski is essentially non-existent. Fridays offer the best deals, with tickets starting at $80 for adults.
Greek Peak
For some surprisingly good skiing in Central New York, consider a day at Greek Peak, especially if you want a bit of variety in your terrain without having to drive to Vermont. The Greek-themed resort is set in hills, rather than towering peaks, in the Finger Lakes region, and spreads out across 220 acres. The modest 952-foot vertical may not be the highest, but the resort pulls in plenty of lake-effect snow from Ontario, which is complemented by 83% of snowmaking that creates legitimate expert terrain and glades that you might not expect this far from the Adirondacks. A new blue-rated glade named after Medusa is actually a genuinely challenging tree run. It joins 16 expert runs, like Iliad and Odyssey, and five double blacks, which offer steep pitches and natural tree skiing.
However, most of the mountain's 57 trails cater to beginners, with wide, gentle runs giving new skiers plenty of room and variety. But the imperfections start to show up when you use the lifts. There are nine of them, and they move slowly — especially the single quad. It can get busy when weekend crowds show up, so the manageable terrain becomes less appealing with long waits between runs. The breakdowns can extend the lines further. Greek Peak does work for Central New York locals, although anyone serious about skiing may find the infrastructure frustrating. Hope Lake Lodge and its adjacent condo village sit across from the ski area, and Bobcat Lounge and Trax Pub and Grill offer après at the mountain base, with more options in nearby Cortland and Ithaca. Day passes start at $120 for adults, while the Beginner Area Pass costs just $64.
Methodology
To compile this list, we analyzed recommendations from leading ski publications like Ski Magazine, PeakRankings, Powder Magazine, and OnTheSnow, as well as travel magazines like Condé Nast Traveler and Time Out, to identify New York's most consistently praised ski resorts. We also looked at those that showed industry recognition for quality terrain, facilities, and overall ski experience, while not discounting any flaws. So grab your gear and pick your peak, because if you're in New York, those mountains are a lot closer than you think.