The Best Places In Utah To Try The State's Wildly Popular 'Dirty Soda' Drinks, According To Online Reviews

Over the past couple of decades, social media streaming content platforms and reality TV shows have given us the chance to experience the lives and worlds of others up close and personal, giving us a glimpse into cultures we might otherwise never experience. Every once in a while, this means a local favorite in one little corner of the United States finally gets the notoriety it deserves — as is the case with dirty soda, the sweet treat you get from adding syrups and creamers to a standard soda beverage.

Across most of North America, venti frappuccinos and other coffee beverages are a favorite obsession from board rooms to knitting circles alike. But while these sweet, whipped-cream-dripping coffee drinks are a necessary accessory for many people throughout U.S. cities from coast to coast, their taboo status in the mountainous foodie haven known as the "Mormon Corridor," an area with deep connections to the Latter-Day Saints (LDS) church, has led to a regional obsession with dirty soda. This family-friendly Utah splurge has only recently started sweeping the nation by storm, most likely thanks in no small part to Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives."

But how did dirty water become such a big part of Utahns' daily life? Mormons make up about 42% of the state population as of 2023, according to the Journal of Religion and Demography (via ABC4), and before that, that number was thought to be above 60% — so that will naturally have an effect on the overall culture. There's a lot of debate over which drinks Mormons can partake in, but soda is something of a gray area for many, especially when there are caffeine-free options. And it seems everyone in Utah seems to have their own favorite place to pick up these zhuzhed-up sodas.