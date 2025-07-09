The World's Largest Casinos Deliver Big Wins, Bigger Luxury, And Massive Entertainment

The first thing that visitors to this resort will notice is the striking design. The exterior of the MGM Cotai looks like a series of boxes stacked upon each other, like an outsized game of Jenga that expanded sideways. The sight is even more stunning at night, with the sections lit, appearing like shimmering jewelry boxes glinting in the darkness. Such forward-thinking architecture garnered the resort the Best Hotel Development award in the 2017 Asia Property Awards. There are 1,400 guest rooms in total at the property, as well as plenty of retail, an 80,000-square-foot convention center, and of course the 200,000-square-foot casino.

The property's rooms are certainly showstoppers. The most opulent are the Skylofts, set high in the towers and modeled on iconic lofts found in New York City, a destination that has movie spots that you can visit. The Skylofts Duplexes are huge, more than 1,300 square feet in size, with stunning views of Macau, large marble bathrooms with a tub designed like a hammock, and high ceilings. The Spectacle is another visual stunner, an atrium space with a glass roof that is the largest of its kind in the world, and that has an indoor garden with more than 100,000 plants. Please note that travelers should exercise caution when visiting Macau. The U.S. Department of State currently has a Level 3 travel advisory on the territory, meaning that tourists should strongly think about any plans to go there.