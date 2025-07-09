The World's Largest Casinos Deliver Big Wins, Bigger Luxury, And Massive Entertainment
When it comes to glitz, glamor, and grand spectacle, few properties can compete with casino resorts. These vacation destinations, sometimes fancifully themed, promise visitors a range of experiences. Anchored around a casino, these resorts often pull out all the stops when it comes to service, decor, and facilities. Some push the envelope of luxury, from giant floral-themed sculptures to a suite in the sky with its own piano and sauna. Others wow with their glittering pieces of public artwork.
And then there are the actual casinos themselves. These range from small areas that welcome intimate gatherings of itinerant guests to mammoth complexes that are like small cities in themselves. We have found the largest casinos out there, in ascending order, only including those that are 200,000 square feet or larger (so bigger than three football fields). While gambling is, of course, an individual choice, we hope that anyone who decides to bet does so responsibly.
MGM Cotai, Macau, China (200,000 square feet)
The first thing that visitors to this resort will notice is the striking design. The exterior of the MGM Cotai looks like a series of boxes stacked upon each other, like an outsized game of Jenga that expanded sideways. The sight is even more stunning at night, with the sections lit, appearing like shimmering jewelry boxes glinting in the darkness. Such forward-thinking architecture garnered the resort the Best Hotel Development award in the 2017 Asia Property Awards. There are 1,400 guest rooms in total at the property, as well as plenty of retail, an 80,000-square-foot convention center, and of course the 200,000-square-foot casino.
The property's rooms are certainly showstoppers. The most opulent are the Skylofts, set high in the towers and modeled on iconic lofts found in New York City, a destination that has movie spots that you can visit. The Skylofts Duplexes are huge, more than 1,300 square feet in size, with stunning views of Macau, large marble bathrooms with a tub designed like a hammock, and high ceilings. The Spectacle is another visual stunner, an atrium space with a glass roof that is the largest of its kind in the world, and that has an indoor garden with more than 100,000 plants. Please note that travelers should exercise caution when visiting Macau. The U.S. Department of State currently has a Level 3 travel advisory on the territory, meaning that tourists should strongly think about any plans to go there.
Encore Boston Harbor. Everett, Massachusetts, U.S.A. (211,000 square feet)
The Encore Boston Harbor is part of the Wynn brand of properties, located a short distance north of the core of Boston. It features rooms that make the most of the setting — they have floor-to-ceiling windows, and many have fine aerial views of the harbors of Boston. The ultimate indulgence is the Two-Bedroom Residence. Spreading out over more than 3,000 square feet, the lodging has its own private foyer, a dining table that can comfortably seat eight, and a bar made of granite.
At the 211,000-square-foot casino, gamblers place odds or partake in special cash giveaways. There are more than 2,500 slot machines, about 170 game tables with patrons playing blackjack, roulette, craps, and more, and a dedicated poker room. Diners will find an array of cuisines on offer onsite. They range from prime cuts at Rare Steakhouse, to regional Chinese dishes at Red 8, and Southern Italian at Fratelli. The spa, almost 20,000 square feet in size, is a haven of large urns, floor lanterns, and rich fabrics.
Sands Macao, Macau, China (212,000 square feet)
A glittering sign for the resort, which gives the water of the inlet below a warm, glowing tint at night, boldly broadcasts this property. Sands Macao opened in 2004 and signified a new direction for the casino industry in Macau. It was the first casino that reflected the model popular in Las Vegas, one where the casino was just one of the attributes. It offered a large gaming area (it comes in at 212,000 square feet), of course, but also had areas for high rollers, rooms for guests, upscale dining, and regularly staged entertainment.
The 289 rooms are certainly luxe, though tasteful in their decor. Travelers can expect lodgings that are all suites and more than 600 square feet in size. Colors tend to be soothing and muted, and accommodations feature splashes of artwork, boldly patterned carpeting, and sturdy wood furnishings. For recreation time beyond the casino, guests can slide into the pool, hit the gym, or unwind with a treatment at the spa. Dining options include fine meats at Copa Steakhouse.
