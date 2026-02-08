Forget Myrtle Beach, Escape To These 5 Lesser-Known Spring Break Destinations Instead

Myrtle Beach can be a pain during spring break. Ok, maybe that's a bit too harsh, but the South Carolina destination has deservedly risen in stature as travelers discover its abundant beaches, 1.3-mile boardwalk, and relaxed vibes. But popularity comes at a price, and Myrtle Beach is now also synonymous with crowds and the ills of tourism. So much so that Reddit can't seem to shut up about it, with threads titled "Is Myrtle Beach a 'dump'?" Luckily for those skeptical about visiting, or if you're just tired of the place, there are five lesser-known spring break destinations to consider instead.

To be fair, Myrtle Beach is hard to replicate. It is, after all, one of America's favorite getaways, known for its ability to cater to all income groups. The South Carolina destination has, with its sustained popularity and relative affordability, managed to expand its amenities to include a robust music and nightlife scene, golf courses, Michelin Star-worthy eateries, and a seaside arcade with mini golf and go-karts. Realistically, though, who can enjoy all those in a single trip? Thankfully, some variation of all of these activities can be found in locations around the country and beyond, with an abundance of sandy beaches and relaxed vibes as prerequisites.

You may notice the list tends to favor Florida's islands, and for good reason. The state's sheer volume of coastline, about 8,500 miles, makes it virtually impossible for all of them to be overrun by spring breakers. Statistically, the number of top-rated Florida islands you can visit on vacation keeps the odds of finding a crowd-free, gorgeous beach higher. Let's start, then, with the Sunshine State.