10 Best Florida Dive Bars For Beer Lovers

December 31, 2025, will forever be remembered as the day Orlando lost one of its most storied dive bars. Numerous bar patrons had descended down the staircase at the corner of Orange Avenue and Pine Street to Tanqueray's, an underground dive bar that opened in 1989 and looked like it could barely fit 100 people. The air was coated in cigarette smoke and haze, the lights were dim to nonexistent, the seats and tables proudly showed their wear and tear, and the beer was cheap and plentiful. That was the vibe at Tanqueray's, and its smoke-tainted walls held countless stories. Then, as the clock struck midnight to bring in the new year, it was all over.

The closing of a must-visit bar in Orlando's nightlife scene left a hole waiting to be filled. What are the other dive bars in Florida that hold the same charm as this beloved bar? Thankfully, many of the state's best dive bars are still open, with cheap beer continuing to flow to countless patrons who see these places not just as a place to have a cold beer, but as local institutions. So, using online reviews and bar blogs, we came up with a collection of the Sunshine State's best dive bars that beer lovers will thoroughly enjoy. If this is your vibe, it's time to take a trip to experience a slice of Americana that's slowly being lost to the winds of time.