Wynn Macau, Macau, China (252,000 square feet)
The lobby of the Wynn Macau has something you don't often see — a giant aquarium filled with moon jellyfish. Another unexpected sight is the Tree of Prosperity, a show held in the rotunda. The tree, covered in gold and brass leaves, ascends through a trap door in the floor, and then is dramatically lit to represent the various colors of the seasons. The resort is split between two towers, with more than 1,000 rooms divided among them.
Travelers who want to pamper themselves might opt to book the Encore Grand Salon Suite, a 2,000-square-foot spread with its own living and dining areas, and even a walk-in closet. Visitors will also come across 14 different places where they can order something to eat or drink. Among them is Wang Lei, a Michelin two-star restaurant that specializes in Cantonese food. Fans of Chinese food will also want to check out restaurants that focus on Sichuanese dishes, Northern Chinese fare, and hot pot. During your downtime, you can play poker and more at the 252,000-square-foot casino, or book a treatment at one of two spas.
Rio Hotel Casino & Convention Resort, Klerksdorp, South Africa (266,000 square feet)
This resort sits about two hours by car southwest of Johannesburg. It is inspired by the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro. Specifically, it celebrates the energy, the colors, the showmanship, and the razzmatazz of carnival in Rio, one of the best places to enjoy the event in the world. Some of that glitz is evident in a casino that is 266,000 square feet large, has a shiny marble entryway, and bright lights and playing stations. It features almost 300 slot machines and 12 gaming tables. For a more exclusive experience, visitors retire to the Privé Lounge, where the starting stakes are higher, and the blackjack tables a little more intimate.
Travelers stay at the Peermont Metcourt hotel, located next door. It is an unfussy spot that provides 70 comfortable rooms with splashes of burgundy and pink throughout the decor. The property also has a pool with a terrace and a business center. Dining and drinking choices include Beef Baron Grill House,where meat is the specialty, and Moo Bar, which features pastel hues and colorful decorations that hang from the ceiling.
Ponte 16, Macau, China (270,000 square feet)
The architecture of this complex mirrors the hybrid qualities of Macau, a former Portuguese colony located in Southern China. This site fuses vernaculars of both Portuguese origin (a European-leaning facade), as well as Chinese tropes, and covers more than five acres of space. Ponte 16 sits by the Inner Harbor of Macau, and it straddles the clock tower on Pier 16, a well-known destination in the territory. The beating heart of the complex is the 270,000-square-foot casino, which holds 150 tables for gaming, more than 300 slot machines, and five separate sections reserved for VIPs. Travelers who want to stay onsite will check in at Sofitel Macau at Ponte 16.
In addition to standard rooms that all come with city views, guests will find spacious villas (about 1,300 square feet and larger). These rooms, known as Maisons, are the hotel's crème de la crème, with bold colors in furnishings and far-reaching views of the city or waterfront. Fans of Michael Jackson will find a couple of fun spots to enjoy. The gift shop is filled with posters of him, and the gallery also includes the white jewelled glove that he wore during the 1983 debut of his song "Billie Jean," when he performed the famous moonwalk. Red and black are the predominant colors at MJ Cafe, where the King of Pop's influence lives on, and lures include dart machines, pizzas, and pasta.
Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Connecticut (300,000 square feet)
This casino resort is about an hour's drive northeast of New Haven, the 'Pizza Capital of the U.S.' While its attributes include a 300,000-square-foot casino, the outdoors also beckons visitors to this corner of Connecticut. The property has its own golf club, with a full course, practice areas, an academy where players can fine-tune their game, and a shop selling gear. Guests might almost feel like they are outside at the Sun Terrace Pool. Set in the Sky Tower (the property has two towers, the other is the Earth Tower), it combines a large pool in a glass-sheathed solarium with a whirlpool, and in the summer, a 17,500-square-foot terrace that is perfect for soaking up some rays.
