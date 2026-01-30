5 Tropical Havens To Retire In Style And Stretch Your Social Security

The first of two Central American locations on this list, Belize is a Caribbean destination that's gorgeous in every season, including fall, and it's a good place to live on a fixed income. It's such a popular destination for expat retirees that it established a Qualified Retirement Program, which lowers the barrier to entry for most pensioners. It provides generous tax exemptions on non-Belize income. This helps to drop the cost of living in Belize, with some retirees getting by on $2,000 a month without a problem. The actual costs, of course, depend on what kind of lifestyle you expect, and which luxuries you're willing to let go of.

"Belize is more expensive than its neighbors, but by no means a high cost of living," wrote one Reddit user. "Like everywhere else in the world, it's a lot more expensive than it was a few years ago, construction materials especially. Fortunately, Belize is a net food exporter, so it's relatively easy to eat well and not spend a fortune." Some residents recommend judiciously watching your AC usage to keep utility bills low, and tempering your expectations for a long-lasting vehicle, as the salt and humidity shorten cars' lifespans.

Belize City and the country itself offer plenty of attractions and diversions for post-work life. The weather remains relatively stable, at least temperature-wise, hovering in the 70s and 80s Fahrenheit all year. Its dry and rainy seasons provide a perfect counterpoint to the U.S. mainland, with summers largely overcast and muggy, while January through April offers the best outdoor climate. It's ideal for retirees hoping to split their time between the tropics and the States, heading south in the winter and visiting family in the summer.