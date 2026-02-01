12 Wildly Underrated Mountain Towns In California

While California has a reputation for sunshine, palm trees, and ocean views, its majestic mountain ranges, from the north to the south, are arguably what make it truly unique. The mountain ranges are dotted with plenty of expensive and popular mountain resort towns, but one can't overlook the underrated mountain towns that embody the rugged part of the Golden State. Because of the diverse geography of the state, even the smallest mountain towns offer amazing experiences year-round, so we decided to pick out a few that allow you to enjoy the mountains without fighting the crowds.

Most think of mountain towns in northern or central California, but there are some underrated locales in southern California. Wherever you look, you can catch yourself skiing down the slopes of fresh powder, mountain climbing a steep face, or spending a day touring the town and its history. We wanted to make sure these towns had a smaller population, plenty of activities to offer, but still avoid the larger crowds that you'll find in bigger resort towns. The towns we chose include unique locations like national parks, a bridge featured in a timeless Hollywood film, crystal-blue lakes, and many more unique attractions.