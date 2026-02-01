12 Wildly Underrated Mountain Towns In California
While California has a reputation for sunshine, palm trees, and ocean views, its majestic mountain ranges, from the north to the south, are arguably what make it truly unique. The mountain ranges are dotted with plenty of expensive and popular mountain resort towns, but one can't overlook the underrated mountain towns that embody the rugged part of the Golden State. Because of the diverse geography of the state, even the smallest mountain towns offer amazing experiences year-round, so we decided to pick out a few that allow you to enjoy the mountains without fighting the crowds.
Most think of mountain towns in northern or central California, but there are some underrated locales in southern California. Wherever you look, you can catch yourself skiing down the slopes of fresh powder, mountain climbing a steep face, or spending a day touring the town and its history. We wanted to make sure these towns had a smaller population, plenty of activities to offer, but still avoid the larger crowds that you'll find in bigger resort towns. The towns we chose include unique locations like national parks, a bridge featured in a timeless Hollywood film, crystal-blue lakes, and many more unique attractions.
Downieville
This tiny California mountain town of Downieville has a population of only a few hundred people, so you can be forgiven if you might miss it while driving around the area. An old mining town founded in 1849, Downieville is located within the Tahoe National Forest and offers plenty to make your visit memorable. Like many mountain towns in "The Golden State", the strength of Downieville lies in the unmatchable scenery you'll find at every turn. Because of that, outdoor activities are always at the top of the list when visiting.
Hiking is one of the favorite activities in the area, so set off on an adventure through the Sierra Buttes Trail, a moderate 5.2-mile hike that lets you experience some of the most memorable views in the entire state. Maybe you're looking for a truly unique experience in this former gold town, so spend an afternoon searching for treasure while enjoying a spot of gold panning. After you've spent your morning biking and afternoon mining for gold, settle in with the locals at a historic watering hole, St. Charles Place, a full-service bar set in the Craycroft Building that was built in 1853, where you can enjoy lounging on the deck during the summer months while enjoying a cold beer.
Mariposa
Tucked in the central part of the state, Mariposa is a very small mountain town of around 1,200 residents, but it has plenty to offer. Because of its proximity to the jewel of the national park system, only 42 miles away, this charming gold rush town, known as "California's Gateway to Yosemite," is a convenient base camp for visitors to the park while also being far enough to limit the crowd size. One of the first things you'll notice about Mariposa, besides the stunning views, is the dedication to this mountain town's roots. The downtown area has a historic feel, with numerous buildings dating back to the 1850s that are still an integral part of Mariposa's identity.
If you want to learn more about Mariposa's history, venture over to the Mariposa Museum and History Center, voted "one of the best small museums in America" by the Smithsonian Institute. Here, you'll be transported back to the Gold Rush days, explore Native American history exhibits, and enjoy a world-class vault of photographs and collections. Maybe instead of a strenuous hike, you're looking for a relaxing activity where you can still enjoy the majestic outdoors? Check out fly-fishing in the middle of a mountain stream or just fishing on the side of a lake, trying to grab a rainbow or brown trout with towering peaks all around you.
June Lake
Located just south of Lee Vining and the southern basin is June Lake, a fantastic under-the-radar spot to enjoy some of California's amazing scenery. While Mammoth Lakes may get the packed crowds, if you head north on Highway 395, June Lake has year-round activities to keep you entertained, no matter when you visit. Lying in the shadows of Carson Peak, enjoy this mountain hideaway by driving around June Lake Loop, which lets you marvel at sparkling glacial lakes and jagged peaks that make you realize why this majestic lake front town is known as "The Switzerland of California."
During the winter, you can enjoy snowshoeing or snowmobiling through feet of fresh powdered snow to gain a unique appreciation for the area. If you want to take the kids skiing or snowboarding, you can take advantage of June Mountain, which offers kids 12 and under free snowboarding and skiing! Summer offers outdoor recreation like horseback riding through valleys, fishing, or paddleboarding or kayaking on June Lake. Some visitors will want to soak in the memorable scenery 24/7 by camping in the wilderness throughout the Inyo National Forest at numerous campgrounds.
Chester
Sitting on the shores of Lake Almanor is the sleepy mountain town of Chester. Boasting an incredible view of Lassen Peak, Chester is a great spot to recharge away from the crowds. One of the surprising benefits of Chester is the three golf courses in the area, including Almanor West Golf Course, a 9-hole forest-lined fairway course with perfect views of Lake Almanor.
