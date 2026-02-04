5 Lake Superior Destinations That Are Magical In Winter
Not only is Lake Superior the cleanest lake in America and a freshwater gem spanning multiple states, but it's also the largest lake in the world by surface area (roughly the size of South Carolina). Naturally, it's an outdoor lover's dream in the summer, with beaches, hilly forested hikes, and kayaking through rugged islands or along towering sandstone cliffs at two national lakeshores: Apostle Islands and Pictured Rocks. But in the winter, Lake Superior transforms into an entirely different type of paradise.
As the northernmost of the Great Lakes, it is sandwiched between the U.S. and Canada, so cold winds from the north come blasting over the lake, gathering moisture as they go. The clouds grow and then release everything once they reach landfall in the form of "lake effect snow," creating some of the snowiest towns in the country. As somebody who grew up with Lake Superior out the window of their childhood home, I can say that you learn to love the endless snowfall.
You find an outdoor hobby, put on your long johns, wool socks, and other thick layers, and head out there to play in the wintery landscape. Strap on a snowboard, cross-country ski, or carve a hole in the ice and drop a fishing line. Then, head home to a warm fireplace, cup of tea, or piping hot sauna for the ultimate, balanced yin-and-yang winter day. The following are five Lake Superior destinations that are magical in winter, focused exclusively on the American side, and to spread a bit of love to the three states on the lake. To compile this list, we relied on our writing staff's firsthand knowledge of the region while scouring the internet for individual travel testimonials. You can read more about our methodology at the end of the list.
Grand Marais, Minnesota
Grand Marais is part of Cook County, the northernmost tip of Minnesota, wedged between Canada and Lake Superior. A 4-hour drive north of Minneapolis, Grand Marais is an artsy haven on Lake Superior's scenic coast. It experiences some of the most severe winters in Minnesota, so there are endless winter opportunities here. The county boasts the largest cross-country ski trail network in all of North America, so bring your skis or rent some locally. Ask the outfitter about trail conditions, recommendations on where to go, and if the ice is thick enough at Barrier Falls on the Devil Track River. There, you can take a dreamy backcountry run on the frozen river.
Pincushion Mountain is also 5 minutes away, offering up 15 miles of well-maintained trails overlooking Lake Superior. Short winter days aren't a problem there, with more than a mile of trail that's lit up in the evening, giving your speed circuit a big-league, world-championships feel. For downhill skiing, Lutsen Mountains ski resort is only 25 minutes south, offers 95 runs across 4 peaks overlooking Lake Superior, and features ski-and-stay packages with a range of winter activities. The nearby cabins at Cascade Lodge are a cozy and rustic stay, featuring fully-equipped hiking trailside cottages, cross-country ski rentals, and a restaurant.
To warm up before or after a chilly outdoor adventure, grab a cozy booth at the highly rated Blue Water Cafe downtown, where they serve breakfast all day and make fresh pies in-house. The Angry Trout Cafe and Gun Flint Tavern are also great options for escaping the cold and grabbing a hearty meal with icy lake views. The ideal finish to any winter day and get blood flow back into your toes, is to get a proper steam. For that, Sisu & Löyly have saunas overlooking Grand Marais' East Bay and Artist's Point.
Keweenaw Peninsula, Michigan
As someone born and raised in the Keweenaw, I'm completely biased toward this 60-mile-long strip of land reaching out into Lake Superior. It's where I learned that winter doesn't have to be long, dark, and grueling; it can be fun. The peninsula covers a large area, including Houghton and Keweenaw Counties, and gets an average of 270 inches of annual snowfall, so there's a guidebook's worth of winter wonderland fun to partake in.
To see as much of the Lake Superior shore as possible, jump on a snowmobile and ride the 230 miles of groomed trails, stopping at any number of restaurants along the way, like the Mariner North in Copper Harbor. For a quieter experience, strap on the snowshoes or cross-country skis. Dozens of routes can be found at Keweenaw Trails, but a favorite is the Maasto Hiihto trail system just outside of Hancock. Maasto hiihto means "cross-country ski" in Finnish, and the area's connection to Finland is embodied in its sauna culture. For the public, Takka Saunas has two locations: one on the Portage Canal in Hancock and another farther up the peninsula, on Lake Superior, as part of Fresh Coast Cabins.
For some adrenaline, there's Mount Bohemia, one of the Midwest's 5 best ski resorts, according to skiers and snowboarders. It has the highest vertical drop (the distance from a mountain's highest to lowest skiable point) in the Midwest, with ungroomed runs and mostly backcountry skiing and snowboarding through the forest (it's not for beginners). No matter how or where you spend a winter day, the perfect end is at Nordic Spa at Mount Bohemia. Take in the chilly air and snow drifting to the ground as you relax in one of their hot mineral pools, savoring the memorable winter scene.