Also in the Sky Tower, the 19,000-square-foot Mandara Spa supplies 14 treatment rooms, and a menu that melds inspiration from Bali (where the brand was founded) and Europe. Music fans might catch a show at the 10,000-seat arena, where internationally renowned singers, comedians, and even boxers perform. The property does have its own comedy club, a theater for cabaret, and a more intimate music space called the Wolf Den. The casino is also impressive, with 300 gaming tables and about 4,000 slot machines (it was on one of these that a Floridian won $135,000 on a $30 bet in June 2025). Of the 1,563 rooms divided among the two towers, some come with jetted tubs.
MGM Macau, Macau, China (312,000 square feet)
At this resort on Nam Van Lake, next to Wynn Macau, travelers can look forward to entering a 312,000-square-foot casino. In that space, they can expect to find more than 1,000 slot machines, about 430 tables for gaming, and plenty of discreet areas for VIPs and high-rollers. The MGM Macau has a glimmering facade, with bands of colored glass aiming to recreate the hues of the South China Sea and its gentle surf, evident in the way the glass ripples like a wave.
It is a plush, classy property, with a comely central area known as the Grande Praça. Inspired by old Portuguese plazas, this area in the hotel features a striking curved glass roof that brings the outdoors in. There are almost 600 rooms onsite, all promising understated luxury and supreme comfort. Dining options include four Chinese restaurants and a handful of international choices, including Portuguese-inflected cuisine at Rossio. The resort also has direct access to One Central, a luxury shopping center with many high-end brands.
Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, Connecticut, USA (340,000 square feet)
Superlatives are in store for visitors to this casino resort near the border with Rhode Island, a state with incredible places to visit. At 340,000 square feet, the casino space is among the largest in the country. It holds 4,100 slots (one player won $88,000 in early 2025 on a machine), 249 gaming tables, and an astounding 54 tables in the poker room. There is also bingo, with a high-stakes version of the game for those who like to bet large, and space to house 3,600 players. There are actually five different casino areas, allowing gamblers to experience a change of scene and place bets in a new setting. The four properties — Grand Pequot Tower, Fox Tower, Great Cedar Hotel, and Two Trees Inn — provide about 2,200 rooms in all, and the resort has its own outlet mall.
Travelers will also be flooded with choices for places to eat, with more than 30 dining establishments serving everything from pizza to steak. The entertainment options promise lots of choice, from two full theaters (shows include comedians and iconic bands) to six nightclubs and even a bowling alley. Active types can play at two golf courses onsite, and then unwind at two spas. As if that weren't enough, thrill seekers can ride a 33-story-high zipline to hit speeds of 60 mph, or whizz around a karting track.
Galaxy Macau, Macau, China (400,000 square feet)
Located near Tai Van Bay, this property makes quite an impression. It consists of a series of European-esque broad towers with yellow/gold glass, all topped by cupolas. Each building almost looks like a giant slice of lemon cake, the yellows and whites representing the fruit and the frosting. Galaxy Macau first debuted in 2011, with three hotels within the complex at that time. These included the Asian brands Banyan Tree and Okura. An expansion in 2015 added JW Marriott and the Ritz-Carlton, Macau, and there are plans afoot to add a Raffles property to the roster. With all this choice, it's hard to know where to start.
One standout feature is the Grand Resort Deck, a giant pool complex that sits between all the towers. It is where to find a huge wave pool, long water slides, a lazy river, and even a white-sand beach. After all that exertion, guests who work up an appetite will find themselves flummoxed by the dining choices on offer, with more than 120 establishments serving regional Chinese, European, and more. At the Galaxy Hotel, one of the properties, Bulgari toiletries are standard bathroom perks. For gamblers, the casino supplies almost endless options. The 400,000-square-foot space houses 1,200 slot machines, 700 tables for gaming, and an entryway whose pagoda and chandeliers are made of sparkling crystal.