Chester is an authentic small mountain town, meaning much of it closes down in the evenings. Take advantage of extra time and sunlight during a summer trip to hike the Collins Pine Nature Loop Trail next to Feather River. However, the prize of the town is arguably its proximity to Lassen Volcanic National Park, where you can check out boiling springs, mountain summits, and 150 miles of trails around this magnificent natural wonder. After you've explored Lassen, head back to Chester's downtown and get a taste of local flavor at the Ranch House, a full-service restaurant and bar, or stop by Koninkrijk Koffiehuis, a Dutch bakery and coffee house with international flavors and pastries.
Oakhurst
Located in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountain range is the small, quiet mountain town of Oakhurst, only 14 miles away from Yosemite National Park, but with plenty to experience on its own. Like many communities around this part of the country, its history is steeped in gold, so take a trip back in time to the Angry Bear Mining Company at Southgate Station, a fabulous experience for all the family, where you can learn the history of gold panning, get your hands dirty, and maybe strike gold yourself.
While there are plenty of natural views around Oakhurst that look like paintings, this mountain town has quite an artistic reputation of its own. Head to the Firefall Gallery, named after the unique event that took place during the summers up until the 1960's, to admire the exceptional work of local artists, including fine art photographs by Nancy Robbins. After closing for fire restoration work, Nelder Grove reopened at the beginning of 2026. Wander around 1,500 acres of Sierra National Forest and appreciate the 65 mature sequoias towering to the sky, and maybe catch a glimpse of the local wildlife in its natural habitat.
Burney
Home to just around 3,000 residents and located at the base of Burney Mountain, Burney is a scenic mountain town that is home to what Teddy Roosevelt called "the Eighth Wonder of the World." Without question, the can't-miss destination around Burney is just north of town, where you'll find Burney Falls. Head to McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park to see the mesmerizing 129-foot waterfalls, along with over 6 miles of hiking trails cutting through the forest. While you're visiting McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park, visit Hollywood immortality by heading to the Lake Britton Train Bridge, otherwise known as the "Stand By Me" bridge, after it was featured in the iconic 1986 film.
Another activity that makes a trip to Burney well worth it is a drive to the peak of Burney Mountain, just south of town. If you can brave some narrow parts of the road during your trip, you'll be rewarded with unbeatable 360-degree views, with Mount Lassen in the distance. One of the most famous trails in the United States is the Pacific Crest Trail that stretches from Mexico to Canada, and while you're in Burney, you can take advantage and hike a part of this well-known trail. You might just be inspired to tackle the whole route.
Auburn
You'll find Auburn, an under-the-radar town of around 13,000 residents, just northeast of California's capital, Sacramento. This picturesque mountain town leans toward its historical makeup, so there are several activities to learn about the area. The Historic Auburn Fire House and Bell can only be admired from the exterior, but you can nonetheless appreciate the unique architecture and the fact that the bell is an original from the 1893 firehouse. Historical fire departments aren't the only thing that makes Auburn unique; the community is a perfectly preserved gold rush town in California, celebrated by the Claude Chana Gold Panner Monument, a 45-ton concrete statue welcoming you to the Old Town neighborhood of Auburn. Taking part in a walking tour will allow you to see these unique features and more.
If you find yourself more keen on the arts than history, Auburn offers you plenty. The Auburn State Theater features play performances, community events, and live music from regional performers. The Auburn Symphony has classical concerts throughout the calendar, and is a popular attraction for locals and visitors who enjoy symphonic performances. While history and the arts are fabulous ways to learn a new area, there may be no better option for experiencing a memorable mountain town than whitewater rafting down the South Fork American River with the American River Touring Association.
Coarsegold
Locked in the central part of California is Coarsegold, a gateway town to Yosemite packed with Sierra Nevada charm and just over 4,000 residents. No matter what time of year you decide to visit, make your way to Coarsegold Historic Village, and you'll find activities to keep you entertained. This means everything from a Christmas tree lighting and chili cook-off during the holidays to a flea market with unique local vendors year-round. You can also participate in arts and crafts at the Peddlers Antique and Collectible Show during Labor Day weekend.
While some enjoy a fast-paced itinerary on vacation, others prefer a slower pace filled with relaxation. Coarsegold has just the place, with the Serenity Springs Spa located in the Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino, where you can take part in massages, body therapies, and specialized couples' offers. Speaking of relaxation, head about 10 miles south and venture to Westbrook Wine Farm, where you can enjoy a personalized adventure. Wine tastings are by appointment only, so be sure to plan ahead.
