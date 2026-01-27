The 10 Hands-Down Best Ski Resorts In Utah, According To Reviews

Deer Valley defines luxury skiing in Utah. This is where you go to be pampered. Ski valets take care of your equipment, warming cabins await on the peaks, and the runs are impeccably groomed. You'll find it just outside Park City, about a 45-minute drive from Salt Lake City, and the resort has a ski-only policy, along with daily ticket caps, to maintain an exclusive, uncrowded atmosphere that may well justify the premium prices. Lodging matches the upscale vibe. You've got ski-in/ski-out condos at Snow Park, probably the world's best ski hotel at Stein Eriksen Lodge, and a private funicular at St. Regis. However, après-ski is fairly limited and expensive. Hotel lounges provide the main scene, but for nightlife, head into Park City.

The mountain itself is spread across 4,300 acres. There are a total of 202 runs and a 3,040-foot vertical drop. Intermediates are well catered for, with 45% of the runs ideal for progressing skiers, including long, perfectly groomed cruisers at the Flagstaff and Bald Mountain runs. Bald Eagle is where you'll find some gentle beginner terrain, and advanced skiers will enjoy the steep chutes at Empire Canyon. Expert terrain is limited; however, you can expect light, dry powder backed by 886 acres of snowmaking.

Google and Tripadvisor have the most reviews, and it scores highly on both, with ratings of 4.6 and 4.7, respectively. However, Deer Valley Resort is also one of the highest scoring on the usually fickle OnTheSnow (3.8) and Yelp (4.1), with one reviewer on the former stating, "There is great food, the staff is outstanding, there is so much terrain to explore, and the snow is soft, making the resort friendly to all different ages and ski levels."