WinStar World Casino and Resort, Thackerville, Oklahoma, U.S.A. (400,000 square feet)
This resort claims to have the largest casino in the world, and at 400,000 square feet, the gaming area certainly is huge, with a $50,000 jackpot winner unveiled earlier in 2025. The casino is also quite entertaining in its own right, with the gaming areas divided into nine areas inspired by cities like New York, Beijing, and London. The statistics are also worth a mention, with 10,000 electronic games, a poker room with more than 50 tables, and 100 tables for other casino mainstays. Dining at the resort is similarly varied, ranging from a 500-seat buffet restaurant to a grill house and Asian options.
Guests can retire to any one of the 1,400 rooms separated among the hotel's towers, including a totally non-smoking Spa Tower. Or they can get out and enjoy the other attractions of the resort. International acts regularly play at the WinStar Global Event Center (John Legend, Dolly Parton, Jerry Seinfeld, and Maroon 5 are among the previous headliners). And guests can also choose from the two 18-hole courses onsite.
City of Dreams, Macau, China (420,000 square feet)
This integrated resort features three hotels, including the Grand Hyatt, a brand that will be familiar to American travelers. City of Dreams, as the name suggests, is a realm of grand spaces. Visitors will encounter banquet halls and spacious ballrooms around the three-floor podium. There are 200 stores in the City of Dreams, and more than 20 bars and restaurants, so finding something appealing to ingest or imbibe won't be challenging. Three of the restaurants are Michelin-starred, serving Chinese, French, and Japanese cuisines.
A 420,000-square-foot casino, with 1,500 slot machines and 550 tables for gaming, ensures gamblers aren't lacking for choice. For an inspiring evening show, catch "House of Dancing Water." The spectacle, performed in a circular theater where everyone will have a good view, combines acrobats in the air, impressive lighting, and a storyline that touches on the themes of good, evil, romance, and bravery to produce a memorable night out.
Wynn Palace Cotai, Macau, China (424,000 square feet)
The 1,700 rooms at the Wynn Palace Cotai come in three categories — standard rooms, suites, and villas. Some of them look out onto the resort's Performance Lake, a large body of water notable for its dancing fountains. Flowers appear throughout the resort, not least in the extravagant public pieces. These include a Ferris wheel packed with floral mosaics, or a carousel where the horses are festooned with blooms.
There is also a touch of fantasy in other areas of the property. Skycabs are aerial gondolas themed like dragons, and they zip above the lake, offering riders Insta-worthy views. And at the Illuminarium, guests can imagine they have traveled into space. The same facility also has an immersive show that places you in the heart of an African safari. The resort's art includes pristine pieces from the Ming and Qing dynasties. For gamers, there is 424,000 square feet of space in the casino for them to wander.
Venetian Macao, Macau, China (550,000 square feet)
Internationally acclaimed acts and Chinese superstars are among the lures at the Venetian Arena, one of the venues of this giant resort. The property is, as the name suggests, themed on Venice, a tourism hotspot, but one still home to underrated parts. That is why visitors will find a recreation of the Grand Canal, replete with gondolas ferrying passengers to and fro. Some pools reflect the architectural essence of Italy, and towers that recall the angular campanile of St. Mark's Square, a defining image of Venice.
Shops surround the waterways, their facades made to resemble those seen along the canals of Venice. The rooms, of which there are 3,000, are sober and tasteful, in neutral shades but enlivened by occasional pieces of colorful artwork or small floral displays. They are also spacious, since all of them are suites. The casino, coming in at 550,000 square feet, is the biggest on the planet.
Methodology
To find the largest casinos on Earth, we started by studying gambling-focused sites like casino.org, and gambl.com. We used the information gleaned from these sources as a foundation, and then searched individual resort sites, architecture firm pages, blogs such as Arquitectonica, and resort press materials to confirm the size of each casino. We ranked our choices by square footage of the gambling spaces, with the smallest casinos appearing first.