Three Rivers
In the heart of central California, at the edge of the San Joaquin Valley, is Three Rivers, a quiet town near the edge of Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks. One of the main attractions around Three Rivers is the proximity to the main entrance of the parks, where you can witness the largest living things on earth: Giant sequoia trees. On your way to the national parks, feel free to stop, stand underneath if you dare, and take a picture of the unique Tunnel Rock. Just be aware that you can no longer drive your car underneath the rock.
In order to familiarize a little better with the foundation of Three Rivers, stop over to the Three Rivers Historical Museum and check out some of the stories that helped grow this town, like the Mineral King Room. During the summer months, head to the southwest edge of town and visit Lake Kaweah, a scenic lake surrounded by mountains. Here, you can stop at Kaweah Marina and rent kayaks, boats, paddleboards, and more to enjoy a sunny day during your trip.
Bishop
Sitting at an elevation of 4,150 feet, Bishop is a California mountain town you might not have heard of, but it has quietly built a reputation for memorable views and being a charming, trendy destination for endless adventure. A rich resource of Bishop is its dramatic views and steep cliffs, making it a mecca for rock climbing and bouldering. Bishop and the surrounding area have been dubbed "California's little Patagonia" because of the alpine routes, so if you're an experienced climber, take advantage of areas like Pine Creek Canyon, Druid Stones, Volcanic Tablelands, and many more.
Aside from spectacular natural landscapes, Bishop's arts and culture scene has plenty to offer. This includes things like an open-air art walk through downtown, historical murals on buildings throughout town that tell the story of Bishop's past, or a one-day photo tour that guides you around to some of the most photogenic locales for that perfect picture. One common complaint you may hear sometimes about smaller towns is the lack of great dining options, but Bishop has no shortage of delicious spots. Stop by the Holy Smoke Texas BBQ for American dining, My Thai at Whiskey Creek for Asian, or Upper Crust Pizza for great Italian. You won't go hungry in Bishop.
Green Valley Lake
If you're looking to be higher in the mountains than most, head up to Green Valley Lake, which sits 7,000 feet above elevation, giving you unbeatable forest views. This tiny resort town is miles from Highway 18 and surrounded by forest, which is why it has remained relatively unknown and a small mountain town of only a few hundred people. A popular activity that's an absolute must in this town is spending a warm summer day at Green Valley Lake, where you can go fishing, rent non-motorized boats, or just enjoy a swim surrounded by sumptuous forests.
Because Green Valley Lake is the highest point in the area, a day of hiking guarantees jaw-dropping views. You will be able to see Butler Peak from the southern ridge, or, if you're feeling like a challenging hike through a steep alpine valley, be sure to check out the Little Green Valley Trail with great views of Snow Valley and Slide Peak. Finally, if you're visiting during the summer, there are numerous events and festivals to enjoy, such as the Mid-Summer Faire in the Garden in June or the Annual Woodstock Party at the Garden in mid-August.
Julian
The most southern town on our list is Julian, a former Gold Rush boom town northeast of San Diego. Home to around 1,500 residents, Julian is surrounded by the Cuyamaca Mountains and is perfect for anyone who enjoys a mountain setting with a small-town feel. Eagle Mining Co. is a great way to get to know the history of the area, offering a tour of an authentic 1870s gold mine and a close-up look at the tools and machinery used during that era.Many forget that California is one of the largest agricultural states in the country, producing fresh fruit and vegetables from north to south. Visiting the Julian Farm and Orchard is a fantastic way to experience local produce and pick fresh apples, strawberries, raspberries, and fresh flowers. Just be sure to check their schedule for what's in season and when they're open before you visit.
One of the most popular hiking trails around Julian is at the northern edge of town, where you can take the Volcan Mountain Trailhead, where you can choose either the more advanced Volcan Trail, a 3 to 5 mile hike through oak woodlands and grass meadows, or the Five Oaks Trail, a 1.5 mile moderate trail with fantastic views of the Pacific Ocean and Julian below.
Methodology
To create the most complete list possible, there were several parameters we wanted to follow. To find the most underrated mountain towns, we only chose towns with populations well below 50,000. It was important to find representation across the entire state, so our list of delightful destinations features spots from across the length and breadth of the Golden State. We also included some of the major mountain ranges throughout.