Bayfield, Wisconsin
Bayfield is a 5.5-hour drive north of Madison, and is known as a family-friendly gateway to the Apostle Islands Lakeshore. This chain of 21 wild and stunning islands is a dream for kayaking on sunny summer days, and it's still a dream once the snow falls. The Lake Superior waves crash up against the steep, arching island walls, and water seeps through the sandstone cracks, freezing and forming otherworldly ice caves. However, the ice at the base needs to be thick and stable, and due to unpredictable weather conditions, the ice caves haven't been open to the public since 2015. The good news is that you can still hike along the mainland shore of the park, like on the Lakeshore Trail above Meyers Beach.
With or without the sea caves, the town of Bayfield is worth a winter visit. There are snowmobile trails zipping through the county (and neighboring Ashland County). Snowshoe rentals are available at local spots like the Howl Adventure Center, and some trails start right in town before winding deeper into the ravines and snow-covered hemlocks. Ever have Iditarod dreams? Learn how to lead a pack of sled dogs at Wolfsong Adventures in Mushing or ride as a passenger with a guide through their forest trails.
For an all-in-one adventure stop, head to the Mt. Ashwabay Ski and Recreation Area. A nonprofit, community-supported recreation area overlooking the Apostle Islands Lakeshore, it offers alpine runs, fat-tire biking, 25 miles of nordic skiing, many dog-friendly trails, and quiet snowshoe loops. Warm up in the chalet, stay for one of their social events, like trivia night hosted by Bayfield Winery and Blue Ox Cider, or head back to town for a pizza fresh out of the oven at Manypenny Bistro.
Munising, Michigan
Tucked along the Lake Superior shore in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Munising is a lovely coastal city with the state's prettiest fall foliage, but it is also well known as the western gateway to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. With towering cliffs interrupted by sandy beaches, miles of hiking trails along tree-lined ridges, over a dozen waterfalls, and more, it's a world-class summer getaway that doesn't lose its aura in winter; it morphs into an arctic playground. There are plenty of opportunities to snowshoe or cross-country ski on trails with downloadable maps, but it's the ice curtains and caves that really make the experience.
Pop into the Munising Falls Visitor Center to get road conditions and see what sites are within your time frame and snowshoeing abilities. Then get out there and explore the ethereal curtains of deep blue and white ice. A massive level up from viewing the vertical ice sheets is climbing them. Pictured Rocks is one of the most attractive places in the entire world for ice climbing, and three local outfitters are authorized to give guided tours within the park (Downwind Sports, Project Forty Inc., and Northern Ice LLC). It's such a hub for the sport that the area hosts the annual Michigan Ice Fest, featuring classes, guided climbs, social gatherings, and presentations from world-famous climbers, like Conrad Anker.
A lesser-known and super laid-back spot tucked into the nearby Hiawatha National Forest is Valley Spur. A few miles outside of Munising on state Route 94, the area has over two dozen miles of trails through untouched hardwood forests. The cozy lodge at the main parking lot is open 7 days a week from December to March, and is managed by volunteers who keep the kettle on the wood stove warm so visitors can have a nice cup of cocoa after snowshoeing a quiet loop.
Duluth, Minnesota
Nestled at the western point of Lake Superior and near the mouth of the St. Louis River, Duluth has been a shipping hub for well over a century and has the largest port on the Great Lakes. It's also known as a Midwestern climate refuge, home to a stunning outdoor town with lake views. Being over 2 hours north of Minneapolis, it's a proper northern city, and with a population of almost 88,000, there's plenty to see and do — any time of year. In winter, Duluth is loaded with local outdoor skating rinks to work on your stride, snowmobile trails that connect with Minnesota's North Shore, hosts an Iditarod-qualifying sled dog race, and has numerous cross-country ski routes, like the Chester Bowl Ski Trail right in town.
An easy, 15-minute drive outside Duluth is Spirit Mountain, a year-round outdoor destination. It offers Nordic ski trails and an epic tubing area for the family, but is especially worth a visit for snowboarders or downhill skiers. With a vertical drop of 700 feet overlooking Lake Superior, there are runs for all levels, as well as one of the best terrain parks in the Midwest.
What makes Duluth a standout winter destination is its proximity to pristine nature, combined with big-city amenities that help take the chill out of your bones. You'll find quality dining options, high-end spa experiences, and luxury boutique hotels. You can spend an afternoon in a silent forest with your snowshoes quietly swishing through fresh powder, and then be back downtown in minutes. Grab a pint at the 7 West Tap House, dinner at the highly-rated Duluth Grill, and then finish the day with a steam at Cedar and Stone sauna.
Methodology
To put together this list, I relied heavily on my firsthand knowledge of the region, having both endured and enjoyed Lake Superior winters while growing up in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. I have visited much of Lake Superior's American shore (four of the places above), and frequently cover the Northern Midwest for Islands.
For additional, specific resources beyond standard internet sleuthing on platforms like Tripadvisor, Google, and Reddit, I also utilized Northshorevisitor.com and relied on the in-depth blogging by the outdoor adventurer extraordinaire at Hello Stranger.