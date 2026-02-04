5 Lake Superior Destinations That Are Magical In Winter

Not only is Lake Superior the cleanest lake in America and a freshwater gem spanning multiple states, but it's also the largest lake in the world by surface area (roughly the size of South Carolina). Naturally, it's an outdoor lover's dream in the summer, with beaches, hilly forested hikes, and kayaking through rugged islands or along towering sandstone cliffs at two national lakeshores: Apostle Islands and Pictured Rocks. But in the winter, Lake Superior transforms into an entirely different type of paradise.

As the northernmost of the Great Lakes, it is sandwiched between the U.S. and Canada, so cold winds from the north come blasting over the lake, gathering moisture as they go. The clouds grow and then release everything once they reach landfall in the form of "lake effect snow," creating some of the snowiest towns in the country. As somebody who grew up with Lake Superior out the window of their childhood home, I can say that you learn to love the endless snowfall.

You find an outdoor hobby, put on your long johns, wool socks, and other thick layers, and head out there to play in the wintery landscape. Strap on a snowboard, cross-country ski, or carve a hole in the ice and drop a fishing line. Then, head home to a warm fireplace, cup of tea, or piping hot sauna for the ultimate, balanced yin-and-yang winter day. The following are five Lake Superior destinations that are magical in winter, focused exclusively on the American side, and to spread a bit of love to the three states on the lake. To compile this list, we relied on our writing staff's firsthand knowledge of the region while scouring the internet for individual travel testimonials. You can read more about our methodology at the end of the list.