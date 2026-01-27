The Best Places In Utah To Try The State's Wildly Popular 'Dirty Soda' Drinks, According To Online Reviews
Over the past couple of decades, social media streaming content platforms and reality TV shows have given us the chance to experience the lives and worlds of others up close and personal, giving us a glimpse into cultures we might otherwise never experience. Every once in a while, this means a local favorite in one little corner of the United States finally gets the notoriety it deserves — as is the case with dirty soda, the sweet treat you get from adding syrups and creamers to a standard soda beverage.
Across most of North America, venti frappuccinos and other coffee beverages are a favorite obsession from board rooms to knitting circles alike. But while these sweet, whipped-cream-dripping coffee drinks are a necessary accessory for many people throughout U.S. cities from coast to coast, their taboo status in the mountainous foodie haven known as the "Mormon Corridor," an area with deep connections to the Latter-Day Saints (LDS) church, has led to a regional obsession with dirty soda. This family-friendly Utah splurge has only recently started sweeping the nation by storm, most likely thanks in no small part to Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives."
But how did dirty water become such a big part of Utahns' daily life? Mormons make up about 42% of the state population as of 2023, according to the Journal of Religion and Demography (via ABC4), and before that, that number was thought to be above 60% — so that will naturally have an effect on the overall culture. There's a lot of debate over which drinks Mormons can partake in, but soda is something of a gray area for many, especially when there are caffeine-free options. And it seems everyone in Utah seems to have their own favorite place to pick up these zhuzhed-up sodas.
Swig
Swig Drinks is one of the bigger franchises in the dirty soda business, with locations across the United States including dozens of stores in Utah. The chain is so adamant about their claim to fame as the dirty soda originator that they sued a competitor over using the phrase in 2015. But dirty soda politicking aside, the business has plenty of fans who can't get enough of its sweet, bubbly product. "Swig is a Utah staple!," shared one Facebook user. "In 2014, I was introduced to Swig and have LOVED it ever since!"
Drinks start at a base of $1.50 for a basic soda and tend to average around $3 to $4 depending on the add-ons, which could include a variety of fruits, purees, creams, popping pearls, and other flavorings. Their drinks are all served on "the good ice" — that's the tiny, crispy ice known as pebble ice or pellet ice, similar to what's used at Sonic.
As with most dirty soda shops, the dirty diet colas are a favorite at these popular soda shops. One of the stand's more popular drinks is The Founder, a Diet Coke with added sugar-free coconut, fresh lime, and coconut cream, coming in at between 20 to 80 calories depending on the drink size. One Reddit user's "comprehensive guide" to Swig drinks recommended the Raspberry Dream (Dr. Pepper, raspberry puree, and coconut cream), but suggested substituting vanilla cream for a sweeter flavor. Other tasty Swig dirty sodas include drinks like The Waikiki (Coke, pineapple, and coconut cream), Buttery Beer (root beer, butterscotch, and vanilla cream), and Spring Fling (Dr. Pepper, vanilla, strawberry puree, and coconut cream).
Sodalicious
One competitor that some folks say beats out the original is Sodalicious, a soda shop with 10 locations across Utah as well as a few spread through Arizona and one in Idaho. They've got a wide selection of dirty sodas on their menu that includes plenty of reduced calorie and low-sugar options. They've even got an horchata and Dr. Pepper drink on the menu called El Doctoro. And like Swig, you can generally make substitutions or customize your own drink.
And for all the sparkling water fans out there, they've even got menu of flavored waters like the Raining Mint, which includes flat or sparkling water, mint, sugar-free coconut, and fresh lime, and cheekily-named Holy Water, made with raspberry puree, sugar-free Coconut, and fresh lime.
One popular favorite is Rocky Mountain High, a drink that comes with Coke, cherry, and coconut flavoring. Writing on Reddit, one poster shared, "Rocky Mountain high at Sodalicious is hands down my FAVORITE. I always ask for Diet Coke instead of Coke. Reg Coke is way too sweet. Enjoy!" The soda brand also has a few more adventurous options on the menu, like the Royal Passion (7Up with lavender and passionfruit) and Chai Me (Diet Coke, half-strength chai spice, and sugar-free coconut).
FiiZ Drinks
Swig might claim to be the O.G. of the dirty soda game, but FiiZ Drinks has been kicking out floaty sweet treats since 2014. A franchise originating from Bountiful, Utah, FiiZ has expanded to include dozens of locations across the United States from Nevada to New England.
The FiiZ menu is full of fun pop culture references like the Chandelier Bling (Mountain Dew with coconut, pineapple, and strawberry) and the Goodnight Nurse (Dr. Pepper with coconut, pomegranate, and fresh lime). FiiZ fans have strong feelings about which drink here is their favorite, with names like Beauty School Dropout (Dr. Pepper with coconut, pineapple, strawberry puree, and cream topped with whipped cream) and Berry Good Doctor (Dr. Pepper with coconut, vanilla, strawberry puree, and cream) tossed around on a Facebook thread devoted to fans' favorite menu items.
And if you want something with a little more bite to it, they've got you covered. One Redditor wrote, "My fave is Fiiz. They have a sour mix so in a [Mountain Dew] it becomes a [Warhead] which you can mix with any fruit flavor. I like the blackberry [Warhead] the most. It's tart, sure, but not sour sour." Or if you're looking for a little more caffeine, another user recommended the Monster in Paradise (Ultra Sunrise Monster, mango, guava, and pineapple).
Thirst Drinks
With less than a dozen locations total, Thirst Drinks is a smaller Utah dirty soda chain known for serving delicious pretzels and beignets along with their sodas. And if you're flying into town, you won't have to go far to check out their treats since there's a location right there in the Salt Lake City airport, the airport ranked as the best in the United States for 2025, according to AirHelp.
Even though this brand is all about the baked goods, they have a fairly long menu's worth of dirty sodas and waters to choose from. Customers are even encouraged to mix up their own drinks. Mixers can include a flavor shot with a rather extensive list of flavors that includes rarities like toasted marshmallow, lavender, and kiwi as well as quite a few sugar-free options, in addition to purees, creams, and fresh fruit options. Or you can just go with one of their menu items like the Miss Abby (sparkling water, sugar-free strawberry, coconut cream, fresh orange, and frozen strawberries).
And while you're there, fans say you'll definitely want to get in on the pastry action. As one Reddit user put it in a post about their churro promotion, "I like their beignets, so they know [to] make sugary fried dough." Echoing this on Instagram, Deon Sagers wrote, "The beignets at @thirstdrinks are absolutely scrummy-scrumptious! Holy, holy, you should go there just for those!"
Twisted Sugar
A larger dirty soda chain that started in Idaho before expanding into Utah and eventually, across the United States, Twisted Sugar is another tasty place to grab a dirty soda with a fresh-baked treat — in this case, a cookie (think signature cookies like banana cream, crinkle, raspberry lemon, or peanut butter Nutella). And while you're likely to hit a long line at some of the more well-known soda shops, Twisted Sugar is a little less buzzy. As one Redditor put it, "Twisted Sugar is slept on cuz [sic] most locations don't or didn't originally have drive thrus."
Twisted Sugar's dirty soda menu includes a lot of familiar favorites like various colas with coconut cream, lime, and purees. But they've also got some options you won't find at most other soda shops, like mixes with red cream soda, orange Fanta, Powerade, light lemonade, and Vitamin Water. Flavorings like cupcake and huckleberry also add to the fun. The long menu of dirty sodas includes drinks like the Flamingo (red cream soda, coconut, and coconut cream), Retro Rock (root beer, orange, and vanilla), and Peaches & Cream (Sprite with peach puree and cream).
Quench It!
With just 10 stores in Utah, Quench It! Soda & Snacks Is another one of those smaller dirty soda shop chains that has its share of online fans. Responding on r/UtahInfluencerDrama to a Reddit post about a soda promotion potentially generating too much street traffic, several Reddit users sung the praises of Quench It! Comparing Quench It! to other big-name soda shops, one Reddit user praised the store chain as "so much more consistent with their drinks in my experience," while another praised the store for its cookies.
The Create Your Own menu includes all of the usual dirty soda faves like basic creams, and they've got an atypically long list of sugar-free syrups including black cherry, blue raspberry, pineapple, and watermelon. Their list of soda bases include Fresca, red cream soda, and Dr. Pepper Zero among its list of selections. You can also add fresh fruit, frozen fruit, popping pearls, a caffeine shot, ice cream, or extras like candy to your soda.
Pop Drinks
Pop Drinks is a small national chain with locations in several states and two stores in the Arizona-bordering Southern Utah city with striking red cliffs known as St. George. While these stores might not get as much attention on social media, Utah locals on Reddit are quick to add it to their lists of top pop shops in the state.
Just as some of the other soda shops are known for their pastries or cookies, the Pop Drinks menu has popcorn, pretzel bites, cookies, or chips and salsa to wash down with your soda. As for the dirty soda menu, they've got a Create Your Own menu starting at $1.50 for the base, with options like cream soda, diet root beer, and sweet green tea on the list of bases in addition to boba pearls, flavor shots, and other popular mix-ins. If you don't want to create your own soda, they also have lots of tasty dirty sodas on their menu to choose from like the sunny Oasis (Sprite, peach, pina colada puree, and coconut cream) or Birthday Cake (Sprite with cupcake, strawberry, whipped cream, and sprinkles).
Splash
With five locations across Utah in St. George, Sandy, and the majestic but underrated Utah city Levi, Splash Drinks & Treats is another fantastic little soda shop that tends to get slept on. "Splash is the BEST speciality soda shop in Utah and I've tried them all! Delish drinks, world's best Scotcharoos and overall the most OUTSTANDING customer service!" raved one Facebook user.
The create-your-own dirty soda menu includes Code Red and caffeine-free Diet Coke, two options that aren't found on most dirty soda shop menus. The list of house dirty soda menu options is fairly simple but includes all the staple combinations fans love at other dirty soda shops. They also have a kids' drink menu with super cute items like Unicorn (Sprite, cotton candy syrup, whipped cream, and cotton candy) and Wavy Baby (Powerade, vanilla, and edible glitter), making Splash Drinks a fun and stress-free stop if you're traveling through Utah with the kids.
Splash Drinks & Treats also sells several flavors of Doc Popcorn, a popcorn brand specializing in healthier flavored popcorns that are free of preservatives and artificial flavorings, including Hoppin' Jalapeno, Klassic Kettle, Cheesy Cheddar, and Caramel Bliss. Or you can use your dirty soda to wash down one of the soda shop's decadent little cookies and a tub full of Dippin' Dots.
Mix'place
If you're looking for a dirty soda shop that's a destination unto itself, you want Mix'place. There's only Mix'place store, but fans say it's one of the best places to get a dirty soda in Utah — not to mention a perfect spot to hang out in when you're ready to escape Salt Lake City's crowds on a charming day trip. "Mix in Coalville is #1 for me! Really good food along with the drinks. Staff is superb!" wrote one Facebook user.
Located in Coalville, a quiet little Utah town that's less than an hour east of Salt Lake City (SLC), Mix'place is a dirty soda, coffee, and ice cream shop you can actually sit down and relax in, as opposed to some of the long lines at SLC's busier drive-through soda joints. The architecture of the 100-year-old building that served both as a butcher shop and a blacksmith shop in its past lives is part of the draw here. With gorgeous details like custom wainscoting, barrel ceilings, and white oak doors, Mix'place makes for an elevated dirty soda-drinking experience that feels a little more like sitting down at a classy, but oddly family-friendly, wine bar. Even better, the prices here are still actually reasonable and it's one of the only dirty soda spots where you can get a quick-service meal in addition to the standard carb-heavy snacks.
The food menu mainly features pizzas, but there are also a few healthy options like acai bowls, protein shakes, and avocado toast. On the dirty soda menu, you'll find lots of yummy drinks to choose from like the Cherry Pie, which contains either diet or regular Dr. Pepper with cherry and cheesecake flavoring and cream mixed in.
Sip-N Drinks & Treats
Sip-N Drinks & Treats is a smaller Utah dirty soda chain with several locations in Payson, Provo, Highland, and Spanish Fork, and it's the ultimate destination if you're needing a serious sugar fix. They don't have the most extensive dirty soda menu, but they've got a pretty decent selection including everything you'd find in the most popular drinks at the bigger chains. And they've even got quite a few creative combos you won't find everywhere else like The Other Wife (Dr. Pepper with blackberry and cream) and The Don (Code Red with coconut and cream).
Reviewing one of the Spanish Fork locations on Google Maps, one user reported, "I love this place and I don't care for any of the Utah soda/treat places. Prices are great and they have the best treats out of any of the soda places." Sip-N's wide range of treats to go with their sips includes Oreo and mint cookies, donuts, peanut butter bars, ice cream, Hawaiian-style shaved ice cream, brownie cookie sundaes, and smoothies as well as loaded french fries at the Provo and Payson locations.
Methodology
Utah visitors will find no shortage of dirty soda shops in most of its cities, and you won't have to drive long before running into one. To find the best dirty sodas in the state, we started with Reddit, looking on Utah's subreddits for recommendations from the local folks who really know their sodas. As we began compiling list, we shifted back and forth between Instagram, and Facebook mentions to ensure there were multiple recommendations for each name that came up with a focus on what makes each store stand out in the dirty soda biz.
Once we had a working list, we took a deep dive into reviews on Google Maps and Facebook reviews on each business page. The end result is a list of tasty, fizzy treats from popular Utah soda shops that aren't just copies